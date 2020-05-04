Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sidney Crosby donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on Monday, representing one of the best contributions from the hockey community during the COVID-19 crisis. That donation equates to a contribution of a whopping 120,000 lbs. of food.

“Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice,” Food Bank president and CEO Lisa Scales said. “He’s provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Crosby: "I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that." pic.twitter.com/d7AoShI5N3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2020

For more information about the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, including ways to donate, click here.

Crosby also ranked among CCM endorsers who helped donate masks, so he’s been busy lending a hand.

Crosby contribution part of several efforts by Penguins

Crosby making that food bank donation is great to see for several reasons, one being that it’s a different way to help. As we saw with David Ayres promoting the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s emergency fund, it’s important to remember that there can be ripple effects from the pandemic. Frontline workers absolutely need immediate help with masks and other forms of protection, but it’s crucial to provide help in other areas, too.

It’s heartening, then, to survey how other members of the Penguins organization have pitched in.

Take, for instance, Evgeni Malkin. In late April, Malkin made a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

There have been donut donations, as the Penguins teamed with Dunkin’ Donuts. Penguins executive assistant Susan Carper personally made 350 masks for a nonprofit organization. The Penguins even helped distribute 1,000 personal pizzas from Fox’s Pizza Den.

Realizing the sheer volume of Crosby’s contribution — 120,000 lbs. — provides perspective on how much others can help. No, you’re not likely to be able to contribute thousands, but perhaps many people could chip in even a small amount, eventually creating another big amount?

Overall, it’s heartening stuff from the Penguins, Crosby, and others.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.