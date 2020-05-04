MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Costacos Brothers

NHL Power Rankings: Our favorite classic Costacos Brothers hockey posters

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 6:45 AM EDT
If you’re of a certain age, you probably remember Costacos Brothers posters. Heck, you may have had some up on the walls of your childhood bedroom. The images married sports and pop culture, often dressing up athletes in various costumes to go along with the theme.

Do you remember Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, also known as the Oakland A’s “Bash Brothers,” dressed as the “Blues Brothers,” giant bats and all? Or Lawrence Taylor, with bodies piled around him, dubbed “The Terminator” with lasers shooting out of his fingers? Perhaps you had the one with Karl Malone dressed appropriately to deliver mail?

The posters took off in the mid-1980s and were a big deal for any athlete who was fortunate enough to be a part of one. As Charles Barkley told Amy K. Nelson of SB Nation in 2013, “The poster made you cool. You didn’t make the poster cool.”

We took a dip into the hockey side of the Costacos Brothers poster world and picked out our favorites for this week’s Power Rankings.

1. Ray Bourque

A five-time Norris Trophy winner and stalwart on the Bruins blue line for 20 years, Bourque was clearly suited for the government role of Secretary of Defense. Though, we’re confident that the hockey stick would be a poor weapon in defense compared to that machine gun on the jeep.

2. Luc Robitaille

A play off the Paul Newman movie, here’s Robitaille cozying up next to a Kings-themed motorcycle standing in front of what appears to be an apocalyptic sky behind him. 

3. Jaromir Jagr

“OK, Jaromir, here’s our idea: You’re going to awkwardly stand, full uniform, and look at the camera, letting those bangs out, and you’ll act as a pawn. Czechmate. Get it?”

4. Brett Hull

Hull would definitely fill the “Ice Man” role in a “Top Gun” movie. And you just know he told Adam Oates, “you can be my wingman anytime.”

5. Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretzky

This “LA Story” didn’t end up being as successful as hoped. In the time that “The Great One” and Magic were in Los Angeles together, only the Lakers made the finals, losing both of them. Johnson returned after a four-year retirement in 1995-96, which would turn out to be the final seasons for both in LA.

6. Wayne Gretzky

Wouldn’t you have preferred Gretzky dressed as Wayne Campbell standing in front of a Marcel Dionne’s Donuts instead?

7. Chris Chelios and Jeremy Roenick

The two Blackhawks stars are hanging out in the middle of a lightning storm without a care in the world. They’re basically just here solely to show off their jeans and turtlenecks.

8. Ed Belfour

“The Eagle” put up his best seasons in Dallas, capping it off with the 1999 Stanley Cup. Surely this movie would be more watchable than “The Love Guru,” no?

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maple Leafs make intriguing signing with D Mikko Lehtonen

Maple Leafs sign signing Mikko Lehtonen KHL
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 4, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs made an interesting signing by landing defenseman Mikko Lehtonen.

Lehtonen, 26, topped all KHL defensemen with 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) this season. Not surprisingly, Lehtonen represented Jokerit as a KHL All-Star. The Maple Leafs website notes that the KHL tabbed Lehtonen as defenseman of the month for three months in a row.

Jokerit director of player personnel (and NHL Central Scouting chief European scout) Janne Vuorinen raved about Lehtonen to Post Media’s Michael Traikos.

“I think his style fits well for Toronto,” Vuorinen said. “Torey Krug is a good comparison. He runs the power play well and gets pucks to the net with a good wrist shot. He was the best player in Europe, IMO. He’s ready to play in the NHL.”

Why the Maple Leafs signing Lehtonen is intriguing

You could call this an intriguing signing for a number of reasons:

  • The Maple Leafs managed to sign Lehtonen despite what Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston deemed “a long list of suitors.” Fans may delight in the belief that Lehtonen seemingly chose the Maple Leafs over the Canadiens.
  • Johnston reports that the Maple Leafs convinced Lehtonen to sign without any performance bonuses involved.
  • On paper, Lehtonen creates quite the logjam of left-handed defensemen.

Stretching back to 2018-19, Toronto’s deployed an abundance of LHD. Some of the names changed, but the puzzle remains.

To summarize: the Maple Leafs obviously will emphasize Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin. From there, the Maple Leafs also have emerging defenseman Rasmus Sandin, pending RFA Travis Dermott, and now Lehtonen.

(It makes me wonder, at least a little bit, if Lehtonen really looked at Toronto as the easiest path to regular playing time.)

Could this be it for, say, Dermott? Might the Maple Leafs aim for a trade to balance things out a bit more on the right side?

Toronto seems willing to roll with defensemen playing on their off-side, if nothing else. While those scenarios don’t always feel optimized, sometimes it’s better to just put together as much talent as possible, and hope the other details work themselves out.

Getting possibly the best defenseman not playing in the NHL, and doing so with a cap-friendly deal? This seems like strong work by GM Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton’s wonderful ‘lifestyle beard’ is gone

Sharks/Twitter
By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Quarantine has brought out the beards. When there’s no office to get to and you’re not leaving your house, there’s no need to break out the razor a few times a week for a facial trim.

But if you’re Joe Thornton and you’ve been sporting a woodsman-like beard for several years, going with a clean mug for a while isn’t such a bad idea.

The Sharks forward revealed over the weekend that his wonderful beard is no more. In a video posted over the weekend, Thornton’s beard disappears after a “I Dream of Jeannie” head snap from his daughter, Ayla.

It hasn’t been that long since Jumbo went clean-shaven. Teammate Brent Burns buzzed off the fuzz before the start of the 2018-19 season with Thornton saying goodbye to his “lifestyle beard.”

Hopefully, whenever the NHL returns, Thornton’s beard will as well.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Leagues unite to recognize health care workers

Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Real Heroes Project” is a collaboration involving 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer.

Beginning Monday, participating athletes will share a personal thank-you message on social media using (hash)TheRealHeroes. Throughout the public service announcements and personal tributes, athletes will cover their own name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.

PSAs will debut on Wednesday across league and team platforms. The other leagues participating are the ATP, NASCAR, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA as well as the WWE and esports Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Electronic Arts.

Other athletes participating include New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich (MLB), Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell (NBA), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (NFL), Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser (NHL) as well as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and Orlando City SC forward Nani (MLS).

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, U.S. soccer standout Alex Morgan, two-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, also are participating.

The leagues teamed up with creative agency 72andSunny and production company Hecho Studios for the campaign.

PHT Morning Skate: Blackhawks’ president search; MVP Hellebuyck

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Mike Gillis, Ron Hextall and other candidates for the Blackhawks’ vacant president job. [Second City Hockey]

• “The longer the NHL refuses to cancel the games, they harder they’re making it on ticket holders.” [Mile High Hockey]

• Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is using the NHL pause to stay with his junior hockey billet family. He’s able to work out at a home gym and get on the ice with a private rink nearby. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Carter Hart has a routine and isn’t one to stray from it. [TSN]

• “Hundreds of motorists circled the Henderson Pavilion five times — once for each member of the Henderson City Council — and some honked their car horns Saturday during a “car parade protest.” [Review Journal]

Connor Hellebuyck might be this season’s Vezina Trophy winner, and he should also be in the MVP conversation. [Jets Nation]

• Why the Jaroslav Halak extension is a win for both the goalie and the Bruins. [Bruins Daily]

• The Senators have inked 24-year-old Russian blue liner Artem Zub to a one-year deal. [Senators]

• Willie Mitchell is spending his post-NHL player days as a resort owner/operator. [Forbes]

• Chinese-heritage players aiming for 2022 Olympics. [NHL.com]

• Should the Islanders bring Andy Greene back next season? [Islanders Insight]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.