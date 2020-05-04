MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Hossa’s OT goal knocks out Rangers

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.

The Penguins and Rangers battled to a 2-2 tie to force an overtime period in Game 5. In overtime, Pittsburgh’s Marian Hossa scored the series-winner to propel Sidney Crosby and the Penguins over the Jaromir Jagr-led Rangers, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

During the broadcast, Keith Jones and Brian Boucher reflect on playing in the third longest game in NHL history as teammates on the Flyers in Game 4 of Philadelphia’s semifinal series against Pittsburgh on May 4, 2000.

Monday, May 4 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 4) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh (2008 Round 2, Game 5) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Tuesday, May 5 on NBCSN
• Edmonton vs. Anaheim (2017 Round 2, Game 5) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, May 6 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Wayne Gretzky Interviews Top 2020 Draft Prospects – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Buffalo vs. New York Rangers (2007 Round 2, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 7 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Boston vs. Philadelphia (2010 Round 2, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10 on NBC
• 2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MON. 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
Subban’s fiancée and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, will join the fourth episode The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include former NHL goaltender Marty Turco, Los Angeles Kings mascot Bailey as well as NHL referee Wes McCauley.

#HOCKEYATHOME: WAYNE GRETZKY INTERVIEW WITH TOP 2020 DRAFT PROSPECTS – WED. 5 P.M. ET,  NBCSN
The hockey legend will interview five of the top prospects in the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft – Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Jamie Drysdale, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stuetzle – as part of the NHL’s #HockeyAtHome series.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THUR., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Arizona vs. Boston. The competition features Clayton Keller and Conor Garland representing the Coyotes against Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long broadcast at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

USA-CANADA (2018 OLYMPICS WOMEN’S GOLD MEDAL GAME) – SUN., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Canada faced off in the gold medal game at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. Behind the game-winning shootout goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, the Americans won, 3-2, to claim their second-ever Olympic gold medal. The win also snapped the Canadians’ streak of four straight Olympic titles.

Airing on Mother’s Day, the broadcast will have numerous new elements, including NBC Sports’ NHL host Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American forward Hilary Knight, who scored the opening goal for Team USA in the 2018 gold medal game.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Sidney Crosby donates 100,000 meals to Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

Sidney Crosby donates Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 4, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
Sidney Crosby donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on Monday, representing one of the best contributions from the hockey community during the COVID-19 crisis. That donation equates to a contribution of a whopping 120,000 lbs. of food.

“Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice,” Food Bank president and CEO Lisa Scales said. “He’s provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis.”

For more information about the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, including ways to donate, click here.

Crosby also ranked among CCM endorsers who helped donate masks, so he’s been busy lending a hand.

Crosby contribution part of several efforts by Penguins

Crosby making that food bank donation is great to see for several reasons, one being that it’s a different way to help. As we saw with David Ayres promoting the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s emergency fund, it’s important to remember that there can be ripple effects from the pandemic. Frontline workers absolutely need immediate help with masks and other forms of protection, but it’s crucial to provide help in other areas, too.

It’s heartening, then, to survey how other members of the Penguins organization have pitched in.

Take, for instance, Evgeni Malkin. In late April, Malkin made a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh.

There have been donut donations, as the Penguins teamed with Dunkin’ Donuts. Penguins executive assistant Susan Carper personally made 350 masks for a nonprofit organization. The Penguins even helped distribute 1,000 personal pizzas from Fox’s Pizza Den.

Realizing the sheer volume of Crosby’s contribution — 120,000 lbs. — provides perspective on how much others can help. No, you’re not likely to be able to contribute thousands, but perhaps many people could chip in even a small amount, eventually creating another big amount?

Overall, it’s heartening stuff from the Penguins, Crosby, and others.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maple Leafs create intrigue by signing Mikko Lehtonen

Maple Leafs sign signing Mikko Lehtonen KHL
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 4, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs made an interesting signing by landing defenseman Mikko Lehtonen.

Lehtonen, 26, topped all KHL defensemen with 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) this season. Not surprisingly, Lehtonen represented Jokerit as a KHL All-Star. The Maple Leafs website notes that the KHL tabbed Lehtonen as defenseman of the month for three months in a row.

Jokerit director of player personnel (and NHL Central Scouting chief European scout) Janne Vuorinen raved about Lehtonen to Post Media’s Michael Traikos.

“I think his style fits well for Toronto,” Vuorinen said. “Torey Krug is a good comparison. He runs the power play well and gets pucks to the net with a good wrist shot. He was the best player in Europe, IMO. He’s ready to play in the NHL.”

Why the Maple Leafs signing Lehtonen is intriguing

You could call this an intriguing signing for a number of reasons:

  • The Maple Leafs managed to sign Lehtonen despite what Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston deemed “a long list of suitors.” Fans may delight in the belief that Lehtonen seemingly chose the Maple Leafs over the Canadiens.
  • Johnston reports that the Maple Leafs convinced Lehtonen to sign without any performance bonuses involved.
  • On paper, Lehtonen creates quite the logjam of left-handed defensemen.

Stretching back to 2018-19, Toronto’s deployed an abundance of LHD. Some of the names changed, but the puzzle remains.

To summarize: the Maple Leafs obviously will emphasize Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin. From there, the Maple Leafs also have emerging defenseman Rasmus Sandin, pending RFA Travis Dermott, and now Lehtonen.

(It makes me wonder, at least a little bit, if Lehtonen really looked at Toronto as the easiest path to regular playing time.)

Could this be it for, say, Dermott? Might the Maple Leafs aim for a trade to balance things out a bit more on the right side?

Toronto seems willing to roll with defensemen playing on their off-side, if nothing else. While those scenarios don’t always feel optimized, sometimes it’s better to just put together as much talent as possible, and hope the other details work themselves out.

Getting possibly the best defenseman not playing in the NHL, and doing so with a cap-friendly deal? This seems like strong work by GM Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton’s wonderful ‘lifestyle beard’ is gone

Sharks/Twitter
By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Quarantine has brought out the beards. When there’s no office to get to and you’re not leaving your house, there’s no need to break out the razor a few times a week for a facial trim.

But if you’re Joe Thornton and you’ve been sporting a woodsman-like beard for several years, going with a clean mug for a while isn’t such a bad idea.

The Sharks forward revealed over the weekend that his wonderful beard is no more. In a video posted over the weekend, Thornton’s beard disappears after a “I Dream of Jeannie” head snap from his daughter, Ayla.

It hasn’t been that long since Jumbo went clean-shaven. Teammate Brent Burns buzzed off the fuzz before the start of the 2018-19 season with Thornton saying goodbye to his “lifestyle beard.”

Hopefully, whenever the NHL returns, Thornton’s beard will as well.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Leagues unite to recognize health care workers

Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Real Heroes Project” is a collaboration involving 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer.

Beginning Monday, participating athletes will share a personal thank-you message on social media using (hash)TheRealHeroes. Throughout the public service announcements and personal tributes, athletes will cover their own name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.

PSAs will debut on Wednesday across league and team platforms. The other leagues participating are the ATP, NASCAR, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA as well as the WWE and esports Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Electronic Arts.

Other athletes participating include New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich (MLB), Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell (NBA), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (NFL), Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser (NHL) as well as Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and Orlando City SC forward Nani (MLS).

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, U.S. soccer standout Alex Morgan, two-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, also are participating.

The leagues teamed up with creative agency 72andSunny and production company Hecho Studios for the campaign.