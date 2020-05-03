Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will present three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, beginning this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2010 Olympic men’s hockey gold medal overtime game featuring Team USA and Canada.

Team USA and host-nation Canada clashed in the gold medal game at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. In the preliminary round of the tournament, the U.S. team beat Canada 5-3. In a thrilling gold medal matchup, the U.S. trailed by a goal with under a minute remaining before Zach Parise tied the game at two goals apiece. In the overtime period, Sidney Crosby netted the winning goal, to clinch the gold medal for Canada. The 2010 gold medal game stands as the most watched hockey broadcast since the historic 1980 Olympics.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire called the gold medal game from Canada Hockey Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

You can watch the live stream here.

During the broadcast, Liam McHugh will interview Parise, reflecting on the 2010 Olympics gold medal game.

The three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups that will air on NBC in May can be found below:

Sunday, May 3

2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10

2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 17

2014 Olympics Men’s preliminary round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.