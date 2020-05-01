MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Davis overcomes hip surgery to be No. 1 pick in NWHL draft

Associated PressMay 1, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Playing professionally, let alone returning to the ice, was the last thing on Sammy Davis’ mind following her sophomore season when the Boston University women’s hockey forward sat out an entire year after having both hips surgically repaired.

Some three years later, the 23-year-old was signing her first pro contact Friday, a few days after being selected by the Boston Pride with the No. 1 pick in the National Women’s Hockey League draft.

“I couldn’t have imagined what my future would hold, and I think a lot of it had to do with perseverance and motivation from the people around me,” Davis told The Associated Press.

“My heart is just so full with how I feel,” she added. “It’s pretty surreal. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity, and I get to play in my own city.”

Davis joins the Pride after a senior season in which she led the Terriers with 17 goals and 41 points in 36 games, and earned a Hockey East first-team selection. The 5-foot-4 forward enjoyed an even better season as a junior, in which she led the conference with 25 goals and finished second with 52 points.

It marked a tremendous comeback for the 2016 Hockey East rookie of the year runner-up, whose career was placed on hold after the hip pain Davis experienced during her sophomore season was the result of a bilateral labral tear.

“There were definitely a lot of low points,” Davis said.

“I think physically, as athletes, we’re told to be tough and to hold in our emotions,” she said. “But honestly, that year, I was struggling mentally. It was definitely a challenge.”

The Pride were so interested in selecting the player from Pembroke, Massachusetts, they dealt first- and second-round picks in next year’s draft as part of the deal to acquire the No. 1 choice in a trade with expansion Toronto.

“As talented and determined as Sammy is on the ice, her selflessness and leadership make her a perfect fit for the team we are building,” said Pride GM Karilyn Pilch, who knew Davis after previously serving as BU’s director of hockey operations.

The Pride are coming off a 23-1 regular-season and were preparing to play the Minnesota Whitecaps for the Isobel Cup, before the championship game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Davis has the benefit of playing in her own backyard, while also beginning to pursue her doctorate in occupational therapy at BU.

She doesn’t think it’ll be an issue balancing her studies and turning pro, by saying: “I’m just trying to think of it like I’m going to college and still playing in a Division I sport.”

At the very least, Davis can reflect back on the challenges she overcame following surgery.

“I had this fire under me that fueled me, and I just wanted to be the best version of myself,” Davis said. “Because I took the whole year off, I really loved hockey again.”

Capitals’ Hathaway surprises 12-year-old fan, mother who helped make masks

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

12-year-old Alex Henderson and his mother Suzete got the idea to help first responders by making masks, eventually helping out with more than 1,000. When Garnet Hathaway and the Capitals learned about the Henderson family’s efforts, they decided to give Alex a surprise, and the results were precious.

There’s even a little bit of quarantine-era technical awkwardness to really tie the whole thing together.

As Dick Uliano of WTOP News reported on April 23, Alex got the idea to start making masks, realizing there was a a shortage, and also that his mother had sewing skills.

They began with about 50 masks, and over a few weeks, eventually produced about 1,000.

Alex helps make masks Hathaway Capitals

(Let’s be honest. Alex’s mother Suzete is probably the biggest hero.)

The Capitals set up what seemed to be a video call with announcer John Walton, but that was a ruse. Hathaway hopped into the call and Alex realized it … eventually. You can see that really kick in around the four-minute mark in the video above this post’s headline.

One of the best moments came right after Alex realized Hathaway made his “visit.” Suzete said, “(Alex) is speechless, and he’s never speechless.” Wonderful teenage embarrassment ensued:

aw mom Henderson masks Hathaway
Been there, Alex. Been there. (Kinda.)

Hathaway invited Alex to a future Capitals game, hoping to give them a tour. The two got to chat about hockey — Hathaway doesn’t think he could play defense — and other fun stuff.

Mask shortages and other challenges haven’t been a pleasant thing to see, but people have responded. When it came to the Henderson family, it meant sewing masks, including with Capitals logos.

Good stuff from Hathaway, Walton, and the Capitals, and hopefully the Hendersons get that grand tour — when it’s safe.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bettman: December start for 2020-21 NHL season ‘under consideration’

By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the NHL goes through model after model to determine the best way to finish the 2019-20 schedule, the question of what happens to next season remains.

Appearing on NHL Network Thursday night, Commissioner Gary Bettman said that beginning the 2020-21 season as late as December is an option being discussed.

“We have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start,” Bettman said. “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that’s something that will be under consideration.

“We’re going to try and make good, prudent, careful judgments. This isn’t a race to be first back. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, under the right circumstances.”

The interesting part about a December start? According to Pierre LeBrun, the league is hoping to pull off a full 82-game season should that be the case. That would likely mean a condensed schedule, no All-Star Game or bye weeks, and a late-June/early July finish.

We’re coming up on two months since the NHL paused its regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next step in the league’s plan to return to play is Phase 2, which includes small groups training at team facilities following a self-quarantine period by players and staff. That could take place mid-to-late May.

The league has been in constant contact with the NHLPA and set up a joint Return to Play Committee, which features players like Connor McDavid, Mark Scheifele, and John Tavares. The two sides met virtually on Wednesday and released a statement afterward saying that despite reports, no timelines or scenarios have been decided on just yet.

“Having the committee that’s been put together with the players is important so that we can get the feedback on the issues that are important to them, and how to resolve them, and that we can be communicating how we’re focusing on the things we think that need to be done,” said Bettman said. “It’s been extraordinarily collaborative, constructive and cooperative, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the interaction that we’re having.”

None of the models floated over the last six weeks can be implemented without the approval of the players’ union.

While the hope is to resume hockey soon, health concerns for all involved remain the top priority in any decision.

“We’d like to be able to get our training facilities open,” Bettman. “We’d like our guys to be able to work themselves back into shape. But this is something we’re going to continue to evaluate on a day-to-day basis. Our health concerns for the players really fit into two categories: One is obviously COVID-19, and two, whatever we’re going to do, we don’t want them playing games until they’re back in game shape.

“So we’re going to continue to monitor things, and when the guidance from the medical people is right and the governmental authorities are comfortable, then we’ll take step one, which is reopening our training facilities.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Roundtable: What is your favorite hockey call of all-time?

Getty Images / YouTube
By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What is your favorite radio or TV call from a moment in hockey history?

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The Devils may have won the 2003 Stanley Cup, but my lasting memory will be from Game 6 as the Ducks looked to force a Game 7.

At 6:26 of the second period, Kariya took a big hit from Scott Stevens and remains motionless on the ice for several minutes. He was helped to the dressing room but returned later in the period as the Ducks held a 3-1 lead. As New Jersey took the puck up ice, a turnover saw Anaheim head the other way, with Kariya receiving a pass in the neutral in full stride. As he crossed the blue line into the Devils’ zone he wound up and ripped a bullet past Martin Brodeur.

It was a huge moment for the Ducks. It gave them a three-goal lead in a game they needed to win. It also provided a huge emotional boost to not only the team, but also the Arrowhead Pond. ESPN’s Gary Thorne then summed up Kariya”s heroics with the great “Off the floor, On the board! Paul Kariya!” call.

James O’Brien, NHL writer: Here I was, getting ready to sheepishly cop to my Gary Thorne love. Well, Sean shows that we should all embrace our Thorne love like Thorne announced: with reckless abandon, and little fear of going over the top.

With Thorne off the board, I can’t help but go with something so obvious … yet something that also happened (redacted for self-esteem) numbers of years before I was born. That’s right, I’m going with Al Michaels “Do you believe in Miracles? YES!” call after the Miracle on Ice 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team pulled off said miracle (on ice, in Lake [Placid]).

You know it’s a great call when it a) served as the title of a syrupy Disney movie on the subject decades later and b) prompted Michaels to discuss the call, and the moment, more decades later. It’s a testament to Michaels that he can keep talking about it over and over again, without it being boring.

Then again, can a miracle be boring?

(Tries to walk on water, nearly drowns, concludes that even attempting a miracle is pretty eventful.)

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: If there’s nothing like playoff hockey, then there is truly nothing like playoff overtime hockey. And in the spring of 1993, hockey fans were spoiled with what remains a record 28 playoff overtime games.

In this wild and crazy postseason, legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret delivered perhaps his most famous call when 21-year-old Brad May potted the series-clinching goal against Andy Moog and the Bruins:

This had every component of an epic call. The intensity of overtime in a potential series-clinching game. A steady buildup to the play as May deked the last Bruins defender in his path, Ray Bourque. An obvious scoring opportunity that let Jeanerret begin to lean into the moment. A pretty finish by May to complete the series sweep on home ice. And most importantly, the heavy doses of flair and pizzazz that make Jeanneret such a treasure.

PREVIOUS PHT ROUNDTABLES:
Most entertaining NHL players for hockey H-O-R-S-E
Best NHL teams to not win Stanley Cup
Moments we’ll miss; hockey movies in quarantine
The multi-part hockey docs we’d love to see made

PHT Morning Skate: Schiefele’s NHL awards; NHLPA’s leverage

By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• One thing the NHLPA has gained during this league pause? Leverage. [ESPN]

• Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the new arena for the Islanders is expected to be completed on time. [Islanders Insight]

• No fans in arenas would make NHL broadcasts a really interesting challenge to TV rights holders. [TSN]

• Want to host isolated games when hockey returns? The NHL needs a few things from you. [Sportsnet]

• Long Island University has announced it will be adding a Division I men’s hockey program, becoming the NCAA’s 61st overall. [College Hockey News]

• Following John McDonough’s dismissal, there’s still plenty of work to do for the Blackhawks. [The Rink]

• Recapping the full results of the 2020 NWHL draft. [The Ice Garden]

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets gives his version of NHL awards. You might be surprised by his Hart Trophy pick. [The Players’ Tribune]

• How the Sharks could benefit from league’s lost revenue. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• On pushing back the 2020-21 NHL season and the extra games players will have to put their bodies through. [Scotty Wazz]

• Finally, Auston Matthews … with authority!

View this post on Instagram

pool day💧#midair

A post shared by Auston Matthews (@austonmatthews) on

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.