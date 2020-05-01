MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
John Kelly Blues donating plasma
Getty Images

Blues announcer Kelly plans on donating plasma to help combat COVID-19

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
About five weeks after being declared COVID-19 symptom-free, Blues announcer John Kelly is doing his part to help others affected by the coronavirus. In his case, that means donating plasma in hopes that his antibodies could help others battling illness.

Kelly told the Blues website how the study came about.

“A friend of mine at Washington University reached out to me and said they were doing a study like they are at places all over the world, and they feel there’s a really strong chance that people with antibodies for COVID-19 can help others who are still battling it,” Kelly said. “You donate blood, they extract your plasma and inject that plasma into very sick patients. The studies show that a lot of people that are sick are getting better because they’re using a recovered person’s antibodies to fight off the virus.

“If I can make one person better, that’s fantastic.”

A recent Wired article notes that this is called “convalescent plasma therapy.”

” … it’s an old solution; doctors used it to help treat measles patients before a vaccine was developed and it has been used on Ebola, SARS, and MERS patients, as well as during the 1918 pandemic flu.”

Now, it’s unclear if taking plasma from Kelly and others will be effective in combating COVID-19. Medical experts believe that it’s unlikely to cause additional harm, however, so good on Kelly and others for donating plasma.

O’Reilly among others also chipping in

While Kelly was directly affected, other people involved with the Blues are also helping out. For instance, Ryan O'Reilly recently contributed 270 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals and retirement homes.

(You can learn more about that drive here.)

Robert Thomas also helped distribute hand sanitizer earlier in April, while Jordan Binnington pitched in to help people get masks.

Nice work from the defending champs.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Strong free agent goalie market takes a hit as Bruins extend Halak

Bruins extend extension Jaroslav Halak $2.25M free agent goalies
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
In managing to extend Jaroslav Halak for $2.25M for 2020-21, the Bruins landed a nifty bargain. They also dealt a blow to what looks — at least on paper — to be a strong free agent market for goalies.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reports that Halak’s contract includes a $1.25M bonus if he reaches 10+ games played. Those details don’t take away from this being a very nice deal for the Bruins.

Bruins extend Halak to keep together one of the NHL’s best tandems

Look, at 34, I’m not certain that Halak would have nabbed a starting job. From the Flames to the Hurricanes, I could certainly see places where the veteran goalie might make sense as a No. 1, but I understand if there was some apprehension. He’s had some injury issues here and there when asked to carry a larger burden.

But, at minimum, Halak carried the potential to be a strong “platoon” option.

Halak didn’t match Rask this season, but Rask likely deserves to be a Vezina finalist, so that’s no slight. Halak really makes that tandem even better, keeping Rask fresh while winning games. The Czech netminder managed a strong 18-6-6 record with a fabulous .919 save percentage. That’s actually a slight step back from an even better 2018-19 (22-11-4, .922) where he threatened Risk at times for the starting gig.

After a mild dip with the Islanders (.913 save percentage over four seasons), it seemed like Halak might slip into being “only” an average goalie. But, nope, when he joined his pal Zdeno Chara in Boston, Halak returned to sorely underrated status.

NHL teams were already warming up to “load management” even before the COVID-19 pause happened. Under those circumstances, Halak already served as quite the luxury for the Bruins.

Now, with discussions about squeezing games into smaller windows of time floating around? It only makes the team-friendly price that much more appealing.

The Bruins still need to strike a deal with pending UFA Torey Krug, while figuring out what’s next with Chara. Even so, this is a sweet deal for Boston. For Halak? If nothing else, he gains some certainty in uncertain times, and also gets to stick with a team that’s been a strong contender.

PHT takes a closer look at the Bruins:
• Looking at their 2019-20 season
James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals’ Hathaway surprises 12-year-old fan, mother who helped make masks

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
12-year-old Alex Henderson and his mother Suzete got the idea to help first responders by making masks, eventually helping out with more than 1,000. When Garnet Hathaway and the Capitals learned about the Henderson family’s efforts, they decided to give Alex a surprise, and the results were precious.

There’s even a little bit of quarantine-era technical awkwardness to really tie the whole thing together.

As Dick Uliano of WTOP News reported on April 23, Alex got the idea to start making masks, realizing there was a a shortage, and also that his mother had sewing skills.

They began with about 50 masks, and over a few weeks, eventually produced about 1,000.

Alex helps make masks Hathaway Capitals

(Let’s be honest. Alex’s mother Suzete is probably the biggest hero.)

The Capitals set up what seemed to be a video call with announcer John Walton, but that was a ruse. Hathaway hopped into the call and Alex realized it … eventually. You can see that really kick in around the four-minute mark in the video above this post’s headline.

One of the best moments came right after Alex realized Hathaway made his “visit.” Suzete said, “(Alex) is speechless, and he’s never speechless.” Wonderful teenage embarrassment ensued:

aw mom Henderson masks Hathaway
Been there, Alex. Been there. (Kinda.)

Hathaway invited Alex to a future Capitals game, hoping to give them a tour. The two got to chat about hockey — Hathaway doesn’t think he could play defense — and other fun stuff.

Mask shortages and other challenges haven’t been a pleasant thing to see, but people have responded. When it came to the Henderson family, it meant sewing masks, including with Capitals logos.

Good stuff from Hathaway, Walton, and the Capitals, and hopefully the Hendersons get that grand tour — when it’s safe.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Davis overcomes hip surgery to be No. 1 pick in NWHL draft

Associated PressMay 1, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Playing professionally, let alone returning to the ice, was the last thing on Sammy Davis’ mind following her sophomore season when the Boston University women’s hockey forward sat out an entire year after having both hips surgically repaired.

Some three years later, the 23-year-old was signing her first pro contact Friday, a few days after being selected by the Boston Pride with the No. 1 pick in the National Women’s Hockey League draft.

“I couldn’t have imagined what my future would hold, and I think a lot of it had to do with perseverance and motivation from the people around me,” Davis told The Associated Press.

“My heart is just so full with how I feel,” she added. “It’s pretty surreal. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity, and I get to play in my own city.”

Davis joins the Pride after a senior season in which she led the Terriers with 17 goals and 41 points in 36 games, and earned a Hockey East first-team selection. The 5-foot-4 forward enjoyed an even better season as a junior, in which she led the conference with 25 goals and finished second with 52 points.

It marked a tremendous comeback for the 2016 Hockey East rookie of the year runner-up, whose career was placed on hold after the hip pain Davis experienced during her sophomore season was the result of a bilateral labral tear.

“There were definitely a lot of low points,” Davis said.

“I think physically, as athletes, we’re told to be tough and to hold in our emotions,” she said. “But honestly, that year, I was struggling mentally. It was definitely a challenge.”

The Pride were so interested in selecting the player from Pembroke, Massachusetts, they dealt first- and second-round picks in next year’s draft as part of the deal to acquire the No. 1 choice in a trade with expansion Toronto.

“As talented and determined as Sammy is on the ice, her selflessness and leadership make her a perfect fit for the team we are building,” said Pride GM Karilyn Pilch, who knew Davis after previously serving as BU’s director of hockey operations.

The Pride are coming off a 23-1 regular-season and were preparing to play the Minnesota Whitecaps for the Isobel Cup, before the championship game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Davis has the benefit of playing in her own backyard, while also beginning to pursue her doctorate in occupational therapy at BU.

She doesn’t think it’ll be an issue balancing her studies and turning pro, by saying: “I’m just trying to think of it like I’m going to college and still playing in a Division I sport.”

At the very least, Davis can reflect back on the challenges she overcame following surgery.

“I had this fire under me that fueled me, and I just wanted to be the best version of myself,” Davis said. “Because I took the whole year off, I really loved hockey again.”

Bettman: December start for 2020-21 NHL season ‘under consideration’

By Sean LeahyMay 1, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
As the NHL goes through model after model to determine the best way to finish the 2019-20 schedule, the question of what happens to next season remains.

Appearing on NHL Network Thursday night, Commissioner Gary Bettman said that beginning the 2020-21 season as late as December is an option being discussed.

“We have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start,” Bettman said. “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that’s something that will be under consideration.

“We’re going to try and make good, prudent, careful judgments. This isn’t a race to be first back. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, under the right circumstances.”

The interesting part about a December start? According to Pierre LeBrun, the league is hoping to pull off a full 82-game season should that be the case. That would likely mean a condensed schedule, no All-Star Game or bye weeks, and a late-June/early July finish.

We’re coming up on two months since the NHL paused its regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next step in the league’s plan to return to play is Phase 2, which includes small groups training at team facilities following a self-quarantine period by players and staff. That could take place mid-to-late May.

The league has been in constant contact with the NHLPA and set up a joint Return to Play Committee, which features players like Connor McDavid, Mark Scheifele, and John Tavares. The two sides met virtually on Wednesday and released a statement afterward saying that despite reports, no timelines or scenarios have been decided on just yet.

“Having the committee that’s been put together with the players is important so that we can get the feedback on the issues that are important to them, and how to resolve them, and that we can be communicating how we’re focusing on the things we think that need to be done,” said Bettman said. “It’s been extraordinarily collaborative, constructive and cooperative, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the interaction that we’re having.”

None of the models floated over the last six weeks can be implemented without the approval of the players’ union.

While the hope is to resume hockey soon, health concerns for all involved remain the top priority in any decision.

“We’d like to be able to get our training facilities open,” Bettman. “We’d like our guys to be able to work themselves back into shape. But this is something we’re going to continue to evaluate on a day-to-day basis. Our health concerns for the players really fit into two categories: One is obviously COVID-19, and two, whatever we’re going to do, we don’t want them playing games until they’re back in game shape.

“So we’re going to continue to monitor things, and when the guidance from the medical people is right and the governmental authorities are comfortable, then we’ll take step one, which is reopening our training facilities.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.