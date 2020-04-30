MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Canucks donating $500,000 for COVID-19 relief

Associated PressApr 30, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
The Canucks for Kids Fund is donating $500,000 to Vancouver-area groups to help provide critical community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to provide meals and care for seniors, youth and families, cleaning, security, emergency shelter, child care, and drop-in counseling sessions by voice, video and chat.

Groups receiving money include Feeding the Community, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, BC Care Providers Association, Senior Services Society of BC, Canucks Family Education Centre, Mackie’s Place, Foundry, YWCA, and Kids Help Phone.

Fans are also invited to participate if they can by donating online.

The Kids Fund normally dedicates its resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in British Columbia.

Long-term outlook for the Winnipeg Jets

Long-term outlook Winnipeg Jets Laine Connor Hellebuyck
Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 30, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the Winnipeg Jets.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

With the exception of Patrik Laine — who they could theoretically extend during the offseason – the Jets locked down most of their core over the years.

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck possess two of the “shorter” long-term contracts among that core group, and their affordable contracts run through 2023-24. (Blake Wheeler‘s does, as well, but that’s a little more troubling being that the often-underrated winger is now 33.)

Beyond that Wheeler worry, there’s a lot to like, especially since Wheeler is comfortably the highest paid at $8.25M AAV.

(Actually, Bryan Little‘s contract was troubling from day one, but sadly, he might go on LTIR quite credibly.)

If Kevin Cheveldayoff can extend Laine at a reasonable price, this group could be cost-conscious enough for Winnipeg to even take advantage of other teams possibly facing cap squeezes. It makes me wonder: could the Jets go after another core piece in free agency? Signing, say, Alex Pietrangelo would make them stronger and weaken Central Division rival St. Louis.

Even as a “budget” team, the possibilities are intriguing for the Jets to improve upon their long-term core. That said, improvements might be needed for the Jets to truly soar.

Long-term needs for Jets

It’s remarkable that Hellebuyck (and some star scorers) dragged Winnipeg to playoff contention, because that group was rough this season.

Neal Pionk turned out to be an extremely pleasant surprise, to the point that he might be able to join the core to an extent. And, for sure, Josh Morrissey is a steady presence. But things dry up quite a bit beyond that, and an ideal contender probably would ask less of both of them, particularly Morrissey.

So, can Ville Heinola eventually be a key defender? How will Sami Niku’s development go?

Getting steps in development, overall, is a long-term key for the Jets. Jack Roslovic strikes me as someone who can do more, but he needs opportunities. What, exactly, is Laine’s ceiling? Will the Jets actually boost him up to reach it?

The Jets have to hope that they can mitigate the eventual drop-off for Wheeler, who’s already sinking a bit at 33. (By his standards.)

They could also use some more depth. It’s probably not a coincidence that, year after year (Paul Stastny to Kevin Hayes to even Cody Eakin), they seem to need to burn assets to add 2C and/or 3C help. Laurent Brossoit had a tough season, casting some doubt on the backup position.

I’ll also endlessly wonder if Paul Maurice is all that far above your average coach. But, hey, give the dude credit for being a long-term bench presence even with … meh results more often than not.

Long-term strengths for Jets

The sheer youth of this team is something to get excited about. Laine just turned 22. Kyle Connor seems to be jumping another level at 23, while Nikolaj Ehlers is a transition menace at 24. Hellebuyck is 26, Mark Scheifele is only 27, and Morrissey is 25.

I mentioned possibly pitching a deal at Pietrangelo because the Jets see a lot of space opening up.

Losing Dustin Byfuglien hurts, but his age was making his contract risky anyway. The Jets signing Kulikov furrowed my brow, yet now they can use that money toward … uh, someone good? (Sorry, Kulikov.)

It’s not always easy to lure free agents to Winnipeg, but a) they’ve become a consistent winner and b) might be one of the only winners with cash to burn during the uncertain, upcoming offseason.

That mixture of prime-age talent, solid maneuverability, and a steady-and-solid front office should put the Jets in a solid position to compete for some time. They do need Cheveldayoff to make the right moves to get back at a high level again, as Hellebuyck camouflaged a steep decline — one that quietly brewed even toward the end of 2018-19.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Niederreiter caps Wild Game 7 comeback vs. Avs

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will again feature memorable “on this date” games in NHL playoff history.

Six years ago, Minnesota rallied to tie Colorado at four goals apiece in the third period. On the road, the Wild prevailed in overtime 5-4 on a game winning goal by Nino Niederreiter to advance to Round 2 to face the Blackhawks.

John Forslund and Daryl Reaugh had the call from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

During the broadcast, Anson Carter will look back at his double overtime game winning goal, assisted by Joe Thornton and Ray Bourque, that led the Bruins over the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on April 30, 1999.

You can watch a livestream of the game here.

Thursday, April 30 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Wild vs. Avalanche (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Sunday, May 3 on NBC
• USA vs. Canada (2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game) – 3 p.m. ET

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURSDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Byfuglien-sized surprises, disappointments for Winnipeg Jets

By James O'BrienApr 30, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the Winnipeg Jets.

Hellebuyck surprises with heck of a season for Jets

Depending on your interpretation of “most valuable player,” you can make a strong argument that Connor Hellebuyck deserves the Hart Trophy, not just the Vezina.

With injuries and the absence of Dustin Byfuglien dealing huge blows to the Jets’ defense, it’s truly remarkable that Winnipeg entered the pause in playoff position. To that, I offer a simple remark: it’s mainly because of Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck managed a 31-21-5 record, but of course, it was about more than that. For one thing, you can break down Hellebuyck’s .922 save percentage compared to backup Laurent Brossoit‘s .895.

When you factor in the leaky Jets defense in front of him, Hellebuyck really shines.

Looking at Hockey Reference’s Goals Saved Against Average stat, Hellebuyck (22.40) only trails Tuukka Rask (22.51). Anton Khudobin sits in distant third at 17.75, while Darcy Kuemper (16.65) is the only other goalie who reached 14+.

Hellebuyck saved a lot of goals. He saved the Jets’ bacon.

If you choose MVPs based on the most indispensible player of a season, you’d probably pick Hellebuyck.

It’s not shocking that Hellebuyck ended up playing well, but carrying the Jets on his shoulders ranks as one of the bigger surprises of the season.

Neal Pionk > Jacob Trouba?

People understood that Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff had to trade Trouba’s rights. While one can only wonder if there was a better way to settle the situation, that moment passed.

Even so, plenty of people scoffed at Pionk being part of the return. Yes, Pionk scored a mind-blowing goal for the Rangers, and showed some scoring skill. But just about every other metric pointed to Pionk being … pretty bad.

Well, the Jets certainly can puff their chests out, because Pionk’s been crucial to their defense.

Now, it’s probably still true that you don’t necessarily want Pionk to be featured this much. An ideal blueline probably won’t lean on Pionk for a team-leading 23:23 per night. Sometimes things aren’t ideal, though. In reality, Pionk delivered incredible value for Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, Trouba looks like an $8M mistake for the Rangers. Pionk’s younger and cheaper than Trouba, and the Jets also nabbed a first-rounder in the deal. It’s remarkable just how similar Pionk and Trouba come across in this even-strength RAPM comparison chart via Evolving Hockey:

Wow. Pionk being arguably better than Trouba is quite the surprise for the Jets, and a massive disappointment for the Rangers.

Disappointments abound for Byfuglien, Jets

So, Pionk ended up being important to the Jets. And Hellebuyck cleaned up the many messes made by Pionk and that shorthanded blueline crew.

But none of it really washes down the disappointments involving Dustin Byfuglien and his now-former team, the Jets.

The COVID-19 pause creates extra uncertainty, but Byfuglien’s future seems like it would be cloudy either way. It’s also fuzzy figuring out what, exactly, happened. The situation ended up disappointing for Byfuglien’s accountant, at minimum, being that he walked away from a lot of money.

Hopefully we’ll get the pleasant surprise of an awkward-but-entertaining game whenever Byfuglien suits up for a different team against the Jets. The point being: it would be deeply, deeply disappointing if we never see the towering, one-of-a-kind defenseman ever play again. Especially since there would be no warning that we’d already seen his last game.

Either way, it was a highly disappointing end to Byfuglien’s lengthy, important stay with the Jets. The connections between the Thrashers days just keep fading away.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

YouTube channel allows Sharks’ Ferraro to show different side

Mario Ferraro / YouTube
By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Mario Ferraro is home in Toronto trying to find ways to keep busy during the NHL pause. Aside from sticking to his workout routine, the Sharks defenseman now has more time than usual to dedicate to his YouTube channel, where you’ll find very little hockey content.

The channel started when the 21-year-old Ferraro was playing with Des Moines of the USHL. What began with streaming games like first-person shooters, eight-ball pool, and the NHL series has evolved into reviewing tech products. If you’re looking for opinions on headphones, laptops or cell phones, he has them. You’ll also find non-tech videos as well as his channel evolved. Looking for a quarantine workout? You’re in luck. Want to see him avoid injury by throwing a boomerang? It’s there.

As we wait to see when hockey will return, Ferraro has plenty of time for content creation.

“I’m still trying to find new ways to entertain people on YouTube, especially during the time that we’re going through right now,” he told NBC Sports. “It’s mostly just a hobby of mine that I enjoy and developed over the past few years.”

If you’re looking for the Sharks rookie to dish on hockey, you won’t find much on the channel. Other than one question and answer session with fans, Ferraro’s decision to focus on tech is by design.

“Hockey is my number one, that comes first before everything,” he said. “I wanted to separate YouTube with hockey purposely because I feel like YouTube is a different side of me that I like to express and show people. I feel like if they want to see hockey they know where to go to watch the hockey part of things. I try to keep them separate because I’m always at the rink and I’m always training for hockey throughout the summer, whether it’s during the year I’m playing lots of games, and so my mind is always on hockey. YouTube is a way to relax myself mentally and get away from it for a bit because it’s definitely important to rest and recover before you get back at it.”

Ferraro’s tech savviness has made him the IT guy on Sharks, who found out about the channel in early October and delivered plenty of ribbing. While he still isn’t allowed to handle the dressing room music — being a rookie and all — it’s not rare for a teammate or staff member to toss a tech-related question his way. 

During the season Ferraro’s publishing schedule depends on how he’s feeling. It’s obviously tougher to create when you’re  busy with games, practices and travel, but now the window is wide open, and he’s hoping to use his channel to provide a small distraction.

“I feel like providing any sort of entertainment for viewers that are at home is kind of a good idea that can help them,” he said. “My goal is to put a smile on people’s faces, help lift them up in times like these. It’s a way of passing time for me. I really enjoy it. I have a lot of fun with it.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.