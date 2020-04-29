In this two-part podcast, Bob McKenzie joins the Our Line Starts team to provide updates on a potential restart to the NHL season. Will the regular season get completed? When will the draft take place? Could the 2020-21 season begin as late as December? Following that conversation, Kathryn Tappen conducts the first-ever joint interview with Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky.
0:00-14:30 Bob McKenzie gives an update on resume to play scenarios 14:30-18:00 Reaction to Hawks firing their Pres/CEO John McDonough 18:00-End Kathryn Tappen interviews Ovechkin, Gretzky
Connor Carrick hadn’t even released the first episode of his podcast and he already was feeling sick. In fact, all he did was announce it on his social media platforms before the nerves and anxiety were turning his stomach.
He wasn’t about to play in a big game. All Carrick was doing was release a podcast. Despite playing nearly 300 professional games between the AHL and NHL, the 26-year-old Devils defenseman experienced those familiar feelings we all do.
Two episodes in and Carrick is meeting his goal of not only entertaining and informing fans during the NHL pause, but also continuing his own journey of learning.
“As a pro athlete I’m kind of responsible for my own self-education. I don’t have a curriculum,” Carrick told NBC Sports. “I’m not in school full-time, but I found that my life and the way that I look at the world has expanded since being out of school and being responsible for what books I read and what information I want to put in my head. It really can shape my world for better or worse based on what information I’m digesting.”
How it all began
The genesis of Carrick’s podcast came last summer when he released a “day in the life” video detailing his off-season regimen. His wife, Lexi, had been urging him to check out certain podcasts, and when he entered that world he was hooked. That’s when starting his own revolving around good conversations with people he found interesting began to take shape.
“It’s a cool area to try and connect with other people and try and give back to the podcasting world what I’ve taken from it,” said Carrick, who works with Colin Steingard to produce each episode.
“I definitely want to talk about life skills,” he said. “I think in terms in how to have a better lifestyle where I can be more productive and enjoy the process more where there’s less pull. It’s something that I think you train for forever, but I don’t discount the fact that my passion is hockey, my career is hockey, a lot of people in my audience will come from the world of hockey. I do think I’ve always had an ability to understand the game and the breakdown well, and I think the conversation will naturally lean that way. A lot of my friends, people I look up to, I’m curious what their best practices are, and those will be conversations to be had.”
Coming out of the shell
The NHL pause afforded Carrick the opportunity to start the podcast as it would have been difficult to get going in-season. This downtime has allowed him to get comfortable being the one asking the questions, not answering them as he’s used to doing.
Hockey players, for the most part, are reserved. It’s only over the last few years the younger generation has brought more personality into the game. Still, many aren’t comfortable showing fans who they are.
Carrick said that fear of judgement from those in the game prevents many players from showing their true selves.
“Culturally, it’s such a team-oriented sport and that’s beautiful about it, and guys revere and respect that and it’s what the players before us always did,” he said. “It’s not an ‘I’ game, it’s a ‘we’ game. And I think so much of that has to do with the humility of the sport. The best of the best get hit. I think the accessibility, the information out there in terms of other passions of life, it’s just available now. You can learn anything about anything at any given time, whether it’s through social media, YouTube, whatever.
“The generation that’s coming into the NHL now is a generation that grew up with those tools and really recognizes how to use them. I still didn’t even have Facebook until I was a junior or senior in high school. I’ve always been technologically averse. I’ve always preferred human-to-human, face-to-face [interactions].”
Criticisms have been lobbed at players who are heavy social media users, with the opinion that if you’re constantly Tweeting or on Instagram then you’re not focused on the sport.
“I think as players there’s an element of guilt,” Carrick added. “You want to be all-in and you want to be totally focused on your craft as an athlete and to dip your toe into anything else will come across as if you’ve got a Plan B or you’re not totally in it.”
The guests Carrick is targeting are individuals who can provide listeners with a takeaway from the conversation. And the listener won’t be the only one getting something out of the experience.
“I want to leave them through the power of story and idea and talking about the development of every guest that I speak with,” he said. “I want them to leave with I’m passionate and curious about their own life in terms of where do they want to grow next and I want them to feel more equipped to do so. A lot of the people I’ll be speaking to will be exceptional individuals. I don’t think the world needs another eight-minute abs or morning hack to be their best self. What they need is a story in the back of their mind that can continue to fuel their efforts, their dreams. I know that’s how I’ve always operated — I’ve always been very role-model-oriented.
“I’m excited. I’m excited to talk and tell stories and exchange ideas and hopefully try and discover who people are that I have on the podcast and get to the bottom of what makes them so great.”
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the Washington Capitals.
Record: 41-20-8 (69 games), first in the Metropolitan Division, third in the Eastern Conference. Leading Scorer:John Carlson – 75 points – (15 goals, 60 assists)
After a surprising Round 1 exit ended their hopes for a Stanley Cup repeat, the Capitals didn’t allow that end to affect their start to 2019-20. By early in the new year they hit the 30-win mark and at the time of the NHL pause on March 12 they were atop the Metro and third in the conference. A lull in the final month — which saw them win only six out of 17 games — allowed for the division race to tighten up, with the Flyers and Penguins within four points after 69 games.
Two of the stories of the Capitals’ season so far are the play of John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin‘s 700th goal quest. Carlson has picked up points on a regular basis and leads the team with 75, a career high, along with 15 goals. The veteran defenseman is tops among all blue liners in scoring and is in the top 15 of overall skaters in points. His play has solidified himself in the Norris Trophy race as he will likely be one of the three finalists.
Ovechkin entered this season with 658 goals. In his 60th game of the season, the Capitals captain scored his 42nd to become the eighth NHL player to reach the 700-goal mark. It was quite the rollercoaster ride in the final games before he hit the mark. He went goalless in five straight games after previously scoring 14 in seven games, which included three hat tricks. He’s now part of an elite club with Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito, and Mike Gartner.
Another interesting storyline has been the situation in goal. Braden Holtby, who will be 31 in September, can be an unrestricted free agent in the off-season. Ilya Samsonov, 23, made his NHL debut this season, playing 26 games and posting a .927 save percentage at 5-on-5 vs. Holtby’s .905, per Natural Stat Trick. Head coach Todd Reirden, however, has continued to give the veteran the lion’s share of work of late, with Holtby starting 12 of the Capitals’ 17 games before the pause. With $71 million allocated for the 2020-21 season already, per CapFriendly, and the possibility of the cap remaining flat for at least one year, this could very well be Holtby’s last run with the team.
But that’s a question for the off-season. For now, general manager Brian MacLellan remains focused on regaining the Cup and bolstered his roster two moves at the trade deadline. First, he acquired a defenseman at the deadline for the fourth straight year, picking up Brenden Dillon from the Sharks. A few days later he added a reinvigorated Ilya Kovalchuk from the Canadiens. Both can be UFAs, but for now they’re two big pieces that strengthen a team that already had eyes on a deep playoff run.
Highlight of the Season
After a short slump, Ovechkin reached the 700-goal milestone on Feb. 22 in New Jersey:
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• “The league is still determining if it will wait until it’s safe and permissible for all 31 teams to start holding small-group workouts before triggering the next phase of its return-to-play protocol, or if it will allow clubs to reopen practice facilities in waves, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday.” [Sportsnet]
• Philip Danault on the return to play idea involving centralized locations: “Some players could be away from their families for three to four months and I think that’s way too much. I’m not the only one thinking like that, I’m sure.“I can’t make sense of it in my mind.” [TSN]
• The NHL is now selling licensed team logo face coverings to benefit Feeding America and the Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Response Fund. [NHL.com]
• The 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a big tournament for scouts, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Hockey Canada]
• What’s next for the Blackhawks following the dismissal of team president John McDonough? [NBC Chicago]
The Boston Pride selected Boston University forward Sammy Davis with the first pick in the NWHL Draft on Tuesday night.
The women’s professional hockey league is heading into its sixth season.
The Pride acquired the top pick from expansion Toronto in a trade hours earlier to get Davis. The 23-year-old hometown star had 17 goals and 24 assists for the Terriers this season.
Boston also received Toronto’s fifth-round pick this year in exchange for the Pride’s first-round selection this year, and their first- and second-round picks in 2021.
Clarkson forward Kayla Friesen was chosen No. 2 by the Connecticut Whale, and Maine goalie Carly Jackson went third to the Buffalo Beauts.
Friesen had 10 goals and 20 assists in her lone season with the Golden Knights after transferring from St. Cloud. Jackson was 12-11-7 with a 1.90 goals-against average this season for the Black Bears.
The Metropolitan Riveters took Yale defenseman Saroya Tiner at No. 4, followed by the Minnesota Whitecaps selecting Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Alex Woken. Toronto got Robert Morris forward Jaycee Gebhard as the franchise’s first draft pick to complete the first round.
The National Women’s Hockey League began play in 2015. Boston (2016), Buffalo (2017), Metropolitan (2018) and Minnesota (2019) have won the league’s first four championships.
The 2020 Isobel Cup Final between Boston and Minnesota was postponed last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.