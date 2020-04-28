This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will again feature memorable “on this date” games in NHL playoff history.
The 2016 series marked the first time that Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin faced one another in the playoffs since 2009. First-year Capital T.J. Oshie completed a hat trick in overtime to give Washington a 4-3 win in the opening game of the Second Round, and an early series lead. However, the Penguins would win the series in six games en route to their first of back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire called the matchup from Verizon Center in Washington D.C.
During the broadcast, Mike Milbury reflects on scoring the game-winning goal as a Bruins rookie in Game 3 of Boston’s semifinal series against Philadelphia on April 28, 1977.
As part of the week-long NBC Sports From the Vault presentation on NBCSN, Tuesday’s coverage will feature classic NHL matchups beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the evening, all-time greats such as Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Steve Yzerman will be showcased in historic NHL regular-season, All-Star and Stanley Cup Final matchups.
Tuesday, April 28 on NBCSN
• The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Penguins vs. Capitals (2016 Round 2, Game 1) – 6 p.m ET (Live stream)
• Bruins vs. Flyers (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6) – 7 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Penguins vs. Capitals (Dec. 11, 2006) – 9:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• 1991 NHL All-Star Game – 12 a.m. ET (Live stream)
Wednesday, April 29 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: NHL Fathers and Sons – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Senators (2017 Round 2, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Thursday, April 30 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Wild vs. Avalanche (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Sunday, May 3 on NBC
• USA vs. Canada (2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game) – 3 p.m. ET
THE GREAT ONE VS. THE GREAT EIGHT SHOWCASE – TUESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Wayne Gretzky faces off against Alex Ovechkin in an EA Sports NHL 20 series featuring themselves playing with the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals, respectively. The virtual matchup raised over $40,000 for COVID-19 relief.
1991 NHL ALL-STAR GAME – TUESDAY, MIDNIGHT ET ON NBCSN
The 1991 edition of the NHL All-Star Game featured hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman and Vincent Damphousse of the Maple Leafs, who recorded four goals in the contest. The matchup was held two days following the beginning of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, and the patriotic presentation of the national anthem at Chicago Stadium is still remembered to this day.
#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL FATHERS AND SONS – WEDNESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL fathers and sons at 5 p.m. ET. The three father and son relationships featured in the program are:
- Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and father, Louie
- New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux and father, Claude
- Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk and their father, Keith
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURSDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
