As part of the week-long NBC Sports From the Vault presentation on NBCSN, Tuesday’s coverage will feature classic NHL matchups beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the evening, all-time greats such as Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Steve Yzerman will be showcased in historic NHL regular-season, All-Star and Stanley Cup Final matchups.
In front of a raucous Philadelphia crowd, Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent recorded a 30-save shutout, helping Philadelphia take Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final to claim the franchise’s first-ever championship. Parent was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent joins Kathryn Tappen to reflect on his and the Flyers’ journey of defeating the Boston Bruins in the Cup Final.
Tim Ryan and Ted Lindsay called the Stanley Cup matchup from The Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pa.
You can watch a livestream of the game here.
Tuesday, April 28 on NBCSN
• Bruins vs. Flyers (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6) – 7 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Penguins vs. Capitals (Dec. 11, 2006) – 9:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• 1991 NHL All-Star Game – 12 a.m. ET (Live stream)
Wednesday, April 29 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: NHL Fathers and Sons – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Senators (2017 Round 2, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Thursday, April 30 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Wild vs. Avalanche (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)
Sunday, May 3 on NBC
• USA vs. Canada (2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game) – 3 p.m. ET
1991 NHL ALL-STAR GAME – TUE., MIDNIGHT ET ON NBCSN
The 1991 edition of the NHL All-Star Game featured hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman and Vincent Damphousse of the Maple Leafs, who recorded four goals in the contest. The matchup was held two days following the beginning of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, and the patriotic presentation of the national anthem at Chicago Stadium is still remembered to this day.
#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL FATHERS AND SONS – WED., 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL fathers and sons at 5 p.m. ET. The three father and son relationships featured in the program are:
- Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and father, Louie
- New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux and father, Claude
- Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk and their father, Keith
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THUR., 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.