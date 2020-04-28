MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Getty Images

Flyers’ Lindblom making progress as he nears end of cancer treatments

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Oskar Lindblom is coming to the end of his treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma, though it’s still unknown if he’ll be able to play for the Flyers next season.

Flyers assistant GM Brett Flahr told The Philadelphia Inquirer this week that the forward, who was diagnosed with the form of bone cancer in December, “looks terrific” and “as he gets his last treatments, the worst is over for him.”

“Oskar’s going through his last treatments coming up here, but everything I’ve been told from [team trainer] Jimmy [McCrossin] has been very positive,” Flahr told Sam Carchidi. “He feels great, considering the condition he’s in. He’s such a great kid and he’s determined. His focus is to play as soon as possible.”

While many players have returned home since the NHL suspended the season on March 12, Lindblom, who hails from Gavle, Sweden, stayed in Philadelphia to undergo treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Since his diagnosis, he’s visited his teammates a few times, and even dropped by during team photo day.

Meanwhile, there’s good news to report on Nolan Patrick, who has not played for the Flyers this season due to a migraine disorder. Flahr said that the 21-year-old forward is feeling better and the longer the NHL goes before resuming the 2019-20 season, the better it is for his chances of being back in the lineup.

“Obviously, it’s going to be catch-up for everybody. If this season goes into the summer, he’s a possibility, for sure,” he said.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBC Sports From the Vault: Parent recalls Flyers’ 1974 Stanley Cup title

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
As part of the week-long NBC Sports From the Vault presentation on NBCSN, Tuesday’s coverage will feature classic NHL matchups beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the evening, all-time greats such as Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Steve Yzerman will be showcased in historic NHL regular-season, All-Star and Stanley Cup Final matchups.

In front of a raucous Philadelphia crowd, Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent recorded a 30-save shutout, helping Philadelphia take Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final to claim the franchise’s first-ever championship. Parent was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent joins Kathryn Tappen to reflect on his and the Flyers’ journey of defeating the Boston Bruins in the Cup Final.

Tim Ryan and Ted Lindsay called the Stanley Cup matchup from The Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pa.

Tuesday, April 28 on NBCSN
• Bruins vs. Flyers (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6) – 7 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Penguins vs. Capitals (Dec. 11, 2006) – 9:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• 1991 NHL All-Star Game – 12 a.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, April 29 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: NHL Fathers and Sons – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Rangers vs. Senators (2017 Round 2, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, April 30 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Wild vs. Avalanche (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Sunday, May 3 on NBC
• USA vs. Canada (2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game) – 3 p.m. ET

1991 NHL ALL-STAR GAME – TUE., MIDNIGHT ET ON NBCSN
The 1991 edition of the NHL All-Star Game featured hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman and Vincent Damphousse of the Maple Leafs, who recorded four goals in the contest. The matchup was held two days following the beginning of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, and the patriotic presentation of the national anthem at Chicago Stadium is still remembered to this day.

#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL FATHERS AND SONS – WED., 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL fathers and sons at 5 p.m. ET. The three father and son relationships featured in the program are:

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THUR., 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.

NBCSN Hockey Happy Hour: Oshie’s hat trick helps Capitals top Penguins

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will again feature memorable “on this date” games in NHL playoff history.

The 2016 series marked the first time that Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin faced one another in the playoffs since 2009. First-year Capital T.J. Oshie completed a hat trick in overtime to give Washington a 4-3 win in the opening game of the Second Round, and an early series lead. However, the Penguins would win the series in six games en route to their first of back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire called the matchup from Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

During the broadcast, Mike Milbury reflects on scoring the game-winning goal as a Bruins rookie in Game 3 of Boston’s semifinal series against Philadelphia on April 28, 1977.

THE GREAT ONE VS. THE GREAT EIGHT SHOWCASE – TUESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Wayne Gretzky faces off against Alex Ovechkin in an EA Sports NHL 20 series featuring themselves playing with the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals, respectively. The virtual matchup raised over $40,000 for COVID-19 relief.

1991 NHL ALL-STAR GAME – TUESDAY, MIDNIGHT ET ON NBCSN
The 1991 edition of the NHL All-Star Game featured hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman and Vincent Damphousse of the Maple Leafs, who recorded four goals in the contest. The matchup was held two days following the beginning of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, and the patriotic presentation of the national anthem at Chicago Stadium is still remembered to this day.

#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL FATHERS AND SONS – WEDNESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL fathers and sons at 5 p.m. ET. The three father and son relationships featured in the program are:

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURSDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.

PHT remembers video games: Skinny, normal, fat impact of Ice Hockey (NES)

By James O'BrienApr 28, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Every Tuesday, PHT will remember a hockey video game (or games). Since we don’t have every console or cartridge, some posts will be recollections, not reviews. This week, we look back at the skinny, normal, and fat impact of Ice Hockey for the Nintendo (NES).

If you want to choose a pivotal year for hockey video games, you might not top 1988.

OK, to be clear, it’s probably safer to say “1988-ish.” During much of the earlier years of video games — on consoles, in arcades — “release dates” were nebulous. Landing a NES (robot or not) and some its best titles in a given year might boil down to geography and luck.

But, one way or another, both Nintendo’s own Ice Hockey and Konami’s Blades of Steel made big impacts on the NES at or around 1988.

With that in mind, it was tempting to bundle the two together for some kind of combo post. Considering how much Blades of Steel particularly adored in fights, pitting the two titles together feels natural.

Honestly, though? After mulling it over for a while, I believe that each game/series deserves its own post. Let’s start with the one I’d argue aged more gracefully: Ice Hockey.

(Note: PHT’s Sean Leahy participated in a Blades-Ice Hockey debate at ESPN where BoS came out way on top, so I could be wrong there. Both were great, is what I’m really trying to say.)

Who needs rock, paper, scissors when you have skinny, normal, fat?

Time after time, Nintendo finds ways to strike a balance between “simple to learn, tough to master.” They rarely boast the most graphically advanced games or systems, yet Nintendo churns out beautiful, elegant, and often downright wholesome entertainment.

Watch some of the gameplay footage in the video above and, chances are, you’ll smile. While the sound effects are at times primitive, they’re also often charming. And I’m not sure you can get much better than deploying the “Mario/Luigi just completed that level” happy song after goals.

(Granted, it’s far less enjoyable when the computer or your snotty friend is celebrating a goal against you.)

In Ice Hockey, player type selection represents wonderful rock, paper, scissors decisions. Beyond your goalie, you get four players to choose from, and that’s part of the strategy. Do you want all of the “fat” or bigger players (who check and shoot harder, but are slower), “skinny” players (who are weaker but faster), or “normal” ones (who are generally average)?

You could argue Ice Hockey even got past “body shaming” by giving all sizes something to be proud of. Maybe.

Feel free to discuss the best combinations of “skinny, normal, fat” in the comments. As someone who fired up Ice Hockey on my Switch for research purposes, I feel disqualified after getting absolutely whooped by the computer. In my faint defense, it’s kind of tough to tell what does what on the Switch controller.

(Yeah, OK, that’s weak.)

Ice Hockey creator went on to bigger, Kart-based things

Before putting together this post, I didn’t really know the name Hideki Konno. Hey, not every Nintendo genius can be as well-known as Shigeru Miyamoto.

But Ice Hockey clearly kept Konno on track for big things, much an ice surface that had just been kissed by a Zamboni. Konno was a key figure as director for the original (SNES) Mario Kart, the beloved Yoshi’s Story, and Mario Kart 64. Things get a little murkier from there (don’t quiz me on what, precisely, a video game producer does), but the bottom line is that the person who programmed Ice Hockey clearly knew a thing or two about making timeless video games.

Considering Konno’s prominence, it honestly makes me wonder why the series never was revived. For better or worse, Blades of Steel eventually got its own lightlyregarded, way-later sequels.

After all, Nintendo’s sports games carry over that legacy quite wonderfully. Why not slap Mario’s mustached face on hockey like they have for often-fantastic golf, tennis, and soccer titles?

(What’s that? Because those sports are more popular? Shhhh.)

It appears that Konno last spoke about an Ice Hockey sequel — and just vaguely — around 2012. So, sadly, we’ll need to merely imagine a video game with a slow-but-powerful Mario/Wario, a lanky and speedy Luigi/Waluigi, and I’d assume Donkey Kong and Bowser as the goalies.

The more I think about all of that, the more I experience Feelings of Sad.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McDonough calls time with Blackhawks ‘ride of a lifetime’

Associated PressApr 28, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough, in his first public comments since he was fired, called his time with the team “the ride of a lifetime.”

McDonough also praised owner Rocky Wirtz and his family in a statement released by the team on Tuesday, one day after he was dismissed.

“My late father used a phrase sparingly but impactfully to describe those he found to be the most dignified, respectful and worthy of admiration,” McDonough said. “He would say they had ‘class à la mode.’ That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.”

The 66-year-old McDonough provided no clues on the circumstances surrounding his surprise departure. In the team statement announcing the change on Monday, Rocky Wirtz pointed to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of the NHL season as an opportunity to assess the team’s direction.

McDonough was president of baseball’s Chicago Cubs before he was hired by Wirtz in 2007. McDonough’s arrival was a key moment in the Blackhawks’ climb from one of the worst franchises in sports to the top of the NHL.

McDonough helped revamp the team’s business operations while star forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane powered Chicago to the Stanley Cup title in 2010, 2013 and 2015. While the business side of the franchise remains in good shape, the Blackhawks haven’t made the playoffs since 2017.

McDonough’s departure could lead to massive changes across the organization. Danny Wirtz, Rocky’s 43-year-old son and a vice president with the team, is replacing McDonough on an interim basis.

“I wish Danny Wirtz well in his new role, and I am confident the organization will have success in the search for a new president,” McDonough said in his statement.