Devils’ Palmieri paints, hopes NHL return in picture

Associated PressApr 28, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Kyle Palmieri has been trying to keep busy around his Long Island home, doing a lot of painting projects. Walls and ceilings, mostly.

As for a bright picture of the NHL resuming play, the New Jersey Devils forward isn’t sure.

”Hopefully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel where we’re going to be returning and finishing our regular season,” Palmieri said Monday in a conference call.

The NHL has not released plans for resuming the season, or even opening team facilities to get players in shape.

The NBA on Monday pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at the earliest.

”I think the biggest challenge is obviously not really knowing if there’s an end or when the end is going to be or if we’re returning to playing or not,” Palmieri said.

”But right now, I mean, a lot of that’s out of our control. It’s all you can really do is stay at home and try and stay safe and make sure that you’re doing whatever you can to support the people who are out there fighting this disease,” he said.

Palmieri is one of the Devils’ representatives in the players’ union, along with goaltender Cory Schneider. Palmieri has stayed in touch with the union on a regular basis and relayed information to his teammates.

”You want to keep that banter going and guys are staying in touch and doing whatever we can to make it feel a little more normal,” the Devils’ leading scorer said.

There have been some reports the NHL might return at some point with with only the top 24 teams finishing a shortened regular season. If that was the case, the Devils (28-29-12) would see their season end.

The Devils have 68 points and 13 games left, and are 13 points out of a wild-card playoff spot.

”I think guys are trying to do their best to keep themselves ready, whether it be 24 teams that get brought back or the entire (league) to finish out the regular season,” the 29-year-old Palmieri said. ”We just we just don’t know.”

The last time the Devils gathered as a team was on the morning of March 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark for a pregame workout before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes that night. They never skated.

The rumors that the NHL was going to pause the season were circulating and it wasn’t long before the league put the season on hold because of the virus outbreak.

If the Devils get a chance to play again this season, there will be safety concerns. Players, most of whom have not had access to ice time, will need a training camp to get ready. There also has to be precautions if teams have to travel.

”With what’s going on in the world, it’s a huge factor in it, making sure that everyone’s safe,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri misses his teammates and playing in the NHL, yet keeps that in perspective.

”But there are people going through a lot worse and fighting for their lives,” Palmieri said. ”And like I said before, the people on the front line fighting this every day and how how much of a unselfish attitude you have to wake up every day and put yourself and your families at risk in making sure that people are staying healthy. You have to be supportive any way they can.”

Looking at the 2019-20 Vegas Golden Knights

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Record: 39-24-8 (86 games), first in the Pacific Division, third in the Western Conference.
Leading Scorer: Max Pacioretty – 66 points – (32 goals, 66 assists)

In-Season Roster Moves

• Traded Chandler Stephenson to Capitals for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

• Acquired Alec Martinez from Kings for second-round picks in 2020, 2021.

• Traded Cody Eakin to Jets for a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.

• Acquired Nick Cousins from Canadiens for 2021 fourth-round pick.

• As part of a three-team deal, acquired Robin Lehner, traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to Maple Leafs, traded Malcolm Subban, Slava Demin, and a 2020 second-round pick to Blackhawks.

Season Overview

Did the crushing end to 2018-19 affect the Golden Knights’ start to this season? It may have played a role, but the biggest issue was goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban could not provide support to a high-powered offense and a team that has been among the best in the possession department.

That weakness ultimately led to Gerard Gallant’s dismissal in January as the team sported a 24-19-6 record. At the time, Vegas had the third-best Corsi in the NHL (54%), were top-10 in 5-on-5 scoring, and had the best expected goals percentage (106.93). But a .985 PDO and a .911 even strength save percentage were anchors on a contending team. It all set up Peter DeBoer, who replaced Gallant after being fired by the Sharks in December, in prime position to help a rebound.

Through Vegas’ 22 games under DeBoer there were slight improvements in those weak areas. Special teams and goaltending were slightly better, but between the pipes remained an issue. Fleury’s ESSV% is his worst in nearly a decade, which is why general manager Kelly McCrimmon went out and acquired Robin Lehner at the trade deadline. The Golden Knights experienced a small sample of what the Swedish netminder can do with only three appearances before the NHL pause. But should we have a resumption of play for this season, Vegas will clearly be a big contender coming out of the Western Conference after strengthening that area.

In spite of their goaltending and special teams, the Golden Knights hummed along to atop the Pacific Division through 71 games. Four players — Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, and Jonathan Marchessault — each topped the 20-goal mark. Shea Theodore is currently fifth among defensemen with 13 goals and early-season addition Chandler Stephenson has found a role in Vegas with 22 points in 41 games.

DeBoer has only had 22 games behind the Golden Knights’, so his impact may not be felt for some time. The goaltending decision will be an interesting one depending on if the NHL resumes with the regular season or goes right to the playoffs. Fleury, who has two more seasons at a $7M cap hit remaining, has been outplayed by Lehner, a pending unrestricted free agent, this season. With Vegas a Cup contender, it should be an easy choice who to ride out the rest of this unique season with.

Highlight of the Season: Nic Petan surely thought he had a goal until Fleury did his thing:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Lundqvist’s future; Kenya Ice Lions eyeing IIHF membership

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon on the NHL playing with no fans in attendance: “I think the start of next season, everybody has to be careful with [it] because I think you need fans. And so if it means pushing back the start of the season for any sport, then they should consider that, because what’s the point of having sports if you don’t have fans, right? They wouldn’t exist. They’d be called the YMCA.” [ESPN]

• A look at the good and bad of the NHL return to play ideas. [Pittsburgh Hockey News]

Mats Zuccarello is no fan of how the Rangers are treating his good pal Henrik Lundqvist: “In my eyes, I was about to end [my career with the] Rangers. I think Henke would, too. Everything was going to be fine and great, but then the management decides, and then you are not worth the s—.” [Blue Shirt Banter]

• Speaking of Hank, is Lundqvist’s storied career really going to end this way? [The Score]

• How Elvis Merzlikins started to “rock and roll” with the Blue Jackets. [The Hockey News]

• Remember the Kenya Ice Lions? They are currently working toward gaining membership in the International Ice Hockey Federation. [NHL.com]

• Graysen Cameron, who is one of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, has committed to playing NCAA hockey at Northland College. [Sportsnet]

• No one knows what the word “underrated” means anymore. [The Faceoff Circle]

• A fun look at the 1970-71 NHL season with a fantasy hockey twist. [Rotoworld]

• Finally, here’s Elias Pettersson showing why hockey is his chosen sport:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks to provide grants to 1,800 part-time workers

Associated PressApr 27, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT
The San Jose Sharks have announced a plan to provide grants to 1,800 part-time workers at the team’s arena and practice facility who are unable to work because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Sharks say that ownership, players, coaches, front office staff and corporate partners have already pledged more than $200,000 to launch the fund. They are asking fans with available resources to make donations at the team’s website to help the workers at the SAP Center and Sharks Ice facilities in San Jose, Fremont and Oakland, California.

Sharks ownership will match any funds from the online campaign that starts Monday and runs through July 25.

The Sharks are paying all full-time workers who aren’t able to work during the shelter-in-place rules. They have also paid part-time workers for missed shifts for games that weren’t played.

Long-term outlook for Vancouver Canucks

Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 27, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the Vancouver Canucks.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

The Canucks must lock down some key players (and make important decisions) soon.

Most importantly, both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes see their entry-level contracts expire after 2020-21. The Canucks’ long-term flexibility may hinge on how much each player costs. It will be interesting to monitor those situations. Could Vancouver convince either of them to sign extensions as early as the 2020 offseason? Either way, how much of the salary cap will each rising star take up?

While the Canucks have Brock Boeser signed to a team-friendly deal, that will also be up after 2021-22.

So, while there are core pieces in place, we haven’t fully understood the cost of many pieces.

There are some players locked down to medium term, however. Both Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller are signed through 2022-23, and quite affordable at a combined AAV of $10.75M. Tyler Myers ($6M AAV through 2023-24) seems like less of a positive, but for better or worse, he’s slated to be a part of the core.

Myers presents a neat transition to the bad news: Vancouver has some flab on its salary structure. There’s dead money devoted to the Roberto Luongo salary recapture, Ryan Spooner buyout, and to some extent, Sven Baertschi.

Yet, the brighter side is that the Canucks can transition shaky money to rising stars. Brandon Sutter‘s $4.375M AAV can be put toward Pettersson and Hughes after 2020-21. A whopping $12M (Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, and Antoine Roussel) comes off the books in time to re-up Brock Boeser … and so on.

So, it’s pretty easy to see a solid situation getting better.



Long-term needs for Canucks

That said, it’s crucial for GM Jim Benning to have more success in free agency — even if it means simply abstaining from spending.

Will the Canucks feel the urge to break the bank to make Tyler Toffoli more than a rental? Will they give 30-year-old defenseman Christopher Tanev a risky contract?

In particular, key decisions await in net. Jacob Markstrom is a pending UFA, while intriguing 24-year-old goalie Thatcher Demko is only covered through 2020-21. Should the Canucks keep one or both around?

It will be crucial to surround Pettersson, Hughes, and Boeser with supporting talent. So far, it seems more likely that Benning will find some help in the draft and via trades than in free agent spending.

Whether things worked out (Miller) or didn’t (Myers), it seems like Benning was impatient when it came to pushing this team along its winning curve. The Canucks will be without either their 2020 or 2021 first-rounder, and also don’t have their second-rounder for 2020.

The Canucks need a lot of help on defense, and are also pretty top-heavy on offense. Addressing those needs will be key to take the right step. In that regard, Benning’s mixed leaps with stumbles.

Long-term strengths for Canucks

Trading away Tyler Madden in the Toffoli deal hurts the Canucks’ prospect depth, but there’s some definite intrigue, particularly in Nils Hoglander and Vasili Podkolzin.

If any of those prospects really blossom — Olli Juolevi, anytime now — then the Canucks could really be onto something.

That’s because they already boast an enviable assortment of young talent. Elias Pettersson keeps setting the bar higher, and he’s only 21. Quinn Hughes is tantalizing at 20. Boeser (23) and Bo Horvat (25) both stand in the meat of their prime years. Miller isn’t ancient by any means, either, at 27.

We’ve seen a Canucks offense that can be explosive at times, and Markstrom’s hovered around elite quite a bit.

If you want to be a downer, you might focus on the Oilers boasting an even better top end with young stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Beyond that, though, the Canucks also seem likely to be a fixture in a Pacific Division that could feature some rough teams at the bottom.

There’s a lot to like with the Canucks. We’ll see if Benning can push the right buttons to bring them up yet another level.

MORE ON THE CANUCKS:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.