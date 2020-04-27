This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN will again feature memorable “on this date” games in NHL playoff history.
On the way to a Stanley Cup victory, the Bruins defeated the rival Canadiens in overtime by a score of 4-3. On this day nine years ago, the win marked the first time that a team won a seven game playoff series despite being held scoreless on the power play.
Mike Emrick and Darren Pang had the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
As part of the week-long NBC Sports From the Vault presentation on NBCSN, Tuesday’s coverage will feature classic NHL matchups beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the evening, all-time greats such as Bobby Orr, Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Steve Yzerman will be showcased in historic NHL regular-season, All-Star and Stanley Cup Final matchups.
You can watch a livestream of the game here.
Monday, April 27 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 3) – 5 p.m. ET
• Canadiens vs. Bruins (2011 Round 1, Game 7) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, April 28 on NBCSN
• The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Capitals (2016 Round 2, Game 1) – 6 p.m ET
• Bruins vs. Flyers (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6) – 7 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Capitals (Dec. 11, 2006) – 9:30 p.m. ET
• 1991 NHL All-Star Game – 12 a.m. ET
Wednesday, April 29 on NBCSN
• #HockeyAtHome: NHL Fathers and Sons – 5 p.m. ET
• Rangers vs. Senators (2017 Round 2, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 30 on NBCSN
• NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET
• Wild vs. Avalanche (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 3 on NBC
• USA vs. Canada (2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game) – 3 p.m. ET
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – MONDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Roberto Luongo will join the third episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the New Jersey Devils defenseman, the show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, actors Michael Keaton and Jay Baruchel as well as NHL referee Wes McCauley.
THE GREAT ONE VS. THE GREAT EIGHT SHOWCASE – TUESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Wayne Gretzky faces off against Alex Ovechkin in an EA Sports NHL 20 series featuring themselves playing with the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals, respectively. The virtual matchup raised over $40,000 for COVID-19 relief.
1991 NHL ALL-STAR GAME – TUESDAY, MIDNIGHT ET ON NBCSN
The 1991 edition of the NHL All-Star Game featured hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman and Vincent Damphousse of the Maple Leafs, who recorded four goals in the contest. The matchup was held two days following the beginning of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, and the patriotic presentation of the national anthem at Chicago Stadium is still remembered to this day.
#HOCKEYATHOME: NHL FATHERS AND SONS – WEDNESDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL fathers and sons at 5 p.m. ET. The three father and son relationships featured in the program are:
- Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and father, Louie
- New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux and father, Claude
- Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk and their father, Keith
NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURSDAY, 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present the opening night of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, featuring Calgary vs. Ottawa. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20. The competition kicks off on Thursday with Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin representing the Flames against Brady Tkachuk of the Senators.
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.