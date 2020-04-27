MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Book excerpt: How Brad McCrimmon influenced Nicklas Lidstrom

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
This excerpt from Nicklas Lidstrom: The Pursuit of Perfection by Nicklas Lidstrom with Gunnar Nordstrom and Bob Duff is printed with the permission of Triumph Books.  For more information and to order a copy, please visit Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, or www.triumphbooks.com/NicklasLidstrom.

***

For Lidstrom, life was surrounded by hockey, including all the rituals that come with playing in the NHL. Dressing up for the games and life on the road soon became part of his everyday routine. 

“I had learned to get the knot on my tie right back home in Sweden, so that wasn’t a problem,” Lidstrom said. “A bigger issue was to be able to sleep a couple of hours in the afternoon on game days. That was hard in the beginning. I was used to laying down and reading the newspaper for a little while after lunch on game days, but never actually sleeping for two hours. I had never done that before.” 

As a rookie, he was sharing a room with a veteran player on the road. For Lidstrom that meant having McCrimmon as his roommate and instructor on the ways of the NHL. “‘Listen, kid, this is how it works,’ he told me,” Lidstrom remembered. 

Lessons in napping weren’t the only part of the learning curve, as Lidstrom would soon discover. McCrimmon liked to lower the thermostat in the room when he was taking his power nap between 2:00 and 4:00 pm. “He wanted it really cold,” Lidstrom explained. “Same thing during the night. One time in Edmonton, when he had opened a window in the evening before we went to bed, I woke up early the next morning with snow in the room. It had started to snow during the night and part of our hotel room was covered in white.” 

Lidstrom was shivering under his blanket but quiet as a mouse, not daring to say anything. It was part of the ritualistic life as a rookie. You had to go along with how the veterans wanted things done. 

There were other things that made him pay attention. Every other week, he got an envelope in his mailbox at the rink with a check. 

“I think the first check I got paid was $15,000,” Lidstrom said. “That was unreal. I couldn’t grasp it. After a number of weeks, I went out and bought myself a new car, a Nissan 300. I wrote a check for the first time in my life. I had looked at a car like that back in Sweden but felt that it was too much money to spend. As a 21-year-old professional hockey player in Detroit, I couldn’t resist the car. My rookie contract paid me an annual salary of $275,000, including a signing bonus of $125,000. The bonus money was put into an account that the Red Wings had opened in my name. That also was a special moment for me. I had no clue they could do that.” 

Lidstrom didn’t have any problems adjusting to the game on the smaller rinks in North America. “He’s a good, solid player in every aspect,” McCrimmon said of his defense partner in an interview during Lidstrom’s rookie NHL campaign. “He’s good offensively and he’s good defensively. He’s got good composure and he works hard. He’s a great skater. You can’t say that he has one dominating quality.” 

McCrimmon felt that Lidstrom’s international opportunities in the World Championships and Canada Cup had served as a sort of finishing school to enable him to smoothly make the transition from Swedish hockey to the NHL. 

“With Nick, I think having been exposed to the World Championships, the Canada Cup, and five years of the Swedish Elite League, he’s had good experience,” McCrimmon explained. “It’s the same with Vladdy [fellow Detroit rookie defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov]. They’re rookies in the NHL, but they’re not rookies in experience.” 

Lidstrom credits McCrimmon’s influence and steadying presence for enabling his relatively seamless transition to the NHL. “He was more of a stay-at-home defenseman, and that gave me a chance to be part of the offense,” Lidstrom recalled. “He was my partner for every game my first year. He was that steady defenseman who stayed home all the time. He would protect me in situations when things got heated. He was a great partner and I learned a lot from him that first year.” 

Off the ice, since the two lived in the same area, they carpooled to games. Their wives also developed a friendship. “He was always happy, always looking at things the positive way,” Lidstrom said of McCrimmon, who died tragically in 2011 when the plane carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team, of which McCrimmon was the coach, crashed. “He was always trying to encourage players when things weren’t going their way. He helped me out a lot my first year in the league.” 

Lidstrom gained a reputation on the ice for intuitively anticipating what would happen next on a play. Off the ice, he did his best to prepare for his next hockey step into the NHL. 

“When I played in the World Championships in the spring, I asked Tomas Jonsson, Hakan Loob, Bengt Gustafsson, former NHL players that were playing back in Sweden, how it was over here,” Lidstrom said. “I talked to Borje Salming during the Canada Cup. I just tried to talk to as many players as I could. I just wanted to know how it is, how the cities are, the food…well, everything.” 

Once he arrived in Detroit, his tutelage was taken over by Swedish teammate Garpenlov. “When I first came over here, I didn’t know anything,” Lidstrom said. “How to order a phone, find an apartment—things like that. Johan, he helped me. He was great.” 

Lidstrom discovered that things on this side of the Atlantic weren’t measurably different than back home. “There was a little difference, but not much,” he said. “Back in Sweden everything was not as spread out as it is here. I had to drive a half hour in my car to get to the arena. I spent a lot more time in my car. The cities in Sweden are a couple hundred thousand people. Here, cities are a million. 

“The food was almost the same. There were a lot more fast food places. We had some fast food—McDonald’s, Pizza Hut— but we didn’t have Little Caesars.” 

He smiles at that memory. “I thought maybe I should eat that now,” Lidstrom said with a laugh. Little Caesars Pizza is owned by the Ilitch family, who signed Lidstrom’s paychecks as owners of the Red Wings. 

Steve Yzerman was the team captain when Lidstrom arrived in Detroit. Yzerman was one of the league’s best forwards, often chasing only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux in the scoring race. 

“Before you were accepted and had earned a regular spot on the team, he treated everybody the same,” Lidstrom recalled. “Stevie wasn’t as outgoing as McCrimmon, but you could see how hard he worked every day. Both on and off the ice. He was highly respected for the person and leader he was.” 

Lidstrom’s rookie season was a big success. He played all 80 regular season games and produced 60 points (11 goals and 49 assists). But what impressed his coaches and teammates the most was his plus/minus rating of plus-36, which led all rookies and was third in the NHL behind only teammates Paul Ysebaert (plus-44) and McCrimmon (plus-39). 

Yzerman was immediately impressed with the rookie Swedish defenseman. “From the day Nick arrived in Detroit, he clearly belonged in the NHL,” Yzerman said. “Initially, the thing that stood out the most was how poised he was in his play. Nick showed no panic ever when he was on the ice.” 

Yzerman did not see Lidstrom having to clear any big hurdles during his first season in Detroit. “I believe Nick adjusted very well both on and off the ice,” Yzerman said. “He was a mature young man, intelligent, very professional in his approach to hockey. No one, including myself, ever had to do anything to help him out.” 

Lidstrom was proud to have started off well in the NHL without any complications. “I had a very good first year in the league and was nominated for the Calder Trophy together with Pavel Bure and Tony Amonte,” Lidstrom said. Bure, who scored 34 goals, won the award given to the league’s best rookie; Lidstrom finished second in the voting. Lidstrom and teammate Konstantinov were named the defensemen on the NHL All- Rookie Team, and future Detroit teammate Dominik Hasek was the netminder selected to the squad. 

Detroit was an extremely offensive club in the beginning of the 1990s and that suited Lidstrom’s style of play. “The team they had was on the rise, so Nicklas couldn’t have ended up on a better club,” said Calle Johansson, at that time a star defenseman on the Washington Capitals. “They had speedy forwards and he liked to join the attack. It looked like he fit right in. He stepped into what was a dream team in my opinion.”

Joel Ward retires from hockey, reflects on 726 unlikely NHL games

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
Capping an unlikely playing career, Joel Ward announced his retirement from hockey on Monday. Ward shared the news in a compelling piece at The Players’ Tribune.

Ward, 39, titled that announcement “726.” That represents the number of regular season games Ward played with the Wild, Predators, Capitals, and Sharks. For a lightly scoring player even at the University of Prince Edward Island — a player who went undrafted — Ward realizes how unlikely his journey was.

While Ward received a tryout with the Canadiens before 2018-19, he last enjoyed NHL action with the Sharks in 2017-18. That also represents his last hockey run, as Ward didn’t go overseas.

In retrospect, retiring this way ended up feeling fitting for Ward.

Hockey is a beautiful game, and it works in mysterious ways. Some players, they end on a perfect high, some have it taken from them. But me, I kind of thought it was fitting that I went out the way I came in — without anybody really noticing.

Ward truly took an unlikely path to the NHL, going from the University of Prince Edward Island, jumping suddenly from the ECHL to the AHL, and then making a lasting impact at the highest level. As Ward notes, he even played for Team Canada during the 2014 world championships.

Ward retires from hockey, 2014 world championships
Ward shares details from his career as he retires

Of course, Ward didn’t just play in 726 regular-season games. He also appeared in 83 playoff contests, managing a memorable playoff overtime goal against the Bruins while he was with the Capitals in 2012.

Ward fondly recalls “[Alex Ovechkin], with the biggest smile on his face, flying at me full speed,” after Ward scored the goal, which you can watch in the video above this post’s headline. Ward focused on that memory, rather than the unfortunate, racist reaction from some fans after it.

Despite admittedly not being a smooth skater, a fighter, or a grinder, Ward managed to find a place in the NHL. He scored 133 goals and 304 points during those 726 games, including a 24-goal, 49-point season with the Capitals (2013-14) and a 21-goal, 43-points campaign with the Sharks (2015-16). Ward managed pretty strong playoff numbers, too (22 goals, 52 points), even if he eschewed labels like “clutch.”

Ward picks the Sharks locker room as his favorite, even if memories of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final still sting him today.

I miss that group so much already. I miss how much fun it was to come to the rink every day. That’s what separates San Jose from anywhere else. The atmosphere in that locker room, it’s remarkable. Every day was a blessing there. Patty, Pavs, Jumbo, Burnzy — those guys set the culture and everyone followed. I’m thankful to that organization for the opportunity to have played there, to have been a part of it all.

Really, thank you.

Ward’s Players’ Tribune retirement piece is worth your time, particularly if you enjoyed any of his 726 regular-season games and 83 postseason appearances.

Maple Leafs’ Hyman taking best shot as esports franchise owner

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The NHL pause has afforded Zach Hyman plenty of time to concentrate on two of his interests outside of hockey. 

For one, the Maple Leafs forward is hoping to write his fourth children’s book, following up Hockey Hero, The Bambino and Me, and The Magician’s Secret. He’s also been able to dedicate more time to something that doesn’t get as much attention when he’s busy with hockey.

Hyman founded Eleven Gaming, a professional esports organization, in October 2018. He originally was seeking to invest in that world, but ultimately decided to form his own franchise.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to get in before there was this huge wave surrounding it,” Hyman recently told NBC Sports.

In-season, it’s Chief Operation Officer Oliver Silverstein, who has experience in the esports world, running the day-to-day of E11 Gaming. Even as he’s preoccupied with his hockey career, Hyman does keep tabs on the business.

“The operation wouldn’t function without [Silverstein],” Hyman said. “I’m in contact with him daily going over what we’ve got to do. I’m more of the big picture [person]. I like to navigate as to where we need to go and he executes the day-to-day grind to get us to that end goal.”

E11’s roster currently features eight pros from five different countries. In its first year of existence, the franchise earned over $1.5 million USD in competitive Fortnite events.

The vast differences in how generations consume media now played a part in getting Hyman involved.

“When I looked at the space a couple of years ago I saw a huge opportunity because I have a younger brother who’s 11 years younger than me and the way that he consumes media is a lot different than the way that I consume media,” he said. “The way that I consume media is through TV and watching TV shows and [to not] really record anything, you just kind of went and watched live on TV — whereas he’s watching stuff on YouTube and Twitch, Netflix, and he really solely consumes his media online.”

The business of esports has grown in the last several years. According to Deloitte, over $4.5 billion was invested into the esports world in 2018. North America was expected to see $300 million in esports related revenues in 2019. 

Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and League of Legends have become so popular that competitions are selling out major arenas and stadiums around the world. The 2019 Fortnite World Cup sold out the 23,000-plus seat Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York in July.

It was at that tournament that five E11 gamers won $580,000 in prize money in solo and duo competitions. (The grand prize solo winner took home $3 million. Tiger Woods earned a little over $2 million by winning the 2019 Masters golf tournament.)

Growing the business

Hyman expanded his portfolio in March when E11 acquired SoaR Gaming and their influencer network.

Having been involved in the esports world for a year-and-a-half, Hyman has learned that it’s an ever-changing business model.

“You’ve always got to be flexible and pivot, especially in the gaming space where things change so quickly with games and with popularity,” he said. “If you look at it today, there’s a new game called Valorant. For a long time it was Fortnite and then Call of Duty came out with Warzone, so people started watching that. Fortnite’s kind of always been around and now you have Valorant where it just kind of dropped and over a million people shifted and started watching it on Twitch and it became Twitch’s most-viewed game.”

The E11 team roster is young, with players ranging in age from 16 to early 20s. Hyman’s experience as a professional athlete comes into play when his players are about to enter a competition. He can relate to dealing with nerves and having to perform under pressure in front of a large audience.

And like hockey players, esports gamers take part in video sessions where mistakes and good decisions are pointed out to help the individual and group as a whole.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down sports, it hasn’t stopped esports. Hyman and other NHLers are regularly participating in livestreams for charity or just for fun. Playing the games has given him a view into the gamers world as the E11 roster continues preparing for future competitions. 

As for long-term planning, that remains a tough task for Hyman and Silverstein.

“This is a difficult situation for all businesses,” Hyman said. “We’re fortunate that the esports business, the gaming business is primarily online. We have players and influencers all around the country that we’ve been working with remotely since inception. We’re used to working remotely, which we’re lucky enough in that sense that our business is an online business, whereas for other businesses it’s a tough time.

“It is difficult to look into the future right now because there’s so much uncertainty. But at the same time we’re lucky in a sense with how our operations run that things haven’t changed too dramatically on our end.”

————

NHL Power Rankings: Teams with the best long-term outlook

By Adam GretzApr 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we take a look at the teams with the best long-term outlook.

How are we defining long-term outlook? Pretty simple, and it comes down to one fairly important question: Does this team have a chance to win the Stanley Cup (or two Stanley Cups) over the next five years.

That takes into account talent currently on the roster, talent coming through the farm system, salary cap situation, and pretty much everything else that is required to win it all.

Where does your favorite team sit?

To the rankings!

1. Colorado Avalanche. Unless they royally screw it up somehow this is the ideal situation in both the short-and long-term. They could win the Stanley Cup as soon as this season, and should be a constant contender for the next five years (and more). They have superstar players just now entering their prime, they have great young players on cheap deals and a nice pipeline of talent coming through the system, and they have a great cast of complementary players around the stars. Nearly every core player is signed long-term and they have a ton of salary cap flexibility to add players where needed.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning have been one of the best teams in the NHL for more than five seasons now and are still searching for that championship for this particular core. Even with their recent postseason shortcomings this core is still absolutely good enough to get it done, they are still mostly in their primes, and signed long-term. Salary cap situation will be tight, but they have elite players at every position on the ice and plenty of depth.

3. Boston Bruins. A Stanley Cup Finalist a year ago and the best team in the NHL this season. The Bruins are one of the league’s elite teams and well positioned to compete for the foreseeable future. The only thing that might start to slow them down is the age of some of their top players and a few questions beyond this season (contract status for their goalies, adding depth within the salary cap).

4. Pittsburgh Penguins. As long as they still have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Jake Guentzel performing the way they have been they are going to be in a position to compete. There will come a time in the next few years where the former three really start to slow down (or maybe even retire) but that time is not here yet.

5. Washington Capitals. Similar outlook as the Penguins, where as long as Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson, and T.J. Oshie are doing their thing they are going to be in the mix for the Stanley Cup. They also have a really nice wave young talent starting to emerge with players like Ilya Samsonov and Jakub Vrana.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. At some point they have to get through Round 1 of the playoffs, and until they do they will be a postseason punchline. But I like to bet on talent, and Toronto, even for all of its flaws, has a ton of talent. Championship talent. The big contracts at the top will require some creative salary cap maneuvering, but every team that wins a Stanley Cup has a similar roster construction with a small number of players eating up a significant portion of salary cap space. That concern is overblown.

7. St. Louis Blues. I like the Blues in the short-term. I like their chances to repeat this season, especially in the Western Conference. But they have some big free agents to deal with in the coming years and that creates at least a little bit of long-term uncertainty. They are not going away yet. But they do have some big questions to answer down the line (Alex Pietrangelo, the goalies, Jaden Schwartz, David Perron, etc.)

8. Carolina Hurricanes. A team that has been on the rise for a while and arrived last season with a stunning trip to the Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes have a great young nucleus in place with a sensational defense and a handful of outstanding young forwards led by Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, and an emerging superstar in Andrei Svechnikov.

9. Philadelphia Flyers. There is a lot to like in Philadelphia right now. Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracak can still be impact players in the short-term, while they have two front-line players in Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny in the prime of their careers. The X-factors here are the trio of Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, and Carter Hart. If they progress and become the players the Flyers hope they will that can be a game-changer in Philadelphia. That is especially true as it relates to Hart.

10. Vegas Golden Knights. An outstanding team in a very winnable division. The big concern here is that it is a little bit of an older team with several players in their core starting to approach age 30 and beyond.

11. New York Rangers. Artemi Panarin is one of the league’s most best offensive players, but what truly makes this team fascinating going forward is the young talent around him. They have two outstanding young goalies (Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev), an emerging star on defense in Adam Fox, and a potential superstar in Kaapo Kakko.

12. Edmonton Oilers. It is very tempting to put them higher on the list because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are that good. They are the best 1-2 punch in the league, and in theory that should give them a great window to compete in. But there remains a lot of questions after them.

13. Calgary Flames. They are not as good as their 2018-19 record and they are probably a little better than they have showed this season. There is a good core in place, as long as they do not do something outrageous like trade Johnny Gaudreau, or something.

14. Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes is a potential championship trio, and 2019 first-round pick Vasili Podkolzin has enormous potential for when he makes the jump to North America. They still have a lot of work to do around that young core, though.

15. Florida Panthers. This season has been a massive disappointment, but Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau are an amazing steals at the top of the lineup which gives them a huge advantage.

16. Nashville Predators. A tough team to get a feel for long-term. I like their talent, I think they still have a chance to compete for a title, but I also wonder if they already missed their best opportunity.

17. Columbus Blue Jackets. There is some really good talent here, and the defense duo of Seth Jones and Zach Werenski is tremendous. The performance of the goalies in the short-term will dictate a lot.

18. Dallas Stars. I feel like they need more impact talent at forward. Tyler Seguin is still really good, but Alexander Radulov isn’t getting any younger. John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen are the long-term faces of the franchise. A lot of their success this season is goaltending driven, and that’s fine in the short-term, but you can’t rely on that every single season.

19. New York Islanders. Given the current construction of the roster the Islanders are positioned to be a fringe playoff team, but lacking the superstar talent to really become a true Stanley Cup contender.

20. New Jersey Devils. Sometimes timing is everything. The Devils have had two of the past three No. 1 overall picks, but they did not have them in a year where there wasn’t a Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, or even a Steven Stamkos available. Nico Hischier is outstanding, and Jack Hughes has the potential to be there, but there are some big questions around them.

21. Winnipeg Jets. Love the forward talent, really like the goalie, but have some serious concerns on defense. Like Nashville, I think we may have seen this team miss its best shot.

22. Chicago Blackhawks. The window slammed shut rapidly and brutally. They still have some high-end players, and Adam Boqvist and Kirby Dach have big-time potential, but this is going to be three consecutive non-playoff seasons and five years without a playoff series win. Not sure if the window opens backup anytime soon. By the time Dach and Boqvist become stars, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews might be slowing down.

23. San Jose Sharks. I could see the Sharks rebounding next season and being a playoff team again, but the age of their core and the salary cap situation with some of those contracts is a long-term concern.

24. Minnesota Wild. I’m still having a hard time seeing the long-term direction here or where this team is going. Not a bad team. Not a great team. Just sort of stuck in the middle.

25. Arizona Coyotes. This is not a bad team, and there is definitely upside here, but if they can not re-sign Taylor Hall they will have a glaring lack of impact talent at forward and without some significant luck in the draft lottery will not be in a position to add any anytime soon.

26. Montreal Canadiens. They have good players and Marc Bergevin has made his share of good moves, but the end result is never anything other than mediocrity. That is a difficult cycle to get out of.

27. Buffalo Sabres. Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin should be a reason for optimism, but there is no sign that ownership or management knows how to properly build around them.

28. Detroit Red Wings. The current roster is not good but they have draft assets and one of the most respected general managers in the league. The salary cap situation is also better than it looked a year or two ago. They are still a LONG way from contention.

29. Los Angeles Kings. They are finally starting to lean into the rebuild and have an interesting farm system, but it is going to take some time.

30. Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks have had a pretty great run throughout the salary cap era, winning a Stanley Cup, making three other Western Conference Finals, and almost always being a playoff team. But that chapter has closed and it is time for a new beginning and a rebuild.

31. Ottawa Senators. There should be reason for optimism here. There are some really good young players in place, they have salary cap space, but it all starts at the top with ownership. It is really tough to buy into them long-term for that reason.

NHL goalies trying to stay sharp during break

Associated PressApr 27, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
TORONTO — Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom is using a tennis ball machine as part of his training to stay sharp.

Columbus Blue Jackets counterpart Joonas Korpisalo doesn’t have that technology at his disposal during the coronavirus pandemic, so a wall has had to do the trick.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen is self-isolating with teammate and 47-goal man Auston Matthews.

”I have a pretty good shooter here,” Andersen said.

No matter the setup, NHL puck-stoppers are, at least on the surface, at a disadvantage when it comes to maintaining most of their physical skills during the lull since the season was suspended March 12.

Unlike skaters, who might have a net in the driveway or the ability run through a stick-handling drill, goalies are having a hard time mimicking situations that even loosely resemble practice or game situations.

”We’re doing our best and working a lot on hand-eye,” Markstrom said. ”Don’t let your eyes fall asleep is a big thing.”

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck said:

”No one’s been through this before. There’s really no book, no right way. I’m not able to strap on the pads. That’s the most important part about being dialed in as a goalie, getting a feel and really getting the workload. Going for a run isn’t going to keep me in goaltender shape.”

Many goalies are leaning on their private trainers.

While a team’s strength and conditioning coach has to formulate programs for more than 20 players, people like Adam Francilia, whose NHL clients include the San Jose Sharks, Hellebuyck, Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk and Carolina’s James Reimer, develop plans specifically for netminders.

”In some cases they have really great home gyms at their disposal,” Francilia said. ”And then there’s some guys in a condo with nothing … but I have enough stuff in my repertoire that guys only need their body weight to train.”

John Stevenson, a performance psychologist and former NHL goalie coach, said he always instructs his netminders to work on blocking outside noise.

”The coronavirus is an uncontrollable,” he said. ”We don’t have control over the uncontrollables, but we definitely have control over how we choose to respond.”