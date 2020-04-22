This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.
With the series tied 2-2, Buffalo got off to a fast start in Game 5, scoring the opening three goals in the first period. Philadelphia responded with three goals of their own to tie the game, forcing an overtime period. Tyler Ennis of the Sabres ended the Flyers’ comeback efforts when he netted the overtime winner, and his second goal of the game, for the 4-3 Buffalo win. Nine years to the day, this victory marks the Sabres’ most recent playoff win.
John Forslund and Joe Micheletti called the matchup from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
During the broadcast, Mike Emrick reflects on significant hockey moments that have taken place on April 22 over the years.
Wednesday, April 22 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 2) – 5 p.m. ET
• Sabres vs. Flyers (2011 Round 2, Game 5) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 23 on NBCSN
• Our Line Starts – 5 p.m. ET
• #HockeyAtHome: Couples – 5:30 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (2014 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – WED., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will join the second episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, NHL referee Wes McCauley and country music star Chase Rice.
OUR LINE STARTS – THUR., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
The latest episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast will be presented at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. Click here to listen to the show.
#HOCKEYATHOME: COUPLES – THUR., 5:30 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL players and their significant others at 5:30 p.m. ET. The three couples featured in the program are:
- Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller and his wife, Noureen DeWulf
- Arizona Coyotes forward Taylor Hall and his girlfriend, Rachel Rush
- New Jersey Devils defenseman Connor Carrick and his wife, Lexi Carrick
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.