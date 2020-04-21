This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.
Last year on this date, the Sharks and Golden Knights battled to double overtime tied at one goal apiece. Anchored by goaltender Martin Jones’ 58 saves, San Jose avoided elimination when Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal while shorthanded, for a 2-1 road victory. The Sharks would go on to win the series in a memorable Game 7 and advance to Round 2.
Alex Faust and Mike Johnson called the matchup from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
During the broadcast, Patrick Sharp details Scott Darling’s memorable 50-save performance in a triple overtime victory for their Blackhawks over the Predators on April 21, 2015.
Tuesday, April 21 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 1 encore) – 5 p.m. ET
• Sharks vs. Golden Knights (2019 Round 1, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, April 22 on NBCSN
• NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 2) – 5 p.m. ET
• Sabres vs. Flyers (2011 Round 2, Game 5) – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 23 on NBCSN
• Our Line Starts – 5 p.m. ET
• #HockeyAtHome: Couples – 5:30 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (2014 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET
NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN – WED., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will join the second episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, NHL referee Wes McCauley and country music star Chase Rice.
OUR LINE STARTS – THUR., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
The latest episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast will be presented at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. Click here to listen to the show.
#HOCKEYATHOME: COUPLES – THUR., 5:30 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program about NHL players and their significant others at 5:30 p.m. ET. The three couples featured in the program are:
- Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller and his wife, Noureen DeWulf
- Arizona Coyotes forward Taylor Hall and his girlfriend, Rachel Rush
- New Jersey Devils defenseman Connor Carrick and his wife, Lexi Carrick
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.