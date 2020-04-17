MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Dustin Byfuglien, Jets reach agreement to terminate contract

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
Dustin Byfuglien is officially an unrestricted free agent after the Jets and NHLPA came to an agreement following the November grievance he filed.

The NHL and NHLPA announced on Friday that the Jets defenseman’s contract has been terminated seven months after he took a leave of absence to mull his future. The team suspended Byfuglien, but he filed a grievance arguing he was recovering from a hockey injury and therefore should be paid. He underwent surgery in October for a high ankle sprain.

“Obviously this was never our desired outcome with Dustin,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said on a Friday conference call.

Byfuglien’s contract, which carried a $7.6 million cap hit, was set to expire in 2021, but his suspension meant the Jets had the ability to toll it to 2021-22.

How badly did Byfuglien want to be free? Cheveldayoff confirmed that the settlement saw zero dollars go the defenseman’s way. That’s him saying bye-bye to $14 million over the next two seasons.

Byfuglien was an interesting name to surface around the NHL Trade Deadline. Cheveldayoff could have included him in a deal, but those plans fell apart when he learned the defenseman did not plan to play this season.

“Interestingly enough, Dustin essentially made the decision not to play this year,” Cheveldayoff said a few days after the deadline. “And that essentially kind of squashed anything that might happen for someone to maybe put him in their lineup this year. We can still trade him at any point in time, with respect to the future as well.”

The question now becomes, once the NHL resumes, what the future holds for the 35-year-old Byfuglien, who had been with the franchise since its final season in Atlanta in 2010-11. Does he want to play again? He could continue rehabbing and pursue a contract whenever the 2020 free agent market opens. But how hesitant will teams be in pursuing a defenseman coming off ankle surgery who hasn’t played since April 20, 2019?

There’s always a team willing to take a chance, right?

————

Looking at the 2019-20 Philadelphia Flyers

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers

Record: 41-21-7 (69 games), second in the Metropolitan Division, fourth in the Eastern Conference
Leading Scorer: Travis Konecny – 61 points (24 goals and 37 assists)

In-Season Roster Moves: 

• Traded Jean-Francois Berube to the New York Rangers for future considerations
• Acquired Nathan Noel from the Chicago Blackhawks for T.J. Brennan
• Traded a 2020 fourth-round pick and Kyle Criscuolo to the Anaheim Ducks for Derek Grant
• Acquired Nate Thompson from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2021 fifth-round pick

Season Overview: 

The Flyers made some significant changes coming into the 2019-20 season. They brought in a new coaching staff with plenty of experience. Alain Vigneault, Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo have found a way to get the most out of the team in the first season. They may have peaked a little early, but we don’t know for sure because the season was paused in mid-March.

They also added a key free agent in Kevin Hayes. The opinions on the signing varied at the time, but he’s worked out relatively well in his first year in Philadelphia.

The first month of the Flyers’ season was a rollercoaster. They opened the campaign with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague and followed that up with another victory over the New Jersey Devils. Then, they dropped their next four games before winning three in a row. They closed out October with back-to-back losses.

That feels like a lifetime ago though.

In the weeks leading up to the pause, they turned into one of the dominant teams in the league. In February, the Flyers started making up ground on the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, who were sitting in first and second place in the Metro.

Just how good were they in Feb? Well, they rattled off 10 wins in 13 games. They also won nine games in a row between Feb. 18 and Mar. 7. They dropped their final game before the pause (a 2-0 loss to Boston), but they managed to jump three points ahead of the Pens and one point behind the Caps.

The usual suspects played a key roll in that turnaround. Claude Giroux had 18 points in the final 15 games. Jakub Voracek accumulated 10 points in the last six games, while Sean Couturier had 16 points in 18 contests. After failing to pick up a point in his last three games, Konecny had 17 points in 12 games. As you can see, the contributions were coming from all over the roster.

Let’s not forget about Carter Hart, who won seven of his last eight games. He allowed two goals or fewer in seven of those games. How would he have looked in the playoffs? We won’t know for sure until they happen, but he was well on his way to finishing the season in dominant fashion.

It seems plainly obvious that the Flyers are on the verge of becoming one of the dominant teams in the conference for years to come.

Highlight of the Season:

The top moment of the Flyers’ season happened in January, when they played the Boston Bruins. Philadelphia was down 5-2 in the second period, but they battled back to force overtime/a shootout.

Do you remember what happened in the shootout?

Konecny scored the go-ahead goal and Brad Marchand totally whiffed on his shootout attempt.

A classic.

NHL stoppage has Devils’ Fitzgerald waiting on two fronts

Associated PressApr 17, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Tom Fitzgerald of the New Jersey Devils in a strange situation.

The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and whether he gets to keep his job.

Fitzgerald is the only interim general manager in the league. He took over Jan. 12, when Ray Shero was fired, and has guided the struggling Devils to a 12-8-5 record.

There are five others in the NHL also in limbo during this time of isolation and staying in place. They are the league’s interim coaches: Geoff Ward of the Calgary Flames, Alain Nasreddine of the Devils, Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars, Bob Boughner of the San Jose Sharks, and Dean Evason of the Minnesota Wild.

”My job is to lead the hockey ops department until told otherwise,” Fitzgerald said Thursday in a video conference call. ”And that’s all I’m trying to do right now is continue to do the job, not think of the what ifs, because I just think I can muddy the waters and distract an individual from thinking again, those whatevers.”

Fitzgerald said Nadreddine, who has led the Devils to a 19-16-8 record since replacing John Hynes on Dec. 3, is doing the same thing. He is focusing on his job and taking care of his responsibilities.

Fitzgerald joked that while he has the interim tag, everybody in the NHL is in the same category these days.

Fitzgerald has weekly discussions with team owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. His job is to keep everyone on their toes. He has the scouts working on their talent evaluations and the players and coaches to be ready to return.

”I’ve got an opportunity to grow as as a manager,” Fitzgerald said. ”I feel really good about where I’m at and the job that I’ve done so far with the help of a lot of people in the organization. It takes a village to build success. Whether my future’s here or not, the future is here until they tell me otherwise. And if that’s the case of whatever, I’ll cross that bridge.”

Of all the guys with the interim coaching tags, Ward might be in the best shape. He has led the Flames to a 24-15-3 mark since replacing Bill Peters on Nov. 26. They were in a playoff spot when the season was halted.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said he has not made a decision on Ward’s future.

”When you’re uncertain about things, that’s where you get anxiety,” he said. ”You’re being a little naive if you think you have to have all the answers.”

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will decide Boughner’s future after the season. He wants input from the players and his staff.

Boughner was hurt by injuries and suspensions in posting a 14-20-3 record after replacing Peter DeBoer on Dec. 11.

”The things we were looking for, I thought were addressed,” Wilson said. ”Boughy and I have talked a lot about clarifying how we want to play, and ultimately getting your team to commit to playing the right way for longer periods of time irregardless of your talent level.”

Bowness has posted a 20-13-5 mark with the Stars since replacing Jim Montgomery on Dec. 10. Dallas was in third place and a playoff spot when play was halted.

If general manager Jim Nill is looking for a positive besides the record, the Stars have given up 177 goals, second-fewest in the league to Boston (174).

The Wild have a difficult choice with Evason. He replaced Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14 and has posted a 12-8 record in his first shot as an NHL coach.

PHT Morning Skate: Great lines; Wacky ideas to resume NHL season

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here’s some wacky ideas to get the NHL going again. (Toronto Sun)

• Jared Bednar would need two weeks or less to get the Avs going again. (Denver Post)

• Travis Yost breaks down some of the great lines we’ve seen in the NHL this year. (TSN)

Connor Hellebuyck isn’t worried about winning a Vezina Trophy because he’d rather win a Stanley Cup. (Winnipeg Sun)

• Jon Cooper says that being ready is part of coaches and players’ job. (TSN)

• Here’s three free-agent defensemen the Nashville Predators should consider signing this summer. (A to Z Nashville)

• Out of the Humboldt tragedy came a ray of light in Saskatchewan. (The Hockey News)

• Should the Rangers be worried about their production in the face-off circle? (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Michael Finewax takes us back to the 2006-07 fantasy hockey season. (Rotoworld)

Tyler Myers thinks the Canucks’ rise to success is similar to what he experienced in Winnipeg. (Sportsnet)

A best on best mythical tournament: Players that missed the cut

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesApr 16, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold, Pro Hockey Talk will be creating full rosters for an imaginary best on best tournament. The first teams created were a 23-and-under, players in their prime and players 30-and-older.

While the other teams in this mythical competition secured the best players from each age bracket, there were still plenty of high-impact players available to form another super team. This roster was able to take a unique combination of characteristics from players of all ages and create a team that is very well-balanced. They have the star power to skate stride for stride with the other teams in the tournament, and the depth to not only survive a long series but potentially thrive.

Line Combinations

First line: J.T. MillerSteven StamkosVladimir Tarasenko

Thoughts: It was surprising to slide Miller onto the top line, but he has finally lived up to his potential playing with elite talent on the Vancouver Canucks. He is 17th in the league with 72 points this season and skating alongside two highly skilled players should only increase his offensive production. Tarasenko has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury but his body of work speaks for itself.

Second line: Anders LeeJohn TavaresPhil Kessel

Thoughts: Lee had his only 40-goal season playing alongside John Tavares two years ago with the New York Islanders and has remained one of the league’s best net-front presences since No. 91 signed with Toronto. Patrick Kane echoed Mathew Barzal’s suggestion that Lee was one of the best puck tippers in the entire NHL. Kessel should also add an element of speed and an ability to score to balance out this dangerous trio.

Third line: Elias PetterssonAleksander BarkovWilliam Nylander

Thoughts: All three of these players are on the cusp of being superstars and each one should have a sizeable chip on his shoulder. This tournament would be a perfect opportunity for these players to elevate their status from up-and-coming players to established stars. Barkov has the entire skillset to bring out the best in each of his linemates on both ends of the ice.

Fourth line: Ondrej PalatSean CouturierTom Wilson

Thoughts: Wilson was an interesting player to include in this tournament, but he has proven in the past that he possesses the offensive skill to go along with his tough style of play. Couturier has become one of the top shutdown centers in the league and will be a contender for the Selke trophy for years to come. All three individuals understand the commitment it takes to be sharp in their own end of the ice without diminishing their offensive abilities.

First D pairing: Quinn HughesShea Weber

Second D pairing: Ivan ProvorovErik Karlsson

Third D pairing: Miro HeiskanenBrent Burns

Thoughts: There is not much else you need on a blueline but the biggest question facing this collection of defensemen: is Hughes is ready to handle top line minutes against the high-scoring lines from the opposition? If not, Provorov and Heiskanen are more than capable of sliding up the lineup and the group has more than enough talent to compete against any combination of forwards.

Starting Goalie: Carey Price

Backup Goalie: John Gibson

Just Missed (again): Nicklas Backstrom, Brock Boeser, Tyler Seguin, Ryan Suter, Jonathan Toews

Captain: Shea Weber

Alternate captains: John Tavares, Steven Stamkos

Coach: We have not had this category for our other teams, but is there a better coach in the league to motivate players passed over than John Tortorella? He didn’t have much success with Team USA in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but his performance behind the Blue Jackets’ bench this season has been superb after the departure of several key stars.

Analysis

Even though these players missed the cut for the initial rosters, this group of misfits is still a formidable team that could stand its ground against the competition. Whether its firepower, depth, size, speed, skill, toughness or any other critical characteristic a team needs to compete, this group of players is not lacking in any department. Without the restrictions of players fitting into a certain age bracket, this team has a strong mix of diverse skillsets.

One characteristic that stands out amongst this group is their size. Each line has a strong net-front presence and the ability to pin a team in their own zone for long stretches of time.

Despite the collection of prolific talent there are a few questions up front. Was Miller a one-hit wonder in Vancouver playing on the top line or can he replicate his production from this past season alongside Stamkos and Tarasenko? Will Tavares and Lee instantly find their chemistry?

Similarly to the 30-and-over team, can the third line win matchups against the top lines from the opposition? In addition, can the veterans on the blueline bring out the best in the three young lefties in the defensive group?

Even though there are plenty of questions and these players were pushed aside from the original rosters, this group has a legitimate shot to win the tournament.

Surprising omissions

Brock Boeser: It was a close call between him and Nylander for the third-line right-winger position, but the Canucks forward has not established himself as an elite winger just yet. In a few years this could be a very different discussion but at the current time, Nylander has been the more dynamic player.

Ryan Suter: A solid minutes-eating defenseman is an ingredient any roster could use during this tournament, but the other three left-handed shot defensemen were harder to omit. Suter’s veteran presence will be missed but Hughes, Provorov, and Heiskanen have developed into elite defenseman faster than anticipated.

Jonathan Toews: The captain of the Chicago Blackhawks has justifiably developed a reputation as one of the top two-way centermen in the NHL. He was within striking distance of crossing the 70-point mark for the second consecutive season. Toews was a very tough player to leave off the roster, but Couturier and Barkov are just a cut above.


