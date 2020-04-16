MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Our Line Starts podcast: Tocchet on '87 Canada Cup, Taylor Hall's future

By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Liam McHugh and Keith Jones are joined by Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet for a wide-ranging and entertaining discussion. Tocchet provides updates on the health of the Coyotes who were injured at the pause, and also comments on the future of pending UFA Taylor Hall. Plus, don’t miss Tocchet’s best stories from his playing career, including an incredible toll-booth prank during his time in Philadelphia, admiring Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, the 1987 Canada Cup, and what it was like participating in the Flyers-Penguins five overtime game in 2000.

0-0:30 Intros
0:30-2:35 Jones tells Dale Hunter’s legendary lottery ticket prank
2:35-5:10 Discussing neutral sites for potential playoff games
5:35-7:25 Rick Tocchet remembers an incredible toll booth prank
7:50-11:40 Coaching in self-quarantine; Arizona’s playoff hopes; team getting healthy
11:40-12:55 Tocchet addresses Taylor Hall’s future
17:05-20:40 Tocchet on Gretzky, Lemieux, and the ’87 Canada Cup
20:40-23:35 Tocchet and Jones playing in a five OT game
23:35-25:00 Jones’ broadcasting advice

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PHT Morning Skate: Koivu unsure about retirement; Underestimating Vigneault

By James O'BrienApr 16, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Hockey world continues to help out with COVID-19, and figure out what’s next

• Count Helene Elliott as the latest person to argue that the NHL should cancel its regular season — and now. Beyond the logistical concerns Elliott brings up, there’s one point that should be most crucial. Doing so would provide refunds for ticket-holding fans. You’d assume … just about all of them have more important things to spend their money on than games that might take place. (Los Angeles Times)

• One factor that doesn’t come up a lot, but should also be considered: a return to action could involve a heightened risk of injuries. Diana C. Nearhos’ story broaches that subject, and there’s also a funny bit about how Braydon Coburn thought that the Peloton bike he bought his wife would eventually just gather dust. “Those words have come back to haunt me,” Coburn said. (Tampa Bay Times)

• Gary Bettman confirmed a lot of what’s been said about the NHL’s approach to resuming play in an interview on Fox Business Network. In particular, Bettman emphasized that the league will be “flexible and agile” when it comes to considering ways to make things as fair as possible for playoff contenders. (Write-up on Sportsnet)

• The Canucks For Kids 50/50 raffle raised almost $250K for COVID-19 relief. There’s a lot to love about the story, including this also being heartwarming for the 50/50 winners. The Canucks explained where the donations are going, and providing corresponding links for those who want to help even more. The team announced that $150K is going to Food Banks BC, KidSafe received $25K, $50K went to the Canadian Mental Health Association, and $20K went to Family Services of Greater Vancouver. Hopefully people donate even more to these worthy causes. (Canucks)

• Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway helped raise $15K for Hath’s Heroes, which helps feed first responders dealing with the pandemic. It’s one thing to salute those treating people affected, but kudos to people like Hathaway for actually helping them. (NHLPA)

General hockey links, including Koivu on topic of retirement

Mikko Koivu admits that he’s pondered “all options” regarding the question of retirement. Overall, Koivu made it sound like he hasn’t quite decided yet. PHT pondered players who might be mulling over retirement recently, Koivu included. (Pioneer Press)

• The Blues signed scrappy Sammy Blais to a two-year extension with a $1.5M AAV. (KSDK)

• John Matisz dives deep into what makes Auston Matthews such a unique sniper. There’s discussion of his outstanding release, as well as how much Matthews scores on a per-minute basis. Such stats partially explain why people were so confounded by Mike Babcock’s reluctance to load up Matthews’ ice time in past seasons. (The Score)

• Broad Street Hockey’s Brad Keffer admits to being wrong about the Flyers’ decision to hire Alain Vigneault. Like Keffer, I too weighed Vigneault’s tougher moments with the Rangers too heavily. It seems like AV possesses a pretty spry hockey mind. Not sure AV would be my Jack Adams pick, though … but he’s been a big upgrade nonetheless. (Broad Street Hockey)

• Puck Junk rates the 15th best hockey cards from 1989-90. Guy Lafleur wearing a Rangers sweater remains deeply strange. This post details some of the biggest “he played for them?” stunners, if you want more. (Puck Junk)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What is the Rangers' long-term outlook?

New York Rangers
Getty
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the New York Rangers.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

There are a lot of very intriguing pieces in place here and a lot to like about where this team can go in the very near future.

Artemi Panarin is a superstar, while Mika Zibanejad (still signed for two more years after this one) has proven to be a perfect complement for him on the top line.

Kaapo Kakko may have experienced some growing pains in his rookie season, but he still has star potential and they have two outstanding young defensemen in Anthony DeAngelo and Adam Fox to be the foundation of the defense. DeAngelo is a restricted free agent this summer and has played his way into a raise, but the in-season trade of Brady Skjei should give them enough flexibility under the salary cap to easily get a new deal completed with him.

Add in the return of Chris Kreider and a couple outstanding young goalies in Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev and they have some of the most important pieces of a contending team in place — top-line players, including a handful of already elite (and potentially elite) players.

Those are the most difficult pieces to find in any rebuild, and the Rangers have them. They definitely have some work to do around the edges with the depth, but it is a heck of a lot easier to find the complementary pieces than it is to find the core pieces.

Long-Term Needs

It mostly comes down to depth. At forward, center depth could still be a concern in the short-term if Ryan Strome is unable to duplicate his offensive performance this season.

Defensively, they have some big question marks after Fox and DeAngelo.

Marc Staal remains a fraction of what he used to be and still has a fairly significant salary next season. Jacob Trouba was supposed to be a big addition, he was a disappointment this season and still carries a huge salary cap hit for the next six years with a no-movement clause that will kick in this summer. They need him to be significantly better than he has been for that $8 million price tag he carries.

It would also be a huge boost to their long-term outlook if Kakko became a star. That would be a game-changer for them to have another elite winger to help take some of the pressure off of the top-line and give opponents another big-time scoring threat to worry about.

They also need a solution to the Henrik Lundqvist situation.

Long-Term Strengths

Goaltending is a potentially intriguing one due to the presence of Shesterkin and Georgiev. If you are going to phase out a legend the way the Rangers did this season, you better have one hell of an option already in place. As it turns out, the Rangers might have two of them.

Goalie is always the X-factor position in the NHL and can be the biggest difference-maker on the ice. It would be foolish to expect Shesterkin to maintain the .932 save percentage he has had in his first 12 appearances, but the upside is there for both of them to be outstanding NHL goalies. If it plays out that way, the Rangers could have the position set for the next decade.

They also have one of the league’s best offensive players in Panarin to serve as their franchise player, and the potential of Kakko to join him in that class.

Looking even further ahead, they also have two first-round draft picks in the 2020 draft class.

• Looking at the 2019-20 New York Rangers
Rangers biggest surprises and disappointments so far

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBCSN's Hockey Happy Hour: Keith's double OT goal caps comeback vs. Predators

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.

Chicago’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2015 began with a memorable comeback, as the Blackhawks faced an early 3-0 deficit in Game 1 of their First Round series against the Nashville Predators. Starting goalie Corey Crawford was pulled in favor of Scott Darling, who stopped all 42 shots he faced the remainder of the game. The Hawks scored four unanswered goals, capped by Duncan’s Keith’s double-overtime winner, to claim the early series lead.

Gord Miller and Joe Micheletti called the matchup from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET (livestream link)
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game  6) – 5:30 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program, titled NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the Devils defenseman, the show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Watch P.K. Subban host NHL Hat Trick Trivia on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
NBCSN will air NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

The show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

