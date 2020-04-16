Hockey world continues to help out with COVID-19, and figure out what’s next
• Count Helene Elliott as the latest person to argue that the NHL should cancel its regular season — and now. Beyond the logistical concerns Elliott brings up, there’s one point that should be most crucial. Doing so would provide refunds for ticket-holding fans. You’d assume … just about all of them have more important things to spend their money on than games that might take place. (Los Angeles Times)
• One factor that doesn’t come up a lot, but should also be considered: a return to action could involve a heightened risk of injuries. Diana C. Nearhos’ story broaches that subject, and there’s also a funny bit about how Braydon Coburn thought that the Peloton bike he bought his wife would eventually just gather dust. “Those words have come back to haunt me,” Coburn said. (Tampa Bay Times)
• Gary Bettman confirmed a lot of what’s been said about the NHL’s approach to resuming play in an interview on Fox Business Network. In particular, Bettman emphasized that the league will be “flexible and agile” when it comes to considering ways to make things as fair as possible for playoff contenders. (Write-up on Sportsnet)
• The Canucks For Kids 50/50 raffle raised almost $250K for COVID-19 relief. There’s a lot to love about the story, including this also being heartwarming for the 50/50 winners. The Canucks explained where the donations are going, and providing corresponding links for those who want to help even more. The team announced that $150K is going to Food Banks BC, KidSafe received $25K, $50K went to the Canadian Mental Health Association, and $20K went to Family Services of Greater Vancouver. Hopefully people donate even more to these worthy causes. (Canucks)
• Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway helped raise $15K for Hath’s Heroes, which helps feed first responders dealing with the pandemic. It’s one thing to salute those treating people affected, but kudos to people like Hathaway for actually helping them. (NHLPA)
General hockey links, including Koivu on topic of retirement
• Mikko Koivu admits that he’s pondered “all options” regarding the question of retirement. Overall, Koivu made it sound like he hasn’t quite decided yet. PHT pondered players who might be mulling over retirement recently, Koivu included. (Pioneer Press)
• The Blues signed scrappy Sammy Blais to a two-year extension with a $1.5M AAV. (KSDK)
• John Matisz dives deep into what makes Auston Matthews such a unique sniper. There’s discussion of his outstanding release, as well as how much Matthews scores on a per-minute basis. Such stats partially explain why people were so confounded by Mike Babcock’s reluctance to load up Matthews’ ice time in past seasons. (The Score)
• Broad Street Hockey’s Brad Keffer admits to being wrong about the Flyers’ decision to hire Alain Vigneault. Like Keffer, I too weighed Vigneault’s tougher moments with the Rangers too heavily. It seems like AV possesses a pretty spry hockey mind. Not sure AV would be my Jack Adams pick, though … but he’s been a big upgrade nonetheless. (Broad Street Hockey)
• Puck Junk rates the 15th best hockey cards from 1989-90. Guy Lafleur wearing a Rangers sweater remains deeply strange. This post details some of the biggest “he played for them?” stunners, if you want more. (Puck Junk)
