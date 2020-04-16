Blues agree to terms with Scandella on $13.1M, four-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues made another move to fortify their future blue line by agreeing to terms Thursday with defenseman Marco Scandella on a four-year contract extension.
The deal is worth $13.1 million – an annual salary-cap hit of $3.275 million through the 2023-24 season. Scandella played 11 games with St. Louis and recorded one assist before the NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scandella, 30, was the most recent addition for the Blues, who acquired him from Montreal in February before the trade deadline. General manager Doug Armstrong acquired Justin Faulk from Carolina in the offseason and signed the right-shot defenseman to a $45.5 million, seven-year contract.
The future of captain Alex Pietrangelo remains up in the air. Pietrangelo is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season and will likely command a raise from his current $7.5 million salary.
To extend Scandella beyond this season, the Blues are sending a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Canadiens to complete the trade that already included a 2020 second-rounder.
Signing Scandella gives the Blues some security on the left side of their defense. He has 42 goals and 95 assists for 137 points in 580 regular-season games with Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and St. Louis.
Scandella was a second-round pick of the Wild in 2008 and has skated in 39 Stanley Cup playoff games.
NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Guetzel’s four goals push Penguins past Flyers
NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.
In a high-scoring affair between these rivals, a player on both teams recorded hat tricks. In a losing effort, Sean Couturier of the Flyers scored three goals, while Jake Guentzel of the Penguins scored four straight goals, helping Pittsburgh turn a 4-2 deficit into an 8-5 victory, which led them to the Second Round.
John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, and Pierre McGuire had the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
Bill Peters is back in hockey, and Akim Aliu – the player whose racial allegations led to the former Calgary Flames coach’s resignation – says he’s open to people getting second chances.
”Only with the past behind us can we focus on the future,” Aliu wrote in a text to The Associated Press on Thursday. ”Hockey is for all. I believe in second chances for everyone, that we can all find forgiveness in our heart and that real positive change is coming if we continue to push forward together.”
Aliu, who later posted the comment on his Twitter account, was responding to a request seeking comment on Peters being hired as coach of the Kontinental Hockey League’s Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg a day earlier.
Peters resigned as the Flames coach in November after the Nigerian-born Aliu alleged Peters ”dropped the N bomb several times” in directing racial slurs at him when the two were in the AHL a decade earlier. Other players also accused Peters of physically abusing his players behind the bench during his four years coaching the Carolina Hurricanes.
”I don’t resent a man for finding work,” Aliu wrote. ”But I will fight to make sure those same opportunities are available to everyone, on and off the ice, regardless of race or ethnicity.”
Aliu was born in Nigeria and raised in Ukraine before his family moved to Canada. The 30-year-old is a journeyman minor-league defenseman, who played six games in the Czech Republic this past season.
Aliu said he is ”patiently looking forward to the outcome of the NHL’s investigation” into allegations made against Peters.
The NHL said the investigation has not been concluded.
Peters, speaking during an introductory video conference call with Russian media on Wednesday, said he is attempting to learn and grow from what happened.
”I think as times goes on, we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves. And I’m no different than that,” Peters said. ”You learn from all the experiences that you’re in, and you become better.”
Aliu is continuing to focus on making hockey more accessible and diverse by trying to make the sport more affordable to underprivileged youth.
He finished his note by writing: ”Stay Tuned #TimeToDream.”
Biggest surprises, disappointments for 2019-20 Senators
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the Ottawa Senators.
Sharks’ staggering disappointments become big, positive surprises for Senators
Sure, many of us expected the Sharks to eventually suffer with an aging group starring Karlsson and Brent Burns. But for that to happen in such a dramatic way in 2019-20? Few of us saw that coming.
So, remarkably, the Senators have almost as good of a chance to find the next face of their franchise with the Sharks’ 2020 first-round pick as Ottawa does with its own selection. Pretty mind-blowing stuff.
Senators resist the urge to buy high — so far
There were real fears that the Senators wouldn’t be able to resist the siren call with Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s explosive contract year.
We see it plenty of times in the NHL. Whether it’s a contender or a team just trying to save face, a GM gets convinced to ignore red flags and sign a cap-clogging contract extension. Luckily, the Senators shook off such self-destructive instincts.
Now, one can wonder how much the Pageau trade has to do with, erm, “budgetary constraints.” But the result is what matters. Instead of possibly paying a good player too much money — one who, at 27, might be in decline by the time the Senators really can compete — Ottawa landed a bushel of quality picks from the Islanders.
Disappointments around the margins by Senators management
Trading away Pageau was a pretty progressive move, but beyond that, I wonder if GM Pierre Dorion left opportunities on the table.
Frankly, I believe the Senators would have been wiser to try to sell high with a Duclair trade much like they did with Pageau. Sure, savvy teams likely saw through Duclair’s strong offensive numbers and noted that his defensive shortcomings push him closer to neutral …
… but someone probably would have coughed up a decent set of assets for a speedy, 24-year-old winger with just a $1.65M cap hit. Right?
Such moves aren’t the end of the world, especially if the Senators don’t go too wild with Duclair’s next contract. Making bigger calls with Karlsson and Pageau move the needle much more.
Ottawa’s season wasn’t pretty, but wasn’t the disaster many expected
Yes, the Senators ended up almost where we expected: near the bottom. Maybe credit first-year head coach D.J. Smith for keeping them hungry.
The “could have been worse” theme continues because, unlike some other teams that avoided total humiliation, the Senators didn’t ride on sheer luck. Their goalies were a bit below average, as was their shooting luck. Ottawa’s special teams were putrid, likely the most obvious sign of a glaring lack of talent.
Falling a bit below average by various metrics? Not so bad.
No doubt about it, you’re grading on a curve when it comes to the Senators. When you adjust your expectations, you’d say Ottawa passed many of its tests. The question is, can the Senators graduate from the more remedial parts of this rebuild, or are these small surprises setting the stage for devastating disappointments?
We’ll finally get an Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky showdown, but unfortunately it will only happen on digital ice.
The NHL’s two greatest goal scorers will face off in an EA Sports NHL 20 showdown to benefit the Edmonton Food Bank and Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund, which provides meals to those in the medical community. Fans can make donations during the best-of-three event, which will take place on April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on the Capitals’ Twitch channel.
Both Gretzky and Ovechkin will have a partner in the event. Gretzky will pair up with his 19-year-old son, Tristan, while Ovechkin will be teamed with John “JohnWayne” Casagranda, who in November became the first esports professional to sign with an NHL team when he joined MSE’s gaming arm, Caps Gaming.
“There’s been so much talk about the goal record, so there’s a nice link between Alex and myself,” Gretzky told the Post. “I thought we could do something that people could watch and help raise money for those who need it.”
Before their video game challenge, Gretzky and Ovechkin will appear together on the next episode of #HockeyAtHome, airing Monday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The pair will discuss their goal scoring exploits with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen.