NWHL in process of establishing Toronto-area team

Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
The U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League is in the process of establishing an expansion franchise in the Toronto area, a person with direct knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press.

The team will be headed by Margaret “Digit” Murphy, and the former Brown University coach already has begun building a roster, the source said. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the NWHL isn’t expected to announce its plans until the end of the month.

League spokesman Chris Botta declined to comment except to say, “The NWHL does not have an announcement to make at this time.”

The Toronto-area team would be the NWHL’s first in Canada and increase the league’s number of franchises to six, joining teams in Boston; Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ontario Women’s Hockey Association president Fran Rider told the AP last week that she has been in contact with the NWHL. The OWHA oversees the women’s sport in the province by providing sanctioning rights to teams and leagues, in part for insurance purposes. A team does not have to be sanctioned by the OWHA to compete.

The NWHL was established in 2015 as startup venture by Dani Rylan and backed by private investors, becoming North America’s first women’s league to pay its players a salary.

The bid to expand across the border comes a little over a year since the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded after 12 seasons because of financial issues.

The NWHL initially expressed interest in expanding to Toronto and Montreal a year ago, but those plans failed to materialize.

The NWHL also met a roadblock last spring when more than 200 of the world’s top players vowed not to play professionally in North America in the wake of the CWHL’s demise. The players — including members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams — then formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to demand establishing a league with a sustainable, long-term economic model.

The PWHPA spent last season holding a series of barnstorming weekend events, known as the Dream Gap Tour, across North America.

PWHPA executive member Jayna Hefford said she was aware of and welcomed the NWHL’s expansion bid, even though it doesn’t fit her association’s long-term objective.

“We think this is an opportunity that’s going to be provided for some women to play hockey at that level,” Hefford said. “But it’s not the opportunity that we’re looking to provide and the professional league that we want to create.”

The NWHL was unable to complete its season after postponing its championship game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boston was scheduled to host Minnesota in the Isobel Cup Final on March 13.

It’s unclear exactly where the Toronto-area team would be based. It’s also unclear what medical insurance players would receive, given they would play at least half of the season in the United States, where laws differ from those in Ontario.

The person said the team’s backers would include Miles Arnone, who last year purchased the NWHL’s Boston Pride, and Johanna Boynton, the CEO and co-founder of Boynton Brennan Builders in the Boston area. Boynton was a two-time captain of Harvard’s women’s hockey team in the 1980s and is a longtime supporter of the sport.

Murphy spent 18 years coaching at Brown, where she finished with 318 wins, then an NCAA women’s hockey record. She eventually joined the CWHL as coach and GM of the league’s Boston Blades. Murphy then spent the 2017-18 season as coach of the CWHL’s China-based Kunlun Red Star franchise.

PHT Time Machine: The wildest hockey mascot mishaps

NHL Mascots
YouTube
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
We like to take an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we follow up on our previous look at doomed jersey and mascot ideas by remembering some of the wildest mascot meltdowns, from S.J. Sharkie to Wild Wing.

Wild Wing Plays With Fire

The Anaheim Ducks are no stranger to mascot mishaps.

In their very first game (which featured the most insane pre-game introduction in the history of the NHL) they tried to introduce the Mighty Ice Man, an idea that was so poorly received that he was pretty much canceled before the end of the opening game.

Then there is Wild Wing, their actual mascot, who might be one of the most intimidating mascots in the league.

His big blunder came just before the team’s home-opener during the 1995-96 season when a pre-game stunt went horribly wrong.

From the Los Angeles Times, describing the scene:

“Wild Wing,” who gets dropped from The Pond rafters via guy wire like a bloated Halloween pinata before every Ducks home game, was handed the assignment of a lifetime, so to speak, before this one: Take a flying leap over a hellish wall of flames without the aid of a safety or a single cheerleading Decoy toting a cute purple and green fire extinguisher.

“Wild Wing” had completed the course without a hitch during practice but under the spotlight, with the pressure on, he stumbled on the trampoline that was supposed to propel him to safety and instead bellyflopped onto the flaming gas jets.

There is really not much else to add as that pretty much captured the spirit of the whole thing.

The person inside the mascot costume was fine and was back out in the stands mid-way through the first period.

S.J. Sharkie Gets Stuck

Let’s go back to March 12, 1999, when a game between the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks had to be delayed because S.J. Sharkie, the Sharks cuddly mascot, ended up getting stuck high above the ice surface.

As part of the pre-game routine the Sharks had attempted to lower him from the rafters when the entire thing went horribly wrong and left him dangling precariously above the ice surface.

The entire ordeal can be seen here, and while the video is more than 10 minutes long it is well worth watching just to hear the commentary.

N.J. Devil Goes Through The Window

I will always have a fond memory of N.J. Devil because I witnessed him fire some sort of T-shirt gatling gun into a crowd of people before Game 1 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final in New Jersey. What is that you ask? Imagine a T-shirt cannon, but on steroids. He made real headlines a couple of years ago when he made an appearance a kids party and literally ran through a glass window for … reasons?

Harvey The Hound Loses His Tongue

The Battle of Alberta is so intense that it doesn’t just stay on the ice with the players. It also extends to the coaches and … mascots?

Former Oilers coach Craig MacTavish had seen enough of Harvey The Hound’s tongue and ripped the whole thing out of his mouth.

Careful On The Ice

This attempt at filming a commercial for a Minnesota Golden Gopher sponsor was derailed by a lovable polar bear unable to maintain its balance on the ice.

With hockey on hiatus, storied Stanley Cup is locked away

Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Phil Pritchard spent a recent afternoon carrying groceries back to his home outside Toronto – a far cry from taking the Stanley Cup around North America in the heat of the NHL playoffs.

Hockey is on hold, the Stanley Cup is locked away in its case at the Hockey Hall of Fame and its longtime keeper has shed his familiar white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. Pritchard makes the 30-minute drive to check on the Cup and the Hall’s other trophies twice a week and make sure all is well at a quiet time usually filled with the buzz of playoff games.

”The Stanley Cup is put away, the NHL trophies – everything is locked up and everything,” Pritchard said. ”Everything’s safe and sound.”

No one knows when it will be safe for the most storied trophy in sports to be in the public eye again. Upon pausing the season March 12, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL’s ”goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

That particular moment is the culmination of each season and a long journey for the Cup under the watchful eye of Pritchard, Mike Bolt, Howie Borrow and its other handlers. One of its final stops this season came in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, before the final few across Canada were canceled.

This time of year is typically among the busiest for the 128-year-old trophy. A year ago, it went from President Donald Trump’s Oval Office desk during the 2018 champion Washington Capitals’ White House visit to a concert stage in Tampa, Florida, to mark the opening night of the playoffs and on to appearances on the ”Today” show set in New York and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Not this year. With distancing regulations in effect, Pritchard and his colleagues are mostly cataloging items from home. He said the Hall of Fame hasn’t yet begun gathering items from the most recent games but acknowledged they might become part of the ”Year in Review” display if the season doesn’t resume.

”If hockey doesn’t continue this year at any level, it’s going to be a different display,” Pritchard said. ”We’re always trying to preserve some part of hockey. With everything closed down, it’s like there’s no hockey history at all. But there is hockey history happening. It’s just happening in a different way that nobody’s ever used to.”

Already the ECHL’s Kelly Cup and Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup won’t be handed out after the remainder of those seasons were canceled. Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said he wasn’t sure what the value would be of winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 after such a delay.

”I know they so badly want to give out the Stanley Cup this year, but in all seriousness it’s not going to be like winning a real Stanley Cup because the season wasn’t finished,” said Doughty, who won it in 2012 and 2014.

Bettman has refused to speculate about not awarding the Cup, which has only happened twice since 1893: in 1919, when the final couldn’t be completed because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 when the season was wiped out by a lockout.

The inscription ”1919 Montreal Canadiens Seattle Metropolitans Series Not Completed” remains on the neck of the Cup, something Pritchard has seen many times since starting his job in December 1988. Seattle’s pending addition to the NHL in 2021 and the 100-year anniversary of the year without a Cup champion made him think about it, but he is more concerned about current events.

”The focus for me and everyone else right now is to make sure our family and friends are OK and see what happens from there,” Pritchard said.

Of course, if the NHL can get back and crown a new champion, Pritchard will be there.

”I’ll have my white gloves on,” he said.

Looking at the 2019-20 New York Rangers

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 15, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the New York Rangers.

New York Rangers

Record: 37-28-5 (70 games), seventh in the Metropolitan Division, Out of the playoffs
Leading Scorer Artemi Panarin – 95 points (32 goals and 63 assists)

In-Season Roster Moves:

• Traded Vladislav Namestnikov to the Ottawa Senators for Nick Ebert and a 2021 fourth-round pick
• Acquired Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes for Joey Keane
• Traded Future Considerations to the Philadelphia Flyers for J-F Berube
• Acquired a 2020 first-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes for Brady Skjei

Season Overview:

The Rangers are just a couple of seasons into their rebuilding plan, but they made significant progress throughout the 2019-20 campaign. The season didn’t get off the greatest of starts though. After winning their first two games, they found themselves riding a five-game losing skid.

Things seemed to stabilize as season the progressed. They weren’t spectacular, they weren’t terrible. They just seemed to be a middle of the pack team in the Eastern Conference. But things started to change in February.

A team that seemed destined to miss the playoffs was making a serious push for a Wild Card spot.

The Rangers went on a four-game winning streak between Feb. 9-14. After a home loss to Boston, New York rattled off five consecutive victories. But they eventually cooled off in March, as they dropped five of their final seven games before the pause.

Overall, the Rangers took a step forward in their rebuild. Adding Artemi Panarin in free agency was like adding gasoline to the rebuilding fire. It’s a move that definitely accelerated the process. Also, Mika Zibanejad showed that he could be an elite number one center in the NHL (he had 41 goals and 75 points in just 57 games). The Rangers also decided to re-sign Chris Kreider instead of trading him away as a rental.

Despite trading Brady Skjei to Carolina, they still have a number of quality defensemen on the roster. Tony DeAngelo had a major breakout season, while Adam Fox was a terrific young player in his first professional season.

The Rangers’ biggest positional strength is between the pipes.

Yes, things got awkward this year because they had three different goalies competing for starts (one of them is franchise legend Henrik Lundqvist), but Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin both have very bright futures.

Again, the Rangers weren’t sitting in a playoff spot at the time of the NHL’s pause, but this rebuild is in seemingly very good shape right now.

Highlight of the Season:

There’s a number of Panarin highlights we could’ve gone with here, but Zibanejad’s five-goal performance against the Washington Capitals is impossible to beat.

At the pause, only David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews and Leon Draisaitl had more goals than Zibanejad.

Bill Peters signs two-year deal to coach KHL’s Avtomobilist

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
Bill Peters has resurfaced and has been given a two-year deal to coach the KHL’s HC Avtomobilist.

Five months ago, Peters resigned as Flames head coach after former players came forward with accusations of racial slurs and physical abuse.

Akim Aliu, who played for Peters with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2008-09 and 2009-10, Tweeted in November that Peters used a racial slur “several times” because he did not like the choice of music being played in the team dressing room.

Those allegations were confirmed by two of Aliu’s Rockford teammates.

Two more of Peters’ former players came forward days later. Michal Jordan alleged he was kicked and punched in the head on the bench by Peters when he played for Carolina. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, an assistant under Peters, confirmed that it had happened.

Sean McMorrow, who played for Peters in 2008-09 with the Ice Hogs, Tweeted, “Worst human being to ever coach me … treated me terrible on a AHL team (IceHogs) where I won a League Award for Community Service. #badguy.”

Peters released a statement offering a ‘sincere apology’ to the Flames and ‘anyone negatively affected.’ He was out of a job two days later after Flames general manager Brad Treliving did an investigation.

On a video conference with KHL media Wednesday morning, Peters was asked about his end in Calgary.

“I think as time goes on we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I’m no different than that,” Peters said. “You learn from all the experiences that you’re in and you become better. It’s no different right now, we’re going through a very trying time as a world with the global pandemic. I believe we’re going to come out of this and when we come out of this people are going to be better people for it and more passionate and compassionate towards each other and more patient.”

Peters’ staff in the KHL will include Perry Pearn and German Titov and his roster will feature former NHLers like Nikita Tryamkin, Nigel Dawes (pending free agent), Pavel Datysuk, and Peter Holland.

