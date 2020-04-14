MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Anders Lee #27 and Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders celebrate
What is the Islanders’ long-term outlook?

Apr 14, 2020
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the New York Islanders.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

The Islanders will need to lock up a couple of critical restricted free agents this upcoming offseason but have a lot of components signed to long-term extensions.

The acquisition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the NHL Trade Deadline solidified their depth down the middle for years to come. Mathew Barzal has the potential to blossom into an elite centerman while Brock Nelson and Pageau can flip flop between the second and third line. Heart and soul player Casey Cizikas will continue to anchor the fourth line.

New York also has several of its top-nine wingers in place, including Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier, Jordan Eberle and captain Anders Lee.

The newest addition to the core will be goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who is expected to come to the NHL at the start of next season. The Islanders drafted Sorokin in the third round of the 2014 draft and the Russian netminder has spent the past six seasons in the KHL. He has long been considered one of the best goalies not playing in the NHL. Throughout his career with CSKA, he never finished with a save percentage below .929 and is expected to produce at a similar level in North America.

Islanders goalie coach Mitch Korn has helped develop some of the League’s best goaltenders and Sorokin could be next in line.

Long-Term Needs

While the Islanders have a lot of their core signed to long-term contracts, the organization still needs a high-scoring winger to manufacture offense.

The Carolina Hurricanes swept the Islanders in a second-round series during last year’s postseason as they won four straight and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. New York only managed to score five goals in those four games and were unable to solve its offensive deficiencies.

The Islanders play a fundamentally sound defensive system but need someone who can create offense on their own to change the momentum within a game. Barzal has a chance to be that type of game-breaker in today’s NHL but you need more than one player with that skillset.

In addition to their lack of offensive punch, the Islanders lost their defensive structure when Adam Pelech was lost for the season in early January. General manager Lou Lamoriello thought he solved the problem with the addition of Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils but the Islanders went 2-5-4 in the 11 games he played and finished in a seven-game skid.

Coach Barry Trotz and his staff need to examine why the absence of one player impacted their system as much as it did.

Long-Term Strengths

The impact a coach has on any given team has long been disputed, but the effect Trotz has had on the Islanders is undeniable.

Ever since Trotz inked a five-year contract with the orange and blue, he brought a credibility to the team on the ice. The Islanders became one of the most defensively sound teams in the league and instantly became a playoff contender. With Trotz behind the bench, the Islanders will reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs on a consistent basis.

Besides strong leadership behind the bench, the Islanders have developed a strong culture inside the locker room. Players play for one another and there is a system of accountability that was lacking before Trotz arrived.

Overall, the Islanders should be in the playoff discussion for years to come with a disciplined structure, strong goaltending and a true difference-maker behind the bench. However, in order to become a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and not just a team that qualifies for the postseason consistently, they need to add a dynamic forward.

AHL organizations to host concurrent blood drives

Syracuse Crunch
Apr 14, 2020
The Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets will host simultaneous blood drives on April 17 in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Individuals wishing to participate in this charitable event are encouraged to sign up at www.redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “Binghamton,” “Rochester,” “Syracuse” or “Utica” depending on the location.

“We’re honored to team up with the Americans, Crunch, Comets, and American Red Cross to assist during this tough time,” Devils Vice President of Business Operations Tom Mitchell said in a statement. “It’s important to come together, not only as fans, but as an entire state to help meet the demand of blood. This is one of the most important and impactful days on our calendar right now, and we look forward to helping make a difference.”

Whether its Bauer or CCM repurposing their facilities to develop much-needed medical equipment, the Crunch sanitizing PPE with their own gear, Islanders players buying N-95 masks or the countless other good deeds, the hockey community continues to offer help in any way that it can.

“We’re honored to use our combined resources and collaborative efforts to play a small part during these trying times,” Comets President Robert Esche said in a press release. “But more importantly, it is our goal that similar venues can make use of their resources in similar fashions. AHL venues exist as the ideal spaces that can adhere to the challenges that come with social distancing.”

Creativity is one of the most sought-after attributes in a hockey player and during these challenging times, the hockey community has bonded in its battle against a common opponent in a variety of ways.

NHL Seattle raises $1 million for COVID-19 assistance

NHL during the Seattle Center Arena groundbreaking ceremony
Getty Images
Apr 14, 2020
NHL Seattle is determined to be a positive influence in the community and will support local at-risk families and nonprofit organizations during this challenging situation.

Tuesday, Seattle’s leadership group announced that staff and partners of the organization have raised $1 million to assist those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our NHL and New Arena dreams for Seattle were born out of a strong collaboration and partnership with the City to create something powerful and lasting for our community,” CEO Tod Leiweke said in a statement. “In that spirit, we are committed to giving back to those among us with an urgent and immediate need.”

A large percentage of the funds raised will go to the United Way of King County’s Community Relief Fund to support the Office of Sustainability and Environment’s (OSE) expanded grocery voucher program. It will distribute $800,000 in grocery vouchers to working people who have recently lost their jobs or experienced a reduction in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grocery vouchers will be critical to helping working families put food on the table,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. “I’m deeply grateful to our partners at OVG and NHL Seattle for their efforts to support families and non-profits in Seattle.”

Oilers, Cave family set up Colby Cave Memorial Fund

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave
Getty Images
Apr 14, 2020
The Edmonton Oilers and family of Colby Cave announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund in honor of Oilers forward Colby Cave who suddenly passed on April 11.

Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

“Colby was a respected and admired teammate, family member and friend to so many across the hockey community and community at large,” Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson said in a statement. “We wanted to work closely with Colby’s wife Emily, parents Allan and Jennifer, and sister Taylor to help create a powerful and lasting memory and legacy of Colby’s impact on our organization and the communities he played in.”

Cave’s wife, Emily, will have a leadership role in the fund and is delighted to be involved, according to Nicholson.

“My greatest honor in life will always be that I am Colby Cave’s wife,” Emily said. “I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart. Though, our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.”

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in Colby’s memory at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Blue Jackets’ Game 1 comeback vs. Lightning

Getty Images
Apr 14, 2020
NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.

Entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs after earning the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season, the Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the first period. The Blue Jackets responded by scoring four unanswered goals to overcome the three-goal deficit and win Game 1 on the road, 4-3. The opening game victory set the tone for Columbus’ series sweep.

John Forslund and Pierre McGuire called the Game 1 matchup from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Tuesday, April 14 on NBCSN
NHL: Pause and Rewind – 5 p.m. ET
• Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (2019 Round 1, Game 1) – 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game  6) – 5:30 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program, titled NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the Devils defenseman, the show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.