AP Images

Kris Versteeg announces retirement after 11 NHL seasons

By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
Kris Versteeg has announced his retirement after a 643-game NHL career where he won two Stanley Cups.

A fifth-round pick of the Bruins in 2004, Versteeg was dealt to the Blackhawks for Brandon Bochenski in 2007 and made his NHL debut later that season. In his first full season — 2008-09 — he finished second in rookie scoring with 22 goals and 53 points. He was voted a finalist for the Calder Trophy and was named to the All-Rookie Team.

The next season Versteeg would help the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup and later discovered his name had been misspelled on the trophy before it was corrected.

At the Blackhawks parade that summer, the winger would also show off his rapping skills:

Versteeg would move on to the Maple Leafs, Flyers and Panthers before returning to Chicago in 2014 and winning another Cup a year later. After two seasons back with the Blackhawks he would play for the Hurricanes, Kings, and Flames before finishing up in Europe in his final two seasons.

Since he stopped playing, Versteeg, who finished with 149 goals and 358 points, dipped his toe in the media pool by joining Sportsnet’s coverage of NHL Trade Deadline day in February.

“What a run it was. A kid from North Lethbridge who played on the streets every day, dreaming of playing in the NHL,” Versteeg said in a statement released by the NHLPA on Tuesday. “I took a lot for granted in my time in the NHL. But the one thing I never took for granted were the relationships I made with my teammates and staff of the hockey clubs I played for. A bunch of people have made huge impacts on my life. There was one guy who took a kid with a different personality and a massive chip on his shoulder and helped give him hope, and that was Scott Gordon. Dale Tallon also took a chance on me and gave me multiple opportunities throughout my career. I know I wasn’t always the easiest to deal with. Without people like Scott and Dale, the road to today would not be what it was.

“Thanks to my agent Dave Kaye, and my finance advisor Chris Moynes for the last 15 years.  Thank you to every organization I was able to play for. I didn’t realize it then, but I certainly appreciate now how amazing it was to play in the NHL. I want to thank the Chicago Blackhawks’ entire organization, from top to bottom, especially including the fans. The 2010 Championship was the highlight of my career. I also want to thank Brad Treliving for letting me come home to finish my NHL career. As a person and a GM, he made a huge impact on me.

“My grandparents Morris and Joanne helped pay for skates and equipment, while feeding us when we couldn’t afford it. They are my real heroes for keeping me and my brothers in the rinks and off the streets. I’m both nervous and excited for what comes next. I have a wife who has supported me endlessly, two boys and a daughter who all have their journeys ahead of them, and I’m excited to see where those might lead. Lastly, a special thanks to my Mom and Dad. I could thank you guys for a thousand things, but it all leads back to saying thank you for the hockey stick. It may be going on the rack, but the endless amount of amazing memories it gave our entire family will be etched in our minds forever.”

————

Stadium work mostly ongoing, though altered by pandemic

Associated PressApr 14, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects.

At Belmont Park on Long Island, and in Austin, Texas, the work has mostly come to a halt.

New stadiums and arenas mean revenue for pro teams and construction often falls under suffocating timelines so the doors open on time and the buildings can start making a return on investments that run into the millions or billions of dollars.

But there aren’t any blueprints for dealing with a pandemic. So, work has stopped in some locations, while construction has continued in others under strict guidelines.

“Safety and health are the priority, but that’s always been there,” said Ken Johnson, the construction executive overseeing the NHL arena project in Seattle. “The real thing was to get to really smart people who have built a lot of big projects to say, we’ve got to do it differently.”

Eight stadiums or arenas are under construction or about to break ground in the five major professional sports in North America.

NHL projects are underway in Seattle and New York with expected opening dates in 2021. MLS has four stadiums in the works, three of them for expansion teams in Austin, Sacramento, California, and St. Louis.

The most pressing are the NFL stadiums being built in Los Angeles for the Rams and Chargers and in Las Vegas for the relocating Raiders.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is scheduled to host its first event on July 25 before the Rams and Chargers move in sometime in August. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas doesn’t have an event scheduled until an Aug. 22 concert, but deadlines are still looming.

Both projects have been given the OK to continue while California and Nevada are under stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19. But the coronavirus has infiltrated the LA project with two workers testing positive and Turner AECOM Hunt, the company overseeing SoFi Stadium, has reportedly begun daily temperature checks for workers on site along with social distancing measures.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff recently raised the possibility of the stadium being delayed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“This is not the time you want to be finishing a stadium, in this environment as you prepare,” Demoff told the Times. “Because it’s when you need to be all hands on deck, walking through the building every day, meeting with your staff, working out the kinks and planning for it. So when you’ve been building something for a few years, you would love an optimal environment to finish it.”

Two workers have also tested positive at the Las Vegas site, but construction has continued with the hopes of completion in late July.

Seattle is also under a stringent deadline.

The city’s expansion NHL team should have time to get the building open for it to begin play there during the 2021-22 season, but the team also wants to host the expansion draft and potentially the 2021 league draft next summer.

An issue is the complex nature of the construction and the lack of a fallback option if there are major delays. Initially, work stopped on the site for several days after a stay-at-home order was issued, but construction was allowed to resume under safety precautions.

Johnson said the workforce has been broken into groups of 10 or less. All equipment and tools are cleaned immediately after use. All workers are also checked when they arrive on site and the overall number of workers there has been reduced by about 20% for now.

“These are really important rules that we all need to follow to get that buy in and so far, that’s what we’ve seen on site,” Johnson said.

The urgency for the Seattle project is mainly associated with the roof, which weighs 44 million pounds and is currently resting mostly on temporary supports. The roof is what remains of the original KeyArena, once the home of the SuperSonics, and it will stay in place because of its status as a historical landmark.

While that project presses on, work on the new home for the New York Islanders came to a stop on Long Island. The building is scheduled to open in 2021, though the Islanders can play additional games at Nassau Coliseum if the new arena falls behind schedule.

The league with the most ongoing construction projects is MLS.

Austin FC is joining the league in 2021, but the timeline for its stadium could be altered after construction was stopped. There are temporary options for Austin FC and the league has adjusted schedules in the past around team’s stadium situations.

St. Louis and Sacramento — both set to join in 2022 — have yet to break ground on their stadiums, although when that happens they may be facing delays. Both teams were expected to start their projects this spring.

Columbus has been allowed to continue construction on its new downtown stadium with completion tentatively set for summer 2021, midway through the MLS season.

Biggest surprises, disappointments for 2019-20 Islanders

Islanders surprises disappointments Barry Trotz
Getty Images
By James O'BrienApr 14, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the New York Islanders.

Islanders carry over surprises from 2018-19 for a hot start

To be honest, I expected the Islanders to be scrappy this season, but to narrowly miss the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Through late November, that prediction looked as inaccurate as those who expected the Islanders to dwell in the cellar after John Tavares left during the summer of 2018.

Even factoring in Barry Trotz’s outstanding defensive acumen, it’s simply asking a lot for goalies to match what Thomas Greiss and Robin Lehner pulled off in 2018-19. Yet, the Islanders combined more great goaltending (this time from Greiss and Semyon Varlamov) and timely scoring to start 2019-20 as one of the NHL’s hottest surprises.

It’s telling that the Islanders briefly topped PHT’s Power Rankings with their 16-3-1 record as of Nov. 21.

By compiling a franchise-record 16-game point streak, one wondered how high the Islanders might soar.

Betting on Varlamov (.920 save percentage through Dec. 31) over Lehner looked better than some figured. Meanwhile, Greiss continued his Trotz-era Renaissance (.919 save percentage during the same frame). The Islanders seemed poised to show that their way worked, and to an elite degree.

Islanders stumble as time goes on

However, you could argue that the Islanders couldn’t always walk what often felt like an all-defense tightrope. That high-wire act began to unravel, particularly from mid-January and on.

You can see that slippage in the big, shining neon light that was a seven-game losing streak entering the pause. But, really, the Islanders’ slide extended back a couple of months. If you want to hammer home disappointments for Islanders fans, you can’t get much more dramatic than “opening the door for the Rangers.”

That’s all disappointing, especially since the Islanders made some fairly aggressive trades (for Andy Greene and J.G. Pageau) to improve and patch up injuries. Your level of surprise likely revolves around how sustainable you thought the Islanders’ successes really were.

Looking at certain stats, it’s clear the luck swung violently the other way.

Via Natural Stat Trick, the Islanders tied with those hated Rangers for the fourth-highest PDO (save percentage + shooting percentage, a decent proxy for luck) of 102 through Dec. 31. Looking at 2020 alone, the Islanders ranked sixth-lowest with a 98.5 mark.

A higher-scoring team might have been able to weather slippage from Varlamov (.908 save percentage since Jan. 1) and Greiss (.901 during that span), but the Islanders struggled.

Surprises and disappointments for Islanders on offense

Modest offense from the Islanders shouldn’t rank among surprises, but the team not finding ways to inject more offense could be seen as one of their disappointments.

Considering how stringent the Islanders’ system is, Mathew Barzal leading the team with 60 points is understandable. It feels a bit wrong for a player that talented, but a lot is being asked of Barzal and a few others.

That said, the Islanders made things work — enough — thanks to nice scoring by committee.

Beyond some continued strong play from Anders Lee and Brock Nelson, the Islanders also made a smart, low-risk gamble on Derick Brassard. The oft-traded forward ranked eighth in team scoring with 32 points. That’s pretty nifty stuff from a $1.2 million investment.

The Islanders have to hope that they see solid growth in Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom like they did in Anthony Beauvillier this season.

Overall, I’d say that the pleasant surprises outweighed the disappointments for the Islanders in 2019-20. Of course, we’ll have to see if play resumes to learn what other twists and turns were coming.

NHL remains on pause, extends self-quarantine to April 30

Associated PressApr 14, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
The NHL will remain on pause through at least the end of the month.

The league on Tuesday announced it was extending its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through April 30. The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the new coronavirus.

The most recent self-quarantine recommendation was supposed to run through Wednesday. The recommendation means team facilities will remain closed to players.

Players and staff were previously given the opportunity to self-isolate at their offseason homes.

There is no timetable of when play might resume and whether the NHL will be able to complete the regular season or start the playoffs, which could stretch into September. There were 189 games remaining when play was suspended.

Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk finishes final round of chemotherapy

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT
Some good news to deliver for a change: Dale Hawerchuk has taken a big step forward in beating stomach cancer.

According to his son Eric, the Hockey Hall of Famer and Winnipeg Jets legend completed his final round of chemotherapy and got to ring the “bell of hope” eight months after being diagnosed.

“We hope” this is the end of a long journey but he’s ready for anything,” Eric Tweeted Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old Hawerchuk was diagnosed in August and was forced to take a leave of absence as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts. In an interview with TSN last October, he said he began suffering from acid reflux symptoms in the summer and a CT scan found a tumor in his stomach.

According to Barrie360, he underwent a gastrectomy in January to remove his stomach, as well as a tumor and cancerous cells.

“For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I’m ready to fight it,” he told TSN’s Rick Westhead. “I want to live to tell the story.”

Hawerchuk, who scored 518 goals and recorded 1,409 points points during a 17-year NHL career, has been the Colts’ head coach since 2010.

————

