The Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets will host simultaneous blood drives on April 17 in partnership with the American Red Cross.
Individuals wishing to participate in this charitable event are encouraged to sign up at www.redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “Binghamton,” “Rochester,” “Syracuse” or “Utica” depending on the location.
“We’re honored to team up with the Americans, Crunch, Comets, and American Red Cross to assist during this tough time,” Devils Vice President of Business Operations Tom Mitchell said in a statement. “It’s important to come together, not only as fans, but as an entire state to help meet the demand of blood. This is one of the most important and impactful days on our calendar right now, and we look forward to helping make a difference.”
Whether its Bauer or CCM repurposing their facilities to develop much-needed medical equipment, the Crunch sanitizing PPE with their own gear, Islanders players buying N-95 masks or the countless other good deeds, the hockey community continues to offer help in any way that it can.
“We’re honored to use our combined resources and collaborative efforts to play a small part during these trying times,” Comets President Robert Esche said in a press release. “But more importantly, it is our goal that similar venues can make use of their resources in similar fashions. AHL venues exist as the ideal spaces that can adhere to the challenges that come with social distancing.”
Creativity is one of the most sought-after attributes in a hockey player and during these challenging times, the hockey community has bonded in its battle against a common opponent in a variety of ways.
