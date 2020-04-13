MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Looking at the 2019-20 New Jersey Devils

By Joey AlfieriApr 13, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey Devils

Record: 28-29-12 (69 games), eighth in the Metropolitan Division, 14th in the Eastern Conference
Leading Scorer: Kyle Palmieri — 45 points (25 goals and 20 assists)

In-Season Transactions:

• Acquired Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021
• Traded Taylor Hall and Blake Speers to the Arizona Coyotes for Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley, Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-round pick
• Acquired Nolan Foote and a 2020 first-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning for Blake Coleman
• Traded Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick
• Acquired Zane McIntyre from the Vancouver Canucks for Louis Domingue
• Traded Wayne Simmonds to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick
• Acquired Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson and a 2020 conditional fourth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes for Sami Vatanen

Season Overview: 

Even though they missed the playoffs last season, there were moderately high expectations surrounding the Devils heading into this year. After all, they still had Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier and they were adding Jack Hughes in the NHL Draft. Former general manager Ray Shero also made a splash when he acquired P.K. Subban from Nashville for next to nothing.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the Devils flopped this season. Subban looks like a shell of his former self. Hughes showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, but he didn’t appear to be ready for the NHL. Overall, it just didn’t work.

Shero was allowed to make the Hall trade with Arizona in December, but he ended up getting fired later on in the year. Yes, they were on track to miss the playoffs in back-to-back years, but something clearly happened behind the scenes with the organization and their general manager.

In fairness to interim GM Tom Fitzgerald, he did a remarkably good draft leading up the trade deadline. He was able to acquire some youth and some more draft capital. Whether or not he gets the job on a full-time basis remains to be seen.

But whoever the next GM is will have to determine how much longer this rebuild needs to go. The Devils have been lucky to win two draft lotteries over the last few years, but it doesn’t look like they selected franchise players with those picks. No disrespect to Hischier and Hughes, as they’ll both be really effective players for a long time. But they aren’t Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Steven Stamkos or Connor McDavid.

Highlight of the Season: 

Mackenzie Blackwood‘s improvement throughout the season has to be the highlight of the year for the Devils. He was terrific in February, as he posted a 6-0-1 record with a 1.27 goals-against-average and a .967 save percentage (he gave up nine goals in seven games).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Book excerpt: Phil Bourque on assisting Lemieux’s magnificent goal

By Sean LeahyApr 13, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This excerpt from If These Walls Could Talk: Pittsburgh Penguins by Phil Bourque with Josh Yohe is printed with the permission of Triumph Books.  For more information and to order a copy, please visit Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, or www.triumphbooks.com/WallsPenguins.

***

Heading into the 1991 Stanley Cup Final, we respected the North Stars but definitely felt like we were the better team. They made the playoffs with a sub-.500 record and, somehow, got hotter than hell and pulled off a bunch of upsets in the playoffs. When the series began on May 15, we were feeling good about ourselves. Really good. 

Then, of course, we lose Game 1. Our fans were upset, but we really weren’t. Honestly, we were so comfortable in that position. We probably wouldn’t have known what to do if we had won the first game of a series. But we had an issue in all those Game 1 losses: we gave up a ton of goals. We played a loose game defensively and lost 5–4. We fell into bad habits early in all those series. It was our instinct just to see how many goals we could score and, quite honestly, that was good enough on a lot of nights. There’s firepower, and then there’s the kind of firepower we could produce. Only when we got in trouble did we really start to bear down defensively. 

Game 2 was a different story and gave us the greatest goal of Mario’s career. I’m proud to say I assisted on it, even if I made the degree of difficulty a little greater. We were up 2–1 in the second period, but the North Stars were starting to press us. We weren’t comfortable just yet. And even though we absolutely thought we were the better team, we couldn’t lose that game. Fall down 2–0 with the first two games at home and you’re pretty much screwed. 

Tommy made a save and the puck caromed off his pads, like always. You always had to be aware of that with Tommy. His pads were a little different, and off them, it was like the puck was pretty much bouncing off boards. So, I corralled the rebound. Then, I heard a noise. I knew exactly what that noise meant. The big guy wanted the puck. 

Mario had different kinds of yells, and we all knew them. Normally, he would give you a certain yell. It was his way of telling you, “You have time, just give me a crisp pass.” That was the ordinary Mario yell. But every now and then, you’d get a different one. It was more of a loud yip. Short. Loud. More direct. That’s when you knew to get him the f—— puck. So, I heard this noise, and, even though we were in our own territory, I knew to give him the puck as quickly as possible. I only needed to hear it once. It was different than any noise I had ever heard him make on the ice. He really, really wanted this puck. So, what did I do? I got him the puck. It wasn’t a good pass. In fact, I never looked at him. I had a feel for where he was, so I just delivered it in his direction. Remember, Mario had the longest reach of just about anyone who ever played, so I knew if I got the puck somewhere in the 412 area code, he was going to be fine. I just threw it in his direction. The pass was well behind him, but it didn’t matter. He never even broke stride. He reached back and gathered the puck. It didn’t matter that the pass I threw him was a grenade that was almost out of reach. What happened next was hockey history. I was on my way to the bench after I made the pass, but I paused for a second and got a good look at what happened, because I knew he was about to do something special. He never disappointed you in that way. I don’t know what it was, and I actually don’t think he could even tell you why those moments popped up. But every now and then, Mario just felt like putting on a show. I truly believe he had no control over it. For whatever reason, it just happened organically. That was one of those moments. He was absolutely flying through the neutral zone and two defensemen were left in his way, Neil Wilkinson and Shawn Chambers. Those poor bastards never had a chance.

Earlier in the game, Mario had a similar rush and they shut him down. It wasn’t about to happen twice. He put the puck right between Chambers’ legs and blew through both of them. Then, for reasons I’ll never understand, Jon Casey tried to poke check Mario. He kept trying to do it all series. Good luck. Mario went to the backhand and that was that. Never in my life have I, nor will I ever again, see a goal like that. Time stood still for just a moment. On the bench, all we could do was laugh and say, “Holy s—.” That’s it. We had nothing else to say. 

Everyone has their favorite Mario goal, and there have been so many: 

  • The day in Quebec when he carried players on his back and scored
  • The day he saved our season in overtime in Washington in 1988
  • Going between Ray Bourque’s legs and beating Andy Moog
  • The Game 1 winner in 1992 against the Hawks
  • His breakaway against the Flyers in 1997 in what we thought
    was his last home shift
  • The Canada Cup clincher in 1987

Hell, there are hundreds of others to pick from, because no one scored highlight-reel goals like the big guy. Not even close. But that goal was special, both for the remarkable athleticism it required and because of the timing. Game 2, Stanley Cup Final. It’s a close game, we’re in a little bit of trouble, and we desperately need to win. And he pulls off a goal like that. Give me a break.

At that moment, I truly believed we were going to win that series, and I wasn’t alone. We all believed it. If we were playing a powerful team from the Campbell Conference like the Blackhawks or Oilers, it would have been a different story. But we knew we were better than Minnesota. 

PHT Morning Skate: Best low shooters; Subban’s decline

By Joey AlfieriApr 13, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Avs goalie Pavel Francouz is using virtual reality to stay sharp during this pause. (NHL.com)

• Could a proof of immunity concept be in the works for sporting events with fans? (Nova Caps)

• Travis Yost breaks down some of the best “low shooters” in hockey. (TSN)

• U.S. Olympic captain Meghan Duggan is filling in for a teacher battling Covid-19. (NBC Sports)

• Why has P.K. Subban slowed down so much? Can he still be an effective player down the road? These are the questions Andrew Berkshire answers. (Sportsnet)

• Pat Stapleton has died, but the mystery of the 1972 Summit Series puck remains. (Toronto Sun)

• Why is it so difficult to find Pro Set hockey cards of Pat Falloon and Scott Niedermayer? (Puck Junk)

• Rick Tocchet took Craig Berube under his wing when the two men were in Philadelphia. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Report: Goalie Ilya Sorokin seems set to sign with Islanders

Islanders Sorokin
Getty
By Adam GretzApr 12, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some promising and potentially exciting news for New York Islanders fans on Sunday as prized goalie Ilya Sorokin finally seems set to sign with the team later this month.

According to a report from Sport-Express’ Igor Eronko on Sunday, the 24-year-old Sorokin has refused to sign a contract extension with KHL team, CSKA Moscow, and will instead sign with the Islanders when his current contract expires on April 30.

Sorokin’s arrival is something the Islanders and their fans have been anticipating for quite some time.

Originally a third-round pick (No. 78 overall) in the 2014 draft, Sorokin has spent the past six years as the KHL’s most dominant goalie and has been one of the best goalies in the world outside of the NHL. It has just been a matter of getting him to North America to see what he can do in the world’s best hockey league. In his six years with CSKA he never finished with a save percentage below .929 and has been nearly unbeatable.

Goaltending has been the driving force behind the Islanders’ success the past year-and-a-half, and Sorokin could potentially add to that strength.

They do still have Semyon Varlamov signed for another three years beyond this season at a salary cap hit of $5 million per season.

Thomas Greiss is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Sorokin is good friends with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, another of the league’s up-and-coming players. Both of them playing in the same city could add yet another interesting dynamic to one of the league’s fiercest rivalries.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Doc’s Dream: Doc Emrick reflects on month without hockey

By Adam GretzApr 12, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has now been more than one month since the most recent NHL game was played as the league — and North American sports as a whole — remains shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This past week NBC sports play-by-play announcer Doc Emrick reflected on that month without hockey, talking about what we have missed, the struggles, the uncertainty, and what it might look like when sports are eventually allowed to return.

Along those reflections on the sport, he also shared his praise for all of the heroes — including the doctors, nurses, and first responders — that are fighting on the front lines and working to get us through these uncertain times.

You can listen to Doc’s message in the video above.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 