Personal Protective Equipment is critical for the heroes on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 and the ability to extend its use can provide a much-needed solution to the global supply shortage.
Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate Medical University, recently learned of the process professional hockey teams use to sanitize their equipment and wanted to see if these machines could be repurposed to disinfect PPE.
He reached out to the Syracuse Crunch, a nearby American Hockey League organization, about the effectiveness and availability of the team’s Sani Sport machines. The franchise quickly made the equipment available to the hospital and in less than a week Upstate Medical University came to an encouraging conclusion.
“After careful analysis of the Sani Sport and other peer-reviewed published decontamination testing data by our infection control team, infectious disease specialists, microbiology team and other clinical experts, we have made the decision to use Sani Sport to decontaminate our face shields,” Dr. Corona said in a statement. “We have developed a specific process for collection of the used face shields, decontamination and re-issuing of the face shields. Thank you to the Syracuse Crunch!”
For now, these machines will be used solely to clean face shields.
“We used methodology similar to the process which uses the ‘predicate device’ analysis. The literature supports killing the virus on hard surfaces,” Dr. Corona said when reached by email. “We are limiting our process to face shields only because no specific studies have been on N-95 masks material.”
The hockey community has contributed to the global fight against COVID-19 in a variety of ways but this innovative approach could provide immediate assistance.
“Right now, we can’t give back to the community by playing hockey, but we can play an active role in helping people battle COVID-19 with the equipment we have in our locker room,” Crunch owner Howard Dolgon told NBC Sports. “We have learned over the years that things work in various ways.”
For better or worse, the Predators’ salary structure is loaded with long-term contracts.
GM David Poile made one of the biggest decisions yet when he locked down Roman Josi to a big contract extension. Josi looked like more than a $9.06M defenseman in 2019-20, but that eight-year pact doesn’t begin until next season. Josi turns 30 in June, so it will be fascinating to see if Nashville’s gamble pays off.
For every very, very nice bargain (Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Ellis), there are some dubious contracts for the likes of Kyle Turris. There’s talent, no doubt, but with quite a few of those players getting older, it’s fair to wonder when the window will shut with a big thud. It’s also scary since 2019-20 also inspired doubts about this group’s ceiling.
It all makes Poile’s penchant for handing term to supporting cast members that much more limiting. Nashville has Colton Sissons, Calle Jarnkrok, Austin Watson, and Rocco Grimaldi on the books for quite some time. This isn’t to say that such moves will all backfire; they’re just worth monitoring.
The Predators also face some fascinating questions about who else is staying.
Nashville deserves credit for retaining Pekka RinneandJuuse Saros without handing them frightening term. Unfortunately, that flexibility also comes with some uncertainty. Both goalies’ contracts expire after next season, so the Predators will need to solve those riddles.
Will pending UFA forwards Granlund and Smith exit Nashville? You’d have to think something has to give, right?
Long-term needs for Predators
In the grand scheme of things, it seems like the Predators will need to make the most of what they have. They’ve made a lot of long-term commitments, and while they might be able to bribe someone or find some other way to shake a Kyle Turris or two loose, they mostly have to hope that core pieces age well.
Maybe the biggest need is to find someone to optimize their roster, honestly.
I can’t say I’ve been overly impressed with John Hynes’ abilities in that regard, as I’m not among those who think it’s wise for coaches to galaxy brain things by putting star players in timeout.
From special teams struggles to forward play, there are significant signs that Nashville isn’t getting the most out of its talent. That needs to change.
Long-term strengths for Predators
The Predators rank as one of those regular contenders who show a decent knack for finding talent in crevasses despite trading away key picks. Nashville doesn’t match the Lightning in unearthing hidden gems, mind you, but they’re solid enough at it.
The result is that Nashville comes across reasonably well on various prospect rankings. Coming in at 22nd on Scott Wheeler’s system list for The Athletic (sub required) isn’t world-beating stuff, yet it points to the Predators being able to maybe fill in a crack or two with some prospects.
It paints a larger picture of solid versatility for Nashville.
Saros gives the Predators a goalie of the future, and maybe a strong one. He slipped a bit from elite backup work as Saros made it more of a platoon, but there are still some positive signs.
While their forward group disappointed in 2019-20, there’s enough to work with to be a better strength. It’s promising, in particular, that Filip Forsberg is deep in his prime at 25, and Viktor Arvidsson is 27.
Actually, that pivots to a key question: how long will some of these strengths last? If the Predators age well, it could be for a while. It depends upon how well their top defensemen (Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm are all 29), Matt Duchene (also 29), and Ryan Johansen (27) age.
If the answer hems closer to the Bruins than, say, the Kings, then the Predators could contend for quite a few years. You know, if they get back to getting the most out of players again.
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the Nashville Predators.
Rinne ranked among biggest disappointments for Predators
After a midcareer hiccup, Pekka Rinne skyrocketed back up the goalie ranks in recent seasons. Rinne won the 2018 Vezina Trophy as the highlight of this rebound, but was quite strong (.918 save percentage or higher) from 2016-17 to 2018-19.
After a splendid start (7-0-2, .920 save percentage in October), Rinne plummeted to a sub-backup level. In the 27 games since, Rinne went 11-14-2 with a dreadful .887 save percentage. (That ties Rinne with Carter Hutton for the fourth-worst save percentage among goalies with at least 10 games played during that span.)
Juuse Saros stumbled to start the season, too, suffering through a .895 save percentage before the All-Star break. Luckily for the Predators, Saros turned things around in a big way, managing a .936 save percentage in 17 games following that break.
If the 2019-20 season resumes, it might be a disappointment if John Hynes chooses Rinne over Saros — at least if the two goalies continue on opposite trajectories.
Top Nashville defensemen found another gear?
While goaltending failed Nashville in some unexpected ways, you could argue the Predators’ defense somehow got stronger. At least if you’re grading the top guys.
Roman Josi cannot be ignored as the most obvious standout. Josi easily topped all Predators scorers with almost a point per game (65 in 69 contests). He also cleaned up his defensive game quite a bit, which silenced many of his doubters.
You could argue that in some ways, Josi surged off the charts. I had to raise the y axis of his Evolving Hockey RAPM chart to four deviations to account for his Corsi For/60 in 2019-20. (Translation: Josi was fantastic in 2019-20, and didn’t just ride a hot hand.)
When you consider all-around play, Josi may just be a better choice for Norris than John Carlson. That’s a debate for another day, though.
Injuries limited Ryan Ellis to 49 games played in 2019-20, yet he still managed to place fourth in team scoring with 38 points. That sandwiches Ellis between two $8M centers (Matt Duchene at 42, Ryan Johansen at 36).
Mattias Ekholm completes the Predators’ tremendous trio, sitting at 33 points with sound all-around work.
Considering P.K. Subban‘s sad 2019-20 season, the Predators hit a lot of the right buttons on defense. That was huge, because you could argue that almost every other facet of this Predators team hovers over the “disappointments” category.
Forward group remains on list of disappointments for Predators
When it comes to investing in goalies and defensemen, the Predators have consistently received good to outright fantastic value. That’s part of what made Rinne’s 2019-20 slump one of their surprises.
But it seems like no matter how much money the Predators pump into adding forwards, they end up worthy of the same gestures: a shoulder shrug, if not a shoulder slump.
After chasing Matt Duchene for quite some time, the Predators got what they wished for. Paying Matt Duchene $8M per year doesn’t automatically make him anything more than Matt Duchene.
And, hey, Duchene is … fine.
Yes, managing a modest 42 points in 66 games is underwhelming. Especially when you attach the phrase “for an $8M center,” which some understandably can’t resist.
Duchene checks out reasonably well in underlying stats, providing some of the better numbers of his career in that area. That $8M price tag will only look worse as he ages, yet Duchene really isn’t the problem. He just doesn’t solve many of your other problems.
Because, honestly, Duchene isn’t even the Predators’ most disappointing $8M center. That goes to Ryan Johansen. Johansen isn’t a bad player by any stretch — like Duchene, his underlying stats are respectable — but he can be frustrating. It’s one thing to be a playmaker. It’s another to become one-dimensional, which feels like a fair way to describe Johansen. Johansen averaged just 1.49 shots on goal per game this season, basically falling in line with his career-low from 2011-12, when he was 19.
An expensive committee
That “fine … but expensive” feeling hangs over others. Kyle Turris, Nick Bonino, and Mikael Granlund pitched in 30+ points each, helping the Predators score by committee .. but a very expensive committee.
It was a relatively tough season for Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson, too. They both still rank as big bargains, mind you, but it was that kind of season for Nashville’s forward group.
Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets would have been on the road last week, trying to make a final push for the playoffs had the National Hockey League season not been called off because of the pandemic.
Now the seven-time All-Star forward is home for dinner each night with his family.
And for the activities, all afternoon. And the teaching, policing and entertaining every morning with his wife, Sam; 7-year-old son, Louie; 4-year-old daughter, Leni; and 2-year-old son, Mase.
”Mase, since he’s been born, he doesn’t want anything to do with me, really, until like a month ago,” Wheeler said. ”Now that I’m here all the time, he’s starting to realize that I am his dad.”
The 82-game NHL schedule, with half of those on the road, means Wheeler is absent from trick-or-treating and Thanksgiving turkey more often than not. He is normally away from home more than one-third of every night in any given year.
Thousands of athletes know that sting. For all the wealth, privilege and rewards elite sports can provide its participants, few vocations require more time away from loved ones. This is what they signed up for, but some parts of life can’t be priced out.
”I appreciate the gift of time and being able to spend it with my family,” said Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese, whose fourth-ranked Terrapins might well have been in New Orleans last week for the Final Four.
When the NCAA Tournament was canceled, Frese hunkered down with her husband, Mark, and their 12-year-old twin boys. She is a middle school tutor now, too.
For all parents, there is no denying homebound days have been draining.
”My 2-year-old gets up at about 5 in the morning,” Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise said. ”He naps from like 1 to 3, and that’s our time to take a deep breath.”
Parise and his wife, Alisha, also have 6-year-old twins to look after. He recalled falling asleep watching television at 8:30 one night – a similar tale to that of his Central Division rival.
”We get ’em all down by about 8 on a good night, and then there’s a half hour of just numbness,” Wheeler said.
St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and his wife, Jayne, have 20-month-old triplets. Like many of his peers, Pietrangelo has been reminded anew how much there is to handle while dad is at the rink.
”There’s not enough time in the day. I’m not even working right now, and I can’t even find enough time to do something for myself,” Pietrangelo said on a conference call as his kids were clamoring for more time outside.
Opportunity beckons, of course, in the gift that is presence.
”You don’t get these days back,” said University of Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, gratefully describing extra time with his infant daughter. He and his wife also have boys ages 4 and 2 at home.
With no Major League Baseball, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was home for his daughter’s first birthday last week. Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has tag-teamed nightly readings of ”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with his 6-year-old daughter, to be followed by a viewing of the movie.
”It’s cool to see kids learn to do something and be proud of it and then really go after it,” Zimmerman said in a weekly diary he’s keeping for The Associated Press. ”Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do that with her if it wasn’t for this.”
Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino took his 3-year-old daughter on a drive to count neighborhood dogs. He and his wife, Jill, also have an 8-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.
”I can’t believe how many times I’ve jumped on a trampoline at 37 years old,” Pitino said.
The suspended NBA season prompted Minnesota Timberwolves executive Gersson Rosas to try yoga for the first time with his wife and 4-year-old twins. Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, energized by the return from college of his 19-year-old daughter, has upped his knowledge of movies and shows from the major streaming services.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh has relished the laughter from conversation with his 3-year-old daughter he otherwise would have missed on the NHL circuit. Scooter rides around the block have replaced the morning skate.
”She gets so excited every day to do that with me, now that we’ve done it for a couple of weeks in a row,” McDonagh said. ”It’s fun to see the joy in their face. It really makes you love them even more.”
Roundtable: Most entertaining NHL players for hockey H-O-R-S-E
SEAN: We’ll need a solid mix of skill and personality and if you’re trying to put on some unique content while everyone is stuck at home, let’s go heavy on the entertainment factor.
• Brad Marchand and P.K. Subban: Between Marchand recently voted best and worst trash-talker by his peers and Subban’s ability to continuously yap on the ice (while also pulling in votes in the “worst trash-talker” category), these two would keep things very light and entertaining. The chirps would be good, and every mistake would be deserving of some trash talk.
• Jakub Voracek: He has no filter and isn’t afraid to chirp right back. Marchand and Subban will need someone to fire back when they unload their zings, and the long-time Flyer would happily give it right back.
JAMES: This idea rules so much. There are a lot of correct answers, but here’s the most fantastic four:
• Brad Marchand: Look, in an event like this, you want serious smack-talking. Marchand is such a pest he should start every game of “P-U-C-K” with a P. He’s also skilled enough to walk the walk.
• Connor McDavid: Is McDavid a perfect fit for an event that might lean a bit more toward shooting than passing? I don’t know, but wouldn’t you want to find out if the best player in the game can translate his skills to a game of hockey H-O-R-S-E? It could give McDavid a showcase for something other than his “making the turbo button in video games seem realistic” speed.
There’d be big pressure for McDavid to show that he’s not deliberately bland like certain players who held the best-in-the-world crown (motions not-so-subtly toward Sidney Crosby).
• Alex Ovechkin: Few superstars ever loved to ham it up quite like Ovechkin, who also happens to be the greatest sniper the NHL’s ever seen. This should give him a chance to showcase his personality, as only the most mutated of mutants would complain about Jimi Hendrix-level goal celebrations here … right?
(Looks worriedly off in the distance with thoughts of those especially mutated mutants.)
• Matthew Tkachuk: Frankly, we need some insurance for trash talk. While Marchand can really entertain, he also clams up around the media at times, opening the door for fun-killing. But throw in the NHL’s other crown prince pest in the mix and maybe we bring out the saltiness in all involved. At least that’s the hope.
ADAM: Since we are keeping this to modern NHL players I just want to take this opening part to say that Alex Kovalev and Pavel Datsyuk would be on my list of past players just because I would want to see what they could do and come up with. When it comes to current players…
• Mathew Barzal: I feel like he was one of the underrated and overlooked stars in the league and can be an absolute wizard with the puck. I think he could excel in a competition like this where he has the freedom and open ice to shine.
• Andrei Svechnikov: You need confidence and a willingness to be bold in a competition like this, and you know that would be Svechnikov. The lacrosse-goal may be something that most NHL players can do, but nobody ever did it until he did it. Twice. I like that moxie.
• Sidney Crosby: I kind of think we need the best player in the world in this thing, don’t we? There are times in games where he makes it looks effortless when he embarrasses opposing defenders and there is no limit to his creativity when it comes to making plays with the puck. Maybe he won’t use props or talk trash, but you know he is going to do something that leaves you speechless.
• Elias Pettersson: Another young standout that can make magic happen when the puck is on his stick. He is one of the league’s best young players, one of the most talented players, and already an elite puckhandler.
JOEY: I’ve got to be honest, I’d totally watch something like this. I opted to go for skill and grease with my four choices. I also wanted to sprinkle in some celebrity splash.
• Auston Matthews has to be one of the choices for this game. He’s one of the elite shooters in the game right now, so he’d be able to score from so many different angles. Also, he might be able to get Justin Bieber to endorse the event, which means more eyeballs on this game of P-U-C-K.
• Zdeno Chara needs to be in this competition. Not only would he be able to riffle shots into the net at an alarming speed, he’s also one of the most imposing figures in the NHL. If other competitors start pulling away from Chara, they might end up getting cross-checked in the throat. That’s no fun!
• Brendan Gallagher isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of this kind of event, but everybody knows somebody that plays his kind of game. He won’t score the prettiest goals during our game of P-U-C-K, but he’ll find a way to put enough pucks in from in-close throughout the game to keep himself in it. Bonus, he’ll be able to get under Chara’s skin throughout the game.
• This kind of event would have Alex Ovechkin’s name written all over it. We all know about his ability to hammer pucks into the net from all over the ice, but think about the props he might use to put on a show. Remember the 2009 NHL All-Star Game? That’s when he put on a fishing hat with a Canadian flag, and a pair of sunglasses before a shootout attempt. He’d know how to make this a must-see TV event.
SCOTT: Love this idea, hopefully NBCSN will televise this alongside my mythical tournament.
• Patrick Kane: His skill level is off the charts and the Blackhawks superstar can compete in any type of challenge. Whether it’s shooting, passing, stickhandling or .. Kane would most likely finish atop the leaderboard. His versatility from category to category makes him a must-have in this skills competition.
• Brad Marchand: James hit the nail on the head. In this type of competition, you need to get under the skin of the opponent. Marchand has the ability to not only annoy the opponent, but back up his words with an impressive skillset. His peers voted him as the game’s best (and worst) trash talker for the second straight year in the NHLPA Player Poll.