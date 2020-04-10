On-the-go sports stars embrace family time during shutdown

There will be a H-O-R-S-E competition featuring current and former NBA and WNBA players this Sunday. If the NHL were to do something similar with a game of P-U-C-K, which four players do you think would provide an entertaining show?

SEAN: We’ll need a solid mix of skill and personality and if you’re trying to put on some unique content while everyone is stuck at home, let’s go heavy on the entertainment factor.

• Brad Marchand and P.K. Subban: Between Marchand recently voted best and worst trash-talker by his peers and Subban’s ability to continuously yap on the ice (while also pulling in votes in the “worst trash-talker” category), these two would keep things very light and entertaining. The chirps would be good, and every mistake would be deserving of some trash talk.

• Andrei Svechnikov: The new reigning king of “The Michigan,” would have plenty of ice to work with to do the move again and maybe try with a few alterations as well.

• Jakub Voracek: He has no filter and isn’t afraid to chirp right back. Marchand and Subban will need someone to fire back when they unload their zings, and the long-time Flyer would happily give it right back.

JAMES: This idea rules so much. There are a lot of correct answers, but here’s the most fantastic four:

• Brad Marchand: Look, in an event like this, you want serious smack-talking. Marchand is such a pest he should start every game of “P-U-C-K” with a P. He’s also skilled enough to walk the walk.

• Connor McDavid: Is McDavid a perfect fit for an event that might lean a bit more toward shooting than passing? I don’t know, but wouldn’t you want to find out if the best player in the game can translate his skills to a game of hockey H-O-R-S-E? It could give McDavid a showcase for something other than his “making the turbo button in video games seem realistic” speed.

There’d be big pressure for McDavid to show that he’s not deliberately bland like certain players who held the best-in-the-world crown (motions not-so-subtly toward Sidney Crosby).

• Alex Ovechkin: Few superstars ever loved to ham it up quite like Ovechkin, who also happens to be the greatest sniper the NHL’s ever seen. This should give him a chance to showcase his personality, as only the most mutated of mutants would complain about Jimi Hendrix-level goal celebrations here … right?

(Looks worriedly off in the distance with thoughts of those especially mutated mutants.)

• Matthew Tkachuk: Frankly, we need some insurance for trash talk. While Marchand can really entertain, he also clams up around the media at times, opening the door for fun-killing. But throw in the NHL’s other crown prince pest in the mix and maybe we bring out the saltiness in all involved. At least that’s the hope.

If nothing else, Tkachuk’s proficiency at between-the-legs goals shows that he can pull off some trick shots.

ADAM: Since we are keeping this to modern NHL players I just want to take this opening part to say that Alex Kovalev and Pavel Datsyuk would be on my list of past players just because I would want to see what they could do and come up with. When it comes to current players…

• Mathew Barzal: I feel like he was one of the underrated and overlooked stars in the league and can be an absolute wizard with the puck. I think he could excel in a competition like this where he has the freedom and open ice to shine.

• Andrei Svechnikov: You need confidence and a willingness to be bold in a competition like this, and you know that would be Svechnikov. The lacrosse-goal may be something that most NHL players can do, but nobody ever did it until he did it. Twice. I like that moxie.

• Sidney Crosby: I kind of think we need the best player in the world in this thing, don’t we? There are times in games where he makes it looks effortless when he embarrasses opposing defenders and there is no limit to his creativity when it comes to making plays with the puck. Maybe he won’t use props or talk trash, but you know he is going to do something that leaves you speechless.

• Elias Pettersson: Another young standout that can make magic happen when the puck is on his stick. He is one of the league’s best young players, one of the most talented players, and already an elite puckhandler.

JOEY: I’ve got to be honest, I’d totally watch something like this. I opted to go for skill and grease with my four choices. I also wanted to sprinkle in some celebrity splash.

• Auston Matthews has to be one of the choices for this game. He’s one of the elite shooters in the game right now, so he’d be able to score from so many different angles. Also, he might be able to get Justin Bieber to endorse the event, which means more eyeballs on this game of P-U-C-K.

• Zdeno Chara needs to be in this competition. Not only would he be able to riffle shots into the net at an alarming speed, he’s also one of the most imposing figures in the NHL. If other competitors start pulling away from Chara, they might end up getting cross-checked in the throat. That’s no fun!

• Brendan Gallagher isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of this kind of event, but everybody knows somebody that plays his kind of game. He won’t score the prettiest goals during our game of P-U-C-K, but he’ll find a way to put enough pucks in from in-close throughout the game to keep himself in it. Bonus, he’ll be able to get under Chara’s skin throughout the game.

• This kind of event would have Alex Ovechkin’s name written all over it. We all know about his ability to hammer pucks into the net from all over the ice, but think about the props he might use to put on a show. Remember the 2009 NHL All-Star Game? That’s when he put on a fishing hat with a Canadian flag, and a pair of sunglasses before a shootout attempt. He’d know how to make this a must-see TV event.

SCOTT: Love this idea, hopefully NBCSN will televise this alongside my mythical tournament.

• Patrick Kane: His skill level is off the charts and the Blackhawks superstar can compete in any type of challenge. Whether it’s shooting, passing, stickhandling or .. Kane would most likely finish atop the leaderboard. His versatility from category to category makes him a must-have in this skills competition.

• Brad Marchand: James hit the nail on the head. In this type of competition, you need to get under the skin of the opponent. Marchand has the ability to not only annoy the opponent, but back up his words with an impressive skillset. His peers voted him as the game’s best (and worst) trash talker for the second straight year in the NHLPA Player Poll.

• Kyle Connor: Did you see his between-the-legs goal against the Sharks in February? If he can pull off that maneuver at game speed, imagine what he could do in a trick shot challenge.

• Johnny Gaudreau: An elite skillset is important, but creativity is paramount. If his on-ice ingenuity translates to this competition, Gaudreau will provide a ton of entertainment.

PREVIOUS PHT ROUNDTABLES:

• Best NHL teams to not win Stanley Cup

• Moments we’ll miss; hockey movies in quarantine

• Playing out rest of NHL season; 2019-20 memories