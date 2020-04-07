Wash your hands while an NHL announcer does play-by-play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest reminders that we’ve all heard in the last month in regards to eliminating germs has been to wash your hands. Popular options include singing “Happy Birthday” or picking out a verse from your favorite song.

Singing “Happy Birthday” can get old, of course, especially if you’re scrubbing your paws several times a day during this COVID-19 pandemic. While doing just that a few weeks back Matt Sammon, a veteran broadcaster who was the Director of Broadcasting for the Lightning from 2008-2019, had an idea pop into his head. Wanting to come up with a unique way to ensure you’re washing your hands the appropriate amount of time (20 seconds!), he had the idea to use sports play-by-play announcers.

That is when “Clean Home Team” was born.

Sammon reached out to the Lightning and recruited the team’s radio voice, Dave Mishkin, to record the first clip (listen here). He then used that “pilot” to pitch the idea to the other 30 NHL teams to try and get their announcers on board.

[MORE: How Bauer is making medical shields to battle coronavirus]

Currently, six other NHL broadcasters have contributed since Mishkin: Matt Loughlin (New Jersey, clip), Steve Carroll and Dan Wood (Anaheim, clip), Derek Willis (Calgary, clip), Brendan Batchelor (Vancouver, clip), and Joe Beninati (Washington, clip). A French version from Senators radio play-by-play announcer Nicolas St. Pierre will be available soon.

“The different voices, the different way that people are approaching this, it’s pretty fun to listen to them all as I’m putting them together,” Sammon told NBC Sports this week.

The clips are all market specific when it comes to the sound effects, so you’ll hear the proper goal horns for each team in the background.

Sammon said he’s reached out to every NHL team to get one broadcaster involved and is hoping to include announcers from other sports as well. Fans can also submit their suggestions, whether it be someone from a minor league, amateur, or high school team.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.