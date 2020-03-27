Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now that they have plenty of downtime, NHL players have tried to keep busy as they await the end of the NHL pause.

Some players, like Marc-Andre Fleury, have become handymen. Others, like Mark Giordano, have attempted to learn how to cook (thanks to food kit delivery services).

Ryan Getzlaf has decided to bust out his tools as he spent the last three days building a chicken coop in his backyard.

You read that right.

“[My wife] the other day wanted eggs,” Getzlaf said on a Friday video conference with fellow Pacific Division players Marc-Andre Fleury, Logan Couture, and Anze Kopitar. “We had no eggs, so we borrowed eggs from a neighbor who had chickens. All of a sudden we were having them. She just ordered six of them.”

At one point during the call Getzlaf walked to his backyard to show the group his handy work.

His division rivals were impressed.

“That’s a coop-and-a-half,” said Kopitar.

“Is this the neighbor’s coop?” joked Fleury. “Good job, man.”

Getzlaf continued to keep things light when the topic of what the NHL should do for a playoff format if the 2019-20 season can be completed.

“For some reason I don’t think we have to worry about the playoff format this year,” said the captain of the Ducks, who are 11 points out of a wild card spot. “I read about something like an expanded playoff format, but I think for us three [Getzlaf, Kopitar, Couture] it’s really going to have to be expanded.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

• Players doing what they can to stay in shape during NHL hiatus

• Crosby, Ovechkin fine if NHL chooses to go right to playoffs

• McDavid on NHL resuming play: ‘A fair season is a full season’

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.