Notable playoff performances on NBCSN: Bishop, Maroon shine in Game 7

By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
Hockey Week in America continues Friday with some big-time individual playoff performances.

In a double-overtime thriller between these two Western Conference contenders, Patrick Kane and his series-clinching hat trick propelled Chicago to a 4-3 victory. In the Stanley Cup Final, the Blackhawks defeated the Bruins to capture the 2013 championship.

The late, great Dave Strader, Darren Pang, and Brian Engblom had the call from United Center in Chicago, Ill.

You can catch Bishop’s 52-save performance and other memorable individual playoff memories Friday on NBCSN beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• Bishop’s 52-save effort: Stars vs. Blues (Round 2, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs) – 10 p.m. ET
• Kane’s hat trick: Kings vs. Blackhawks (2013 Western Conference Final) – 12 a.m. ET

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

Notable playoff performances on NBCSN: Kane's hat trick tops Kings

By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT
Hockey Week in America continues Friday with some big-time individual playoff performances.

The Western Conference foes dueled to a Game 7 that went into double overtime. Dallas relied on St. Louis native Ben Bishop and his 52 saves, the 5th-most saves in a Game 7 in history, to nearly defeat the Blues, but St. Louis prevailed 2-1, on the way to their historic 2019 Stanley Cup run.

Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire called the action from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

You can catch Kane’s Game 5 hat trick Friday on NBCSN beginning at 12 a.m. ET or watch the stream here.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• Kane’s hat trick: Kings vs. Blackhawks (2013 Western Conference Final) – 12 a.m. ET

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

Notable playoff performances on NBCSN: Tavares leads Isles into Round 2

By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Hockey Week in America continues Friday with some big-time individual playoff performances.

Trailing by one with less than a minute remaining in regulation with the extra attacker on the ice, Islanders captain John Tavares scored to tie the game at one to force overtime. In the second overtime period, Tavares scored the game-winner, leading the Islanders to a playoff series win in 2016 for the first time in 23 years.

Chris Cuthbert and Ray Ferraro called the matchup from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

You can catch Tavares’ two-goal night and other memorable individual playoff performances Friday on NBCSN beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• Tavares’ big night: Panthers vs. Islanders (Round 1, Game 6, 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs) – 8 p.m. ET
• Bishop’s 52-save effort: Stars vs. Blues (Round 2, Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs) – 10 p.m. ET
• Kane’s hat trick: Kings vs. Blackhawks (2013 Western Conference Final) – 12 a.m. ET

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

Blues broadcaster 'symptom free' after self-quarantine

Longtime St. Louis Blues broadcaster John Kelly, jr. during the St. Louis Blues victory parade
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesMar 27, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
The quarantine strategy medical professionals have urged society to use have proved effective once again.

John Kelly, a broadcaster for the St. Louis Blues, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is now symptom free after being self-quarantined for 14 days.

The St. Louis Blues released the following statement earlier Friday.

The St. Louis Blues are confirming that play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

John has been in self-quarantine since March 13. We are thrilled to report that John is now feeling strong and symptom free.

The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times. We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.


Ryan Getzlaf's NHL pause home project? A chicken coop

Zoom
By Sean LeahyMar 27, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Now that they have plenty of downtime, NHL players have tried to keep busy as they await the end of the NHL pause.

Some players, like Marc-Andre Fleury, have become handymen. Others, like Mark Giordano, have attempted to learn how to cook (thanks to food kit delivery services).

Ryan Getzlaf has decided to bust out his tools as he spent the last three days building a chicken coop in his backyard.

You read that right.

“[My wife] the other day wanted eggs,” Getzlaf said on a Friday video conference with fellow Pacific Division players Marc-Andre Fleury, Logan Couture, and Anze Kopitar. “We had no eggs, so we borrowed eggs from a neighbor who had chickens. All of a sudden we were having them. She just ordered six of them.”

At one point during the call Getzlaf walked to his backyard to show the group his handy work.

His division rivals were impressed.

“That’s a coop-and-a-half,” said Kopitar.

“Is this the neighbor’s coop?” joked Fleury. “Good job, man.”

Getzlaf continued to keep things light when the topic of what the NHL should do for a playoff format if the 2019-20 season can be completed.

“For some reason I don’t think we have to worry about the playoff format this year,” said the captain of the Ducks, who are 11 points out of a wild card spot. “I read about something like an expanded playoff format, but I think for us three [Getzlaf, Kopitar, Couture] it’s really going to have to be expanded.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

