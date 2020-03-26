MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Stanley Cup clinchers on NBCSN: Capitals end championship drought

By Sean LeahyMar 26, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hockey Week in America continues Thursday with some notable Stanley Cup clinchers.

This series pitted the expansion Golden Knights in their first season facing the Capitals, who were trying to end their infamous championship drought. Behind a goal from Alex Ovechkin, and the Cup-clinching goal from Lars Eller, the Capitals overcame a third period deficit to beat the Golden Knights 4-3 to win their first-ever Stanley Cup. Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

You can watch the Ovechkin and the Capitals finally capturing the Cup and more Stanley Cup clinchers Thursday night on NBCSN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE
• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (Game 5, 2018 Stanley Cup Final) – 9 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Red Wings (Game 7, 2009 Stanley Cup Final) – 11 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Flyers (Game 6, 2010 Stanley Cup Final) – 1 a.m. ET

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

A best on best mythical tournament: 23-and-under team

Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres prepares for a faceoff during an NHL game against Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesMar 26, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold, Pro Hockey Talk will be creating full rosters for an imaginary best on best tournament over the next three Thursdays.

The first team to enter the competition will be a roster comprised of players 23 years of age or younger. Think a Team North America in 2020. In recent years, younger players have made an instant impact at the NHL level and this team is filled with already established superstars.

Line Combinations

First line: Sebastian Aho – Connor McDavid – David Pastrnak

Thoughts: Leon Draisaitl has benefitted greatly from playing alongside McDavid this season and the addition of two dynamic goal scorers (Aho, Pastrnak) should produce an explosive top line. Aho’s ability to light the lamp and create plays should be a perfect fit to round out the group.

Second line: Andrei Svechnikov – Auston Matthews – Patrik Laine

Thoughts: Matthews has the puck-handling skill and on-ice vision to be an elite distributor with Laine alongside him. The size of all three forwards will be tough for most defensive pairings to handle.

Third line: Kyle Connor – Jack Eichel – Mikko Rantanen

Thoughts: Can this line match up with the opposition’s best and still produce offensively? The trio has the skill to be a top line for most NHL teams, but these three will be relied upon to play a smart, efficient, two-way game.

Fourth line: Matthew Tkachuk – Dylan Larkin – Mitchell Marner

Thoughts: The inclusion of Larkin over a Mathew Barzal or Elias Pettersson will raise some questions, but he was the best option to be a fourth line center and contribute on the penalty kill. Matthew Tkachuk will provide some toughness and size to add an important element to the group.

First D pairing: Zach Werenski – Cale Makar

Second D pairing: Thomas Chabot – Charlie McAvoy

Third D pairing: Rasmus Dahlin – Adam Fox

Thoughts: The second pairing will likely match up against the opposition’s best, but each combination has a strong mix of complementary characteristics. I initially thought it would be tough to find a strong group of mature defensemen in this age range, but these players have established themselves as high-end D-men.

Starting Goalie: Carter Hart

Backup Goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Just Missed: Mathew Barzal, Quinn Hughes, Travis Konecny, Elias Pettersson, Ivan Provorov

Captain: Connor McDavid

Alternate captains: Zach Werenski and Charlie McAvoy

Analysis

This team should not struggle to score with a ton of fire power in the offensive unit. With two of the top three and six of the top 10 goal scorers from the current season, it will be hard to contain this prolific group of forwards.

Two areas of weakness for this team are its ability to play a strong two-way game in even strength situations and kill off timely penalties. Players of this ilk have the ability to play any style but the question will be if players like Eichel and Marner could buy in to a defensive oriented role.

Additionally, their goaltenders are unproven but have the talent needed to play against the world’s best.

Nevertheless, the amount of skill on this team should help them overcome any obstacles and be a formidable challenge for any opponent. The roster has several established leaders, but young stars of the NHL are always eager to prove they belong in the conversation with the game’s best. Channeling that emotion in the proper way could be the difference between a successful tournament run or an early exit.

Surprising omissions:

Quinn Hughes: The young blueliner has been sensational for the Canucks. He is currently in a tight race with Makar for the Calder Trophy awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL. But the team will need size on the backend and cannot carry three undersized defensemen.

Elias Pettersson: The Swedish center is an excellent talent but didn’t fill a need when creating the lineup. While his talent is immense, this is a player that received the short end of the stick in order to build the most complete roster.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Stanley Cup clinchers on NBCSN: Blackhawks stun Bruins in 2013

By Sean LeahyMar 26, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hockey Week in America continues Thursday with some notable Stanley Cup clinchers. 

Trailing the series 3-2, the Bruins looked like they would force a Game 7 when they took a 2-1 lead late into the third period of Game 6. But when Chicago’s Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland scored 17 seconds apart, the Hawks shocked the Boston crowd to earn a 3-2 victory and captured their second Stanley Cup in four years.

You can catch the dramatic Game 6 finish and more Stanley Cup clinchers Thursday night on NBCSN beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

[MY FAVORITE GOAL: Bolland’s dramatic Cup winner]

THURSDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE
• Blackhawks vs. Bruins (Game 6, 2013 Stanley Cup Final) – 7 p.m. ET
• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (Game 5, 2018 Stanley Cup Final) – 9 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Red Wings (Game 7, 2009 Stanley Cup Final) – 11 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Flyers (Game 6, 2010 Stanley Cup Final) – 1 a.m. ET

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Colorado Avalanche say one of their players has recovered after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player was at home in isolation since the symptoms first appeared.

The team says anyone who had known close contact with the player has been notified.

“The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, and has recovered and is back to normal,” the Avalanche said in a statement. “The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority. The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time.”

This is the third player in the NHL to test positive after the Ottawa Senators announced two players had contracted the virus.

Signing college free agents is rare NHL business going on

Associated PressMar 26, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Colton Poolman had a good feeling about what was to come.

He and his North Dakota teammates were ranked third in the country with the conference tournament coming up. They felt they had as good a chance as anyone to win the NCAA title until the season was abruptly canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

”It was a pretty depressing feeling around the rink, and guys were a little sad,” Poolman said. ”But after all that was done, you’ve just got to kind of flip the page and look at what’s next.”

For Poolman and others who had not been drafted by an NHL team, flipping the page happened fast. Because hockey at every level is on hiatus and rinks are empty, signing college free agents is the only real business that can be done in the NHL right now, and a dozen have inked contracts since the season was paused March 12.

”We’re trying (to think, ‘How do we use this time the most effectively we can?”’ said Calgary general manager Brad Treliving, who signed Poolman and top college prospect Connor Mackey to deals last week. ”This is some of the only work that can get done. Even with your own players, you have uncertainties about (next season’s salary) cap. There’s really a small market of players that are really future (entry-level) contracts that are going to be signed right now.”

This is typically the time of year teams compete over the top undrafted talent. Typically, signings happen after teams are eliminated from postseason play, which allows some players to step right into the NHL to burn a year of the initial contract.

Nothing is typical in sports right now, so executives, agents and prospects adjusted. Dean Grillo, who represents Poolman and college roommate Cole Smith – a Nashville signing – had his clients prepared to think about pro hockey at the end of March or sometime in April, factoring in potentially deep tournament runs.

Once the season was canceled, Treliving and other NHL executives moved into action and Grillo said interest in the high-end players accelerated.

”If these are the right opportunities and the right teams that we’ve done our research on, I guess why wouldn’t you move forward,” Grillo said.

Last week, the Buffalo Sabres signed forwards Brandon Biro from Penn State and Dawson DiPietro from Western Michigan; the New York Rangers signed DiPietro teammate Austin Rueschhoff; and the Minnesota Wild this week signed UMass winger Mitchell Chaffee.

Players described the quick turnaround from season over to pro contract as a roller-coaster ride.

”Woke up (last) Thursday going to practice, knowing you’re going to have a game and then it going to no fans and then literally an hour and a half later to the season’s canceled. Almost hard to put into words,” Rueschhoff said. ”Even now I’m still kind of dwelling that my college career is over and having those memories and knowing you’re not going to have those memories anymore is sad. But there’s always a positive and I’m super excited to (join the Rangers) and excited to get to New York as soon as everything calms down and super excited to get my career going.”

Northeastern’s Brendan Van Riemsdyk, whose brothers James and Trevor are already in the NHL, thinks he could be starting in the ECHL next season after the weird conclusion to his college career.

”Being a senior, it was really weird to hear that your college career was going to be over while you still had games left on the table,” he said.

With the remainder of the ECHL season cancelled, the American Hockey League pausing along with the NHL and the real possibility of hockey into late summer, some of these players’ next games could be months away. The 2020 draft set for June was postponed, and agents doubt teams will hold the development camps that usually take place in July.

Rueschhoff is trying to stay in shape. Biro, after not even getting the chance to say goodbye to nine fellow seniors at Penn State, is stuck at a friend’s place in Ottawa after crossing the border because of Canada’s quarantine regulations before he can return home to Edmonton.

At least those players and the others who signed can now look forward to a pro career – eventually.

”It’s unfortunate you can’t get rolling into pro hockey right away, but it’s OK,” Mackey said. ”It happens. You just can’t plan for this stuff.”