MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

Looking at the 2019-20 Calgary Flames

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the Calgary Flames.

Calgary Flames

Record: 36-27-7 (70 games), third in Pacific Division
Leading Scorer: Matthew Tkachuk — 61 points (23 goals and 38 assists)

In-Season Roster Moves: 

• Traded away Michael Frolik to the Buffalo Sabres for a fourth-round pick in 2020.
• Sent Brandon Davidson to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations
• Acquired Erik Gustafsson from the Chicago Blackhawks for third-round pick in 2020.
• Traded away a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Los Angeles Kings for Derek Forbort.

Season Overview: 

It seems like a long time ago now, but the Flames had the best record in the Western Conference last year. Of course, the season didn’t end on a positive note though, as they were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche.

Heading into the NHL pause, they hadn’t really come close to locking up a postseason berth. Although they were sitting in the third spot in the Pacific Division, the Vancouver Canucks, who were on the outside of the playoff picture, were just one point behind the Flames.

Why the Flames have failed to improve on their regular-season success from a year ago isn’t exactly rocket science. Just look at the difference in production for some of their top players.

Johnny Gaudreau went from 36 goals and 99 points last year, to 18 goals and 58 points in 2019-20. Sean Monahan had 34 goals and 82 points during Calgary’s standout season a year ago only to see those numbers drop to 22 goals and 48 points this year. Elias Lindholm was still having a strong season so far in 2019-20, but his numbers went from 27 goals and 78 points to 29 goals and 54 points.

Captain Mark Giordano, who won the Norris last season, missed a 10-game stretch due to a hamstring injury. He put up an incredible 17 goals and 74 points in 78 games last year. This year, he had a very respectable five goals and 31 points in 60 games.

Let’s not forget the head coaching change/controversy that went on at the beginning of the season. Bill Peters lost his job because of the way he had been mistreating some of his players over the year. Geoff Ward has come in and picked up the pieces of what was left behind by Peters, but that couldn’t have been a comfortable situation for all involved.

If the season resumes, the final spot in the Pacific Division will be one of the best races in the NHL. Can the Flames hang on to it? What does the future look like for them? This is going to be an interesting situation to monitor going forward.

Highlight of the Season So Far: 

The biggest moment that stands out has to be the battles between Tkachuk and Zack Kassian. When I think of the 2019-20 Flames season, that’s the first snippet that pops into my mind. If the playoffs started today, the Flames and Oilers would go head-to-head. Can you imagine what that would be like? A best-of-seven series between two teams that hate each other would be must-see TV.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Jersey Review: Montreal Canadiens 1912-13 retro uniforms

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

As the NHL remains on a pause Pro Hockey Talk is going to dive back into hockey history and remember some really wild jersey designs.

The Montreal Canadiens celebrated their centennial season in 2008-09 and 2009-10. During that year, they brought back some important alumni, retired numbers to the rafters and brought back some of the vintage jerseys they used during their 100-year history.

One of the jerseys they rolled out was the “barber pole” uniforms they originally wore during the 1912-13 regular season.

The Canadiens’ classic jersey in either red or white is one of the most beautiful and iconic in all of professional sports. Even the biggest Habs hater would admit that it’s one of the great jerseys in history.

But although I don’t disagree with the decision to use this one, this 1912-13 look should stay there from now on. The Habs were never going to roll this out as their primary jersey and it’s cool that they brought back a whole bunch of different looks, but this one was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

For those wondering, the “CAC” in the leaf on the crest of the jersey stands for “Club Athlétique Canadien”.

As hideous as they were, It was important for them to use these uniforms and to bring them back for one night because that was a significant part of their history. The organization does a great job of celebrating its history, but these jerseys shouldn’t be brought back until the team celebrates their 200-year anniversary (I’m pretty sure I’ll be gone by then).

The players used blue gloves and pants while wearing these, but the goalies went a little more old school. Both Carey Price and Jaroslav Halak (pictured below) wore those old-school brown pads, blockers and gloves, which spiced up the look a little bit.

Getty Images

Check out these jerseys in action. This is from a Feb. 1, 2008 game at the Bell Center against the Boston Bruins. You’ll notice that unless the camera has a tight shot of the player, it’s impossible to read the name on the back of the jersey.

Yes, you’ll often find this on a list of “the worst jerseys in hockey history”. The people who hate the sweater aren’t wrong, but going back in their history and using this for one night was memorable, nobody can deny that. Anyone who has seen this jersey will never forget it. Sure, that might be because the look wasn’t great, but the idea itself wasn’t terrible.

How do you feel about these? Do you see what the Canadiens were trying to do, or was this a complete swing-and-a-miss?

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

KHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

By Sean LeahyMar 25, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After pausing the Gagarin Cup playoffs following the withdrawal of two teams, the KHL has decide to pull the plug on the 2019-20 season.

The league said on Wednesday that various options were discussed as to how to complete the season. One idea was finishing the playoffs later in the year, but like the NHL, the KHL was not keen on interrupting the 2020-21 schedule, which is set to begin in late August/early September (if that’s even possible at this point in time).

From KHL president Alexey Morozov:

“It’s unfortunate that we have to finish the season early, and it wasn’t an easy decision. I’m sure that every fan, along with us, wanted to see the conclusion of the competition. However, the health of players and their loved ones, club employees, employees of sports facilities, and, of course, the fans, is much more important.

This decision could not be delayed, all those involved needed clarity and certainty in order to plan effectively. We thank everyone for their patience while we made this difficult decision.

I remain hopeful that the current situation will not affect next season.

I understand that many will be upset with the cancellation of the 2019-20 season, especially the fans of clubs that had progressed to the second round of the playoffs. However, we must follow the recommendations of health organisations.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones in this difficult time, and we will see you very soon.”

The KHL’s Board of Directors will decide the final standings at their next meeting as well as any changes to next season.

The Gagarin Cup playoffs were halted in the conference semifinals after Jokerit and Barys pulled out due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the KHL was planning for a one-week break before coming up with a new format for the four remaining teams. Now, it’s completely over.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Teams and leagues drawing up employee game plans on fly

Associated PressMar 25, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Major sports leagues and teams across the United States are being forced to write a new game plan on how to pay employees and keep the franchises solvent in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic that has all but stopped revenue and brought competition to a halt.

Major League Baseball, the NFL and NBA have not made employee cuts at this point. NASCAR announced major cuts across the board Tuesday. The NHL is cutting salaries for league employees 25% starting next month.

Individual teams seemingly are having a hard time making up their minds. The New Jersey Devils of the NHL and Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA – who have the same co-owners, flip-flopped in the past two days. Employees making over $100,000 had their salaries cut by 20% on Monday. The decision was rescinded Tuesday.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended his salary indefinitely while golf tournaments are not being played.

”You are going to see people experiment, trying out different formulas with all that is going on,” said Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College on Northampton, Massachusetts. ”There is not some major algorithm out there that tells you what to do in this circumstance. They have not faced it before.”

Zimbalist said most leagues and teams are attempting to keep keep people employed with a decent level of income. The problem is, things can change almost daily on political and financial fronts.

NASCAR made the biggest news Tuesday, ordering staff pay cuts across its entire company until the series returns to racing.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent a late-afternoon memo to employees saying all officers will have a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses have also been frozen, and employees are being encouraged to use vacation.

NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup races. Phelps has vowed all will be rescheduled. NASCAR was four races into an 11-month season when the coronavirus brought the series to a halt.

Denis Hamilton, an assistant professor of professional practice in management and global business at Rutgers Business School, said the goal of any business is to survive. When organizations are losing money because of a crisis, they are forced to reduce the work force or cut salaries.

Hamilton said franchises can be hurt if they are forced to keep up payments negotiated through collective bargaining. It’s a problem that might force labor and management to return to the table.

”I would think a lot of sports teams don’t furlough administrative people or mangers or coaches,” Hamilton said. ”I might be wrong about it. My guess is they can probably carry those people for a long time. I think it’s those people who are indirectly dependent on events occurring are those who are adversely affected.”

Zimbalist said the financial crunch of the pandemic will hit the weaker financial league harder, counting the NHL and MLS in that category.

The Montreal Canadiens said Tuesday they are temporarily laying off 60% of employees while the season is suspended.

Groupe CH, which owns hockey’s most storied club, says the layoffs go into effect March 30. Groupe CH is also establishing a $6 million assistance fund that will enhance employment insurance to make sure employees receive 80% of their salary for the following eight weeks and be available for loans to employees.

”We are working extremely hard to limit the impact this situation will have on our employees,” owner Geoff Molson said.

Zimbalist said league officials need to provide leadership and suggest a system for dealing with employees. He also suggested revenue sharing among teams and the need for franchises to be able to get zero or low-interest rate loans.

”One of the reasons why you see the Fed engaging in such expansionary monetary policy is so that banks will have money to lend out, not just in the sports world but elsewhere,” Zimbalist said. ”I think every small business in America has a problem with payroll.”

Josh Harris, who owns said Devils and Sixers along with David Blitzer, said the owners changed their minds on the pay cuts after talking to players and workers on Tuesday.

”It’s clear that was the wrong decision,” Harris said. ”We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world – unlike any most of us have ever lived through before – and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment.”

It’s part of the problem without having a playbook in place.

PHT Morning Skate: Pastrnak is a rink rat; Pay cuts in NHL office

By Joey AlfieriMar 25, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL has temporarily cut their office employees’ pay. (ESPN)

• The Montreal Canadiens are also temporarily laying off some of their employees. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

• If there’s NHL games played in the summer, ice makers will face a difficult task. (TSN)

• How hockey fans are getting through this hockey hiatus. (Flo Hockey)

• The catfish at Bridgestone Arena are also going back home during this pause. (NHL.com/Predators)

• Hayley Wickenheiser admitted that this Covid-19 crisis is bigger than the Olympics. (National Post)

• Here’s how Keith Jones is staying busy with no live hockey to analyze. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• A three-sport athlete has invented a hockey stick taping machine. (Grand Forks Herald)

Bruce Cassidy tells a story about how David Pastrnak is a rink rat. (WEEI)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.