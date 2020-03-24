MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his goal with teammate Rasmus Dahlin
Getty Images

What is the long-term outlook for the Sabres?

By Scott CharlesMar 24, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the Buffalo Sabres. 

Pending free agents

Dominik Kahun (RFA)

Curtis Lazar (RFA)

Brandon Montour (RFA)

Victor Olofsson (RFA)

Lawrence Pilut (RFA)

Sam Reinhart (RFA)

Tage Thompson (RFA)

Linus Ullmark (RFA)

Zemgus Girgensons (UFA)

Matt Hunwick (UFA)

Johan Larsson (UFA)

Michael Frolik (UFA)

Wayne Simmonds (UFA)

Vladimir Sobotka (UFA)

Jimmy Vesey (UFA)

The Core

The Buffalo Sabres have drafted two of the hardest pieces to find in the National Hockey League. A franchise center in Jack Eichel and a top-pairing defenseman in Rasmus Dahlin.

Sam Reinhart reached the 50-point mark for the third consecutive season and Victor Olofsson has been a pleasant surprise. However, the Sabres will need to find several more pieces to fill out the rest of the lineup to challenge in the top-heavy Atlantic Division.

Casey Mittelstadt is only 21 years of age, but after playing 77 games in 2018-19, he didn’t take the next step in his development. The young center played just 31 games in the NHL while spending the other half of the season with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. The maturation process varies from player to player, but the Sabres still expect Mittlestadt to grow into a formidable NHL player.

Two of the Sabres’ top five scorers (Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen) anchor the defensive group. Ristolainen has been the subject of trade rumors for several years now, but still is a right-handed shot defenseman with an offensive touch. Brandon Montour was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February of 2019 but is a pending restricted free agent.

Linus Ullmark has provided a boost in goal this season but hasn’t cemented himself as the long-term option. Several goaltenders could hit the free agency market this season and the Sabres could find a long-term solution at a reasonable price if they play their cards right.

Long-term needs for Sabres

The challenge for the Sabres front office has been finding the right complementary pieces to play alongside their foundational players. The Jeff Skinner contract extension is not providing the return expected with a $9 million average annual value. In 59 games this season, the high-priced forward has recorded only 23 points (14 goals, 9 assists).

The Sabres didn’t give up a valuable asset for Wayne Simmonds at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline, but the idea that they gave up a draft pick for an expiring contract was strange to say the least. Simmonds’ value to the Sabres might not be measured by his on-ice performance but could be another veteran voice in the locker room. If he is extended in the offseason, Simmonds can be a sounding board for Eichel and Dahlin as the they continue to develop.

General manager Jason Botterill has six draft picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, but is missing his third and sixth-round picks from the Skinner acquisition in the summer of 2018. The Sabres have needs throughout their NHL lineup, but have limited assets and salary cap space to fill the holes.

Buffalo will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth straight season and will struggle to break that streak in 2020-21.

Long-term strengths

Eichel and Dahlin represent two foundational pieces and should be the face of the Sabres for years to come.

Head coach Ralph Krueger is also an interesting character and has gotten a lot out of his captain and Dahlin in his first season behind Buffalo’s bench. But, after an 8-1-1 start this season, Krueger was unable to stop the skid as his team fell out of the playoff picture.

Obviously, if there was more to add in the strength’s column, the Sabres would have finished higher in the standings and have a better trajectory for years to come.

MORE:

Looking at the 2019-20 Buffalo Sabres

Sabres biggest surprises, disappointments so far

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

NHL Playoff Memories: Jackman an unlikely OT hero for Blues

By Sean LeahyMar 24, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hockey Week in America continues Tuesday with some notable playoff rivalries. As they marched to the 2014 Western Conference Final, the Blackhawks had to go through the rival Blues first.

Their Round 1 series began with a triple-OT thriller that ended after an Alexander Steen goal. The overtime fun didn’t stop there. Game 2 needed extra hockey after Vladimir Tarasenko tied the score at three with seven seconds to play.

The unlikely hero in overtime? That would be Barret Jackman, who scored only his second career playoff goal nearly six minutes into the period.

You can catch Game 2 and more memorable playoff matchups Tuesday night on NBCSN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

TUESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• Blackhawks vs. Blues (2014 Round 1, Game 2) – 9 p.m. ET
• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 11 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 1 a.m.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL extending isolation period for players and staff

coronavirus NHL
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 24, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL is extending its recommendation for players and staff to self-isolate and stay away from team facilities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple people with knowledge of the recommendation told The Associated Press on Tuesday the NHL has asked that players and staff extend their self-quarantine 10 days beyond the original March 27 timeline to April 6 — further pushing back the earliest team facilities can reopen. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the the NHL hadn’t formally announced the change in protocol.

The league over the past two days has held conference calls with its Board of Governors and general managers to update them on and take questions regarding the current situation. There is still no clarity on when the NHL might resume its season.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently the decision to resume play would be made in accordance with health officials. He has also said the league is working on various scenarios about what a potential return to play could look like.

The league remains optimistic about resuming this season and awarding the Stanley Cup, even if it means playing games deep into the summer or early fall.

The NHL plans to stage a full 2020-21 season, even if it means starting as late as November.

Two Ottawa Senators players tested positive for COVID-19, and six others were tested with results pending. The league has said its medical experts do not recommend mass testing for players or staff unless they exhibit symptoms.

NHL Playoff Memories: Emotions were high during 2012 Flyers-Penguins series

By Sean LeahyMar 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hockey Week in America continues Tuesday with some notable playoff rivalries. An emotional playoff series took place in 2012 with the Battle of Pennsylvania between the Flyers and Penguins.

In Game 3, the temperature rose during Philadelphia’s 8-4 win. Not only did the teams combine for 12 goals but they also racked up more than 150 combined penalty minutes, which included a skirmish between Sidney Crosby and Claude Giroux.

You can catch Game 3 and more memorable playoff matchups Tuesday night on NBCSN beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

TUESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 7 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Blues (2014 Round 1, Game 2) – 9 p.m. ET
• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 11 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 1 a.m.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Playoff Memories: Henrique sends Devils to 2012 Stanley Cup Final

By Sean LeahyMar 24, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hockey Week in America continues Tuesday with some notable playoff matchups. During the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Devils and Rangers renewed the Hudson River rivalry with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

Eighteen years after Stephane Matteau broke the Devils’ hearts with an overtime goal in Game 7, it was Adam Henrique exacting a bit of revenge in Game 6.

You can catch Game 6 and more memorable playoff matchups Tuesday night on NBCSN beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

TUESDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:
• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 7 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Blues (2014 Round 1, Game 2) – 9 p.m. ET
• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 11 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 1 a.m.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Week in America can be found here.