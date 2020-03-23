PHT Morning Skate: Creating more offense; Best Game 7

As we wait for the NHL to return, NBC Sports will be filling your hockey fix this week with Hockey Week in America on NBCSN. We’ll be reliving some of the top games and moments from the last decade, including Stanley Cup clinchers, Game 7 overtime thrillers, outdoor games, memorable playoff performances, and the very best of the Sidney Crosby–Alex Ovechkin rivalry.

NBCSN will feature 12 hours of hockey programming from March 23 through March 26 from 3 p.m. ET – 3 a.m. ET with each night focusing on a specific theme. From March 27 through March 29, NBCSN will showcase seven hours of hockey programming in primetime from 8 p.m. ET – 3 a.m. ET.

Here are themes for each day of Hockey Week in America:

• Monday, March 23: Game 7 overtime thrillers

• Tuesday, March 24: Notable playoff rivalry games

• Wednesday, March 25: NHL outdoor games

• Thursday, March 26: Stanley Cup Final clinching games

• Friday, March 27: Notable playoff performances

• Saturday, March 28: Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin playoff showdowns

• Sunday, March 29: Game 7 overtime thrillers

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Monday, March 23: Game 7 overtime thrillers

NBCSN will present four notable Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 overtime matchups from the past decade, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. These matchups include the Bruins unlikely third-period comeback against the Maple Leafs in the opening round in 2013 and Alec Martinez’ OT game-winner to send the Kings to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

• Capitals vs. New York Rangers (2015 Round 2) – 3 p.m. ET

• Kings vs. Blackhawks (2014 Western Conference Final) – 5 p.m. ET

• Maple Leafs vs. Bruins (2013 Round 1) – 7 p.m. ET

• Golden Knights vs. Sharks (2019 Round 1) – 9 p.m. ET

• Maple Leafs vs. Bruins (2013 Round 1) – 11 p.m. ET

• Kings vs. Blackhawks (2014 Western Conference Final) – 1 a.m. ET

Tuesday, March 24: Notable playoff rivalry games

NBCSN will showcase four memorable playoff rivalry games beginning at 3 p.m. ET. These matchups include Game 3 of the 2012 Penguins-Flyers, which saw a combined 12 goals and more than 150 combined penalty minutes, as well as Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Final between the Rangers and Devils that sent New Jersey to the Stanley Cup Final.

• Kings vs. Sharks (2014 Round 1, Game 7) – 3 p.m. ET

• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 5 p.m. ET

• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 7 p.m. ET

• Blackhawks vs. Blues (2014 Round 1, Game 2) – 9 p.m. ET

• N.Y. Rangers vs. Devils (2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6) – 11 p.m. ET

• Penguins vs. Flyers (2012 Round 1, Game 3) – 1 a.m.

Wednesday, March 25: NHL outdoor games

NBC Sports will present four NHL outdoor games, including this year’s Winter Classic on New Year’s Day between the Stars and Predators at 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. ET. Wednesday’s programming is highlighted by the inaugural Winter Classic featuring the Penguins and Sabres at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y, in 2008, at 8 p.m. ET, as Sidney Crosby punctuated the event with his shootout goal in the snow. Wednesday’s coverage continues at 10 p.m. ET with the Maple Leafs-Red Wings 2014 Winter Classic, which was also played in the snow in front of 100,000-plus fans at Michigan Stadium.

• 2019 Stadium Series: Penguins vs. Flyers – 3 p.m. ET

• Wired: Stadium Series – Penguins vs. Flyers (2019) – 5 p.m. ET

• 2020 Winter Classic: Predators vs. Stars – 6 p.m. ET

• 2008 Winter Classic: Penguins vs. Sabres – 8 p.m. ET

• 2014 Winter Classic: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings – 10 p.m. ET

• 2020 Winter Classic: Predators vs. Stars – 12 a.m. ET

• Road to 2020 Winter Classic – 2 a.m. ET

Thursday, March 26: Stanley Cup Final clinching games

Four Stanley Cup clinching games will be presented on NBCSN, including the Capitals’ first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018, the beginning of the Blackhawks’ dynasty with their 2010 Stanley Cup victory, and an iconic Stanley Cup Final Game 7 from 2009 between the Penguins and Red Wings.

• Penguins vs. Red Wings (2009 Game 7) – 3 p.m. ET

• Blackhawks vs. Flyers (2010 Game 6) – 5 p.m. ET

• Blackhawks vs. Bruins (2013 Game 6) – 7 p.m. ET

• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (2018 Game 5) – 9 p.m. ET

• Penguins vs. Red Wings (2009 Game 7) – 11 p.m. ET

• Blackhawks vs. Flyers (2010 Game 6) – 1 a.m. ET

Friday, March 27: Notable playoff performances

• Panthers vs. Islanders (2016 Round 1, Game 6) – 8 p.m. ET

• Stars vs. Blues (2019 Round 2, Game 7) – 10 p.m. ET

• Kings vs. Blackhawks (2013 Western Conference Final, Game 5) – 12 a.m. ET

• Gamechangers: All-Time Greats – 2 a.m. ET

• Top 10: All-Time Records – 2:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 28: Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin playoff showdowns

The rivalry between Crosby and Ovechkin will be on full display for seven hours on NBCSN on Saturday, with three of their most memorable playoff matchups: the “dueling hat trick” game in 2009 will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a pair of OT series clinchers in 2016 and 2018. In all three instances, the winner of these series went on to win the Stanley Cup.

• Penguins vs. Capitals (2009 Round 2, Game 2) – 8 p.m. ET

• Capitals vs. Penguins (2016 Round 2, Game 6) – 10 a.m. ET

• Capitals vs. Penguins (2018 Round 2, Game 6) – 12:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 29: Game 7 overtime thrillers

• Maple Leafs vs. Bruins (2013 Round 1) – 8 p.m. ET

• Golden Knights vs. Sharks (2019 Round 1) – 10 p.m. ET

• Kings vs. Blackhawks (2014 Western Conference Final) 12 a.m. ET

• Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche (2020) – 2 a.m. ET