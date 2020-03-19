MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Blackhawks
It looks like Blackhawks are sticking with Bowman, Colliton

By Adam GretzMar 19, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Before the 2019-20 NHL season went on pause the Chicago Blackhawks were headed toward their third consecutive non-playoff season and their fifth consecutive season without a playoff series win (with only three playoff game wins during that stretch).

It has been a pretty sudden fall from the top for an organization that was once the gold standard for winning in the salary cap NHL.

They are not only no longer a Stanley Cup contender, they are not even all that close to being a playoff team in what has been a mostly watered down Western Conference the past two years.

Despite the sudden descent into mediocrity, there does not appear to be any significant changes coming to the coaching staff or front office after this season.

In an interview with the Athletic’s Scott Powers, Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said the trio of team president John McDonough, general manager Stan Bowman, and head coach Jeremy Colliton will all be back next season.

From the Athletic:

Wirtz isn’t on the same page as those fans. Asked about his confidence level in the trio, Wirtz replied, “I think they’re all good.”

Does he envision all three returning next season?

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Wirtz said. “There’s not going to be any changes in the front office.”

Wirtz reiterated that when he was asked about a rumored Bowman contract extension.

“I’ll let John (McDonough) get into all the details,” Wirtz said of Bowman’s contract. “But there’s not going to be any changes, so let’s put that away.”

The level of confidence there is a little surprising given the current state of the Blackhawks’ organization, especially as it relates to the key people in the front office responsible with building the team.

It was just a little over a year ago that the team parted ways with a three-time Stanley Cup winning coach (Joel Quenneville) after a slow start to the season 2018-19 season. It wasn’t a stretch to think that move would have started the timer on Bowman given that the attention would eventually drift toward the team’s roster management. Especially after the Blackhawks seemed to go all in this offseason on trying to fix their flaws with the hope of squeezing another run out of this remaining core. Obviously, that gamble has not paid off.

While the Blackhawks have to deal with salary cap restrictions that come from paying a pair of superstars big money at the top, that alone isn’t enough of a justification for the drop in success, especially while teams like Washington and Pittsburgh have maintained consistent success with a similar cap structure. The issue still comes back to roster management and some questionable decisions over the years. The Blackhawks tried to get ahead of their salary cap issues over the years but simply made things worse in the short-and long-term.

They needed to dump Bryan Bickell’s contract and did so by attaching Teuvo Teravainen to it and trading him to Carolina for next to nothing. Today, Teravainen is one of the Hurricanes’ best players and would easily be a top player in Chicago.

They feared how much Artemi Panarin would cost on his next contract and dealt him to Columbus to bring back Brandon Saad and some cost certainty. Talent-for-talent, the trade was laughably one-sided and saw them deal a superstar for a good player. Maybe they couldn’t have re-signed him for his current contract and lost him anyway, but how much more competitive would they have been the previous two years with him at forward with Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Alex DeBrincat?

Then there were smaller, minor deals this offseason like trading Dominik Kahun and Henri Jokiharju for Olli Maatta and Alex Nylander, and then getting an underwhelming return on Robin Lehner and Erik Gustafsson at the trade deadline. There are big mistakes. There are a bunch of small mistakes adding up into big mistakes. It all just keeps building up into what the Blackhawks have now.

That is not to say there have not been some successes.

Acquiring Dominik Kubalik has been one of the Blackhawks’ best steals in recent years. DeBrincat has turned out to be an outstanding second-round pick, while recent top picks Adam Boqvist and Kirby Dach look like they can be young building blocks going forward. But even with those successes and the promise they bring there are still more questions than solutions throughout the roster. Without dramatic change somewhere, the mediocrity might only continue to build.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down

Associated PressMar 19, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
It has been just one week.

That’s all. Just one full week since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, just one full week before the NBA became the first of the North American pro sports leagues to suspend operations, one week since sports essentially stopped.

The NHL quickly followed the NBA’s lead and suspended play. Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball shuttered as well. Golf lasted a day before deciding it couldn’t still play, and auto racing screeched to a halt before the weekend. The NCAA basketball tournaments were called off and college sports for the entirety of the academic year soon followed.

The situation, when it comes to the pro sports at least, is different for the NBA and NHL. The playoffs were looming, roughly a month or so away. They’re on hold now, just like virtually everything else in the world, and the only opponent for the best basketball and hockey teams on the planet is an invisible foe called COVID-19 — the coronavirus, a pandemic that has stopped the world on its axis.

“I’ve washed my hands so much,” Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. “I’m not a big lotion guy, but my hands are getting dry, my knuckles are kind of bleeding. I think we’re all walking into this unknown. … It’s not something we’ve ever experienced. It’s not something we ever expected to experience.”

Yet here everyone is, entering a new reality.

POSITIVE TESTS

There are seven NBA players — four of them identified — known to have the virus. A member of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators has it as well. The NBA, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, knew it would have to shut down as soon as someone tested positive and hoped originally that it would only be for two weeks.

Forget two weeks now. At this point, two months seems overly optimistic of a timetable.

“We just don’t know,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week. He offered a similar sentiment Wednesday night in an interview with ESPN.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and his staff were keeping track of the situation on a moment-by-moment basis while different contingency plans were being worked out. Bettman told the Board of Governors that once a player tested positive, all bets were off. The NBA had sent similar indicators.

THE GOBERT DOMINO

Connecting the dots is impossible, simply because it’s unlikely to ascertain when or how Gobert or any other infected player got the virus.

The Jazz played at the New York Knicks on March 4. The Washington Capitals played at the New York Rangers — using the same locker room that the Jazz did — the next night. The Detroit Pistons visited the Knicks on March 8, using that same locker room again; the Pistons’ Christian Wood tested positive about a week later. And the Tampa Bay Lightning went on the road to face the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, both times following the Jazz.

“The Lightning followed the Utah Jazz into arenas in Boston and Detroit this past weekend, moving into a locker room in Boston that had been occupied by the Jazz,” the Lightning said. “We know that in both arenas, deep cleaning and sanitization took place in our locker rooms prior to our arrival. We also understand that with no actual contact with an infected person, our risk levels are low.”

A week ago, most probably thought the risks seemed low.

Now, everyone is just guessing. And it only took a week for everything to change.

“We’re flying by the seat of our pants here,” Kaminsky said. “And I feel like everyone is.”

MORE NHL AND NBA TESTS

When Gobert tested positive just before a game the night of March 11, it sent shockwaves around sports. NHL games were ongoing, but Bettman and others sprung into action.

“It was clear to me that no matter what scenario we came up with that we continued to play with, either with or without fans, it was inconceivable, certainly unlikely, that we were going to get through the rest of the regular season at minimum without somebody testing positive,” Bettman said.

NHL teams had scares. The Tampa Bay Lightning followed the Utah Jazz into the same arena in two cities, including the same locker room in Boston. The Carolina Hurricanes followed the Jazz into a Detroit hotel, and broadcaster John Forslund went into self-isolation after being informed the person who used his room before him tested positive.

It took almost a week after the NHL season was suspended for the first player to test positive. The Senators announced late Tuesday night that an unnamed player had COVID-19 and that other team employees were instructed to self-isolate and monitor their health.

“The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation,” the team said. “The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials.”

The Senators said Wednesday other players were being tested under supervision of medical officials. The NHL is not mandating testing unless someone shows symptoms, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

NBA teams were worried as well. The Toronto Raptors were tested; their entire travel party had tests come back negative. The Los Angeles Lakers, a second person with knowledge of the matter, were in the process of getting players and staff tested this week because the Nets — who said they obtained private testing — had four players test positive. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10.

WHAT’S NEXT

Yet even a week ago, very few saw this — a global shutdown — coming.

“It’s funny. We had one guy in our entire organization that was taking it extremely serious,” Phoenix center Frank Kaminsky said in his “Pros and Joes” podcast that was released Wednesday. “He was warning everybody. Everyone would crack jokes at him. … Like, you just think, ‘Oh, that’s in China. That’s not going to get here.’ And then the next thing you know, there’s reports that it’s getting worse and worse.

“And then Rudy Gobert tests positive,” Kaminsky continued. “And then your season is pretty much over, or in a hiatus as they’re calling it.”

It very well may be over. Basketball and hockey both say they plan to continue, but the reality is nobody can say anything with any real level of certainty.

What’s the long-term outlook for the Ducks?

Ducks
By Adam GretzMar 19, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take at where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the Anaheim Ducks. 

Pending free agents

The core

The face of the franchise at this point is still John Gibson, and while his numbers took a bit of a hit this season he is still one of the league’s elite goalies. As long as the Ducks have him as their foundation there is always the chance that he can give them a chance.

Is it unfair to put so much on one player to carry a team? Of course it is, but right now he is the reason for hope.

Beyond him, the Ducks have a handful of long-term contracts on their books.

Defenseman Cam Fowler is signed through the 2025-26 season. Forwards Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg are signed through 2023-24, while Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson are all signed through the 2021-22 season.

Ryan Getzlaf, one of the franchise icons, still has one more year after this one at $8.25 million.

Long-term needs

Offense, offense, and more offense.

Even when the Ducks were still a contender as recently as a couple of years ago they were still only a middle-of-the-pack team offensively. Over the past two years, though, they have plummeted to the bottom of the league.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season they are the second-lowest scoring team in the league (2.47 goals per game, ahead of only the Detroit Red Wings), second-worst in shots per game (again ahead of only Detroit) and third-worst on the power play (ahead of only Nashville and Detroit).

Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg are still good top-six options, and they do have some young players starting to break into the league (Sam Steel, Max Jones being at the top of the list) but they need to start taking big steps in the coming seasons.

For as promising as those young players may be, they still lack a young franchise player to serve as a long-term building block. Their best hope for acquiring that: Some draft lottery luck. The Ducks have two first-round picks this season (Bostons, plus their own pick which will be a lottery pick) and along with their own second-round pick will have three of the top-40 picks in the 2020 draft.

Long-term strength

For all of their current and long-term flaws, they still have an impact player at the one position that can make a meaningful difference — goaltender.

Even though Gibson had a down year this season he is still one among the league’s best and is capable of single-handedly changing their short-term outlook.

Since becoming Anaheim’s starter during the 2015-16 season his .919 save percentage ranks eighth in the NHL among 55 goalies that have appeared in at least 100 games.

They have him signed long-term at $6.4 million per season. Given how good Gibson has been, how dominant he can be when he is at at his best, and his age, that is a more than fair number for the Ducks to build around. The issue now is whether or not they have the players and resources to do that.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nearly every NHL team has announced plans to help part-time workers

NHL season coronavirus
By Adam GretzMar 19, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
On Thursday the Vegas Golden Knights announced they will be assisting game day and arena staff for potential games missed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Team owner Bill Foley announced an organization-wide effort to assist part-time and on-call workers that are currently missing shifts. Together, they are pledging a minimum of $500,000 to these efforts, including a $100,000 donation from starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

You can read Foley’s entire statement here.

More, from the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights together will support arena hourly on-call staff that would normally work Vegas Golden Knights home games, including third-party vendors, service providers, food and beverage employees, retail associates, medical staff, event personnel, production and cleaning operations.

The Golden Knights will also support all their own part-time game night employees. This includes the entire VGK Cast and Crew – including in-arena hosts, PA announcer, Vegas Vivas!, Golden Belles, Knights Guard, Knight Line, the dj, The Golden Knight, music director, camera operators, control room crew, Battle Wagon driver, Villain and Watchman – and the drivers of the ice resurfacers. Vegas Golden Knights interns who work game days across all the VGK business teams will also be assisted by these efforts.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation 51/49 raffle staff will be supported as well.

This comes after the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on a plan on Monday to make sure their hourly and part-time game-day staff will continue to get paid for missed games during the league’s shutdown.

From the Blue Jackets:

Game Day Staff

While the goal is at some point to finish the regular season and award the Stanley Cup, we understand the postponement of regularly scheduled hockey games directly impacts the livelihood of our valued part-time staff. To help alleviate this hardship, the Blue Jackets and CBJ Arena Management will pay hourly game day employees for shifts lost for all CBJ games they were scheduled to work (that do not take place) through the end of the NHL regular season.

Currently, our Human Resources Department is contacting those affected individuals to coordinate timely payment to alleviate their unexpected loss of income.

With these latest announcements, almost every team in the NHL has outlined at least some sort of plan to help compensate their hourly employees that will be missing shifts over the next couple of weeks (and perhaps longer). That could be either directly paying hourly shifts that are missed, or putting together some sort of a plan to help make sure they get compensated.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames initially said they would only pay employees if games were not rescheduled, but both eventually changed their stance after intense public criticism.

The Buffalo Sabres are still holding to their stance that they will only pay when events are officially cancelled.

At this point the Boston Bruins are the only team that has not come forward with some sort of plan on what — if anything — they will do for their employees.

Bruins All-Star forward Brad Marchand did, however, pass along a GoFundMe page to help employees. As of now, there is no word from the organization itself.

—-
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Anaheim Ducks: This season’s biggest surprise, disappointment

Ducks
By Adam GretzMar 19, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take at where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the biggest surprises and disappointments so far for the Anaheim Ducks. 

Biggest surprise so far

There are not many, but Adam Henrique would easily qualify.

He is not only the Ducks’ leading goal-scorer and point producer, he was also on track for a career year offensively with 26 goals and 43 points along with strong possession numbers in his 71 games. He has done most of that damage at even-strength while playing only around 16 minutes per game. By comparison, when he scored 30 goals during the 2015-16 season in New Jersey he did it while playing close to 20 minutes per game.

How efficient has his goal scoring been this season? Among the 334 forwards that have logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time this season, Henrique ranks 27th in the league in goals per 60 minutes. That has him sandwiched directly between Connor McDavid and Artemi Panarin. In other words, at even-strength he has been one of the best goal-scorers in the league.

An impressive accomplishment in any context. Even more impressive while playing on an otherwise offensively starved hockey team.

Biggest disappointment so far

It is not any one particular player, but rather a collective group effort.

That group being all of their young forwards not really taking any sort of a meaningful step forward in their development. This isn’t to say that they should be written off, or that they still can’t become good NHL regulars, but the group of Sam Steel, Max Jones, Troy Terry, Max Comtois, and Sprong (before his trade to Washington) did not really make any sort of a meaningful impact this season offensively. That was going to be a must for the Ducks to be even remotely competitive.

Now, to be fair, all of them are age 22 or younger and have very brief NHL resumes. Not every rookie or young forward is going to step right into the NHL and succeed. But there had to be an expectation that somebody would make a big leap this season and take on a bigger role with the offense. It did not happen.

John Gibson still did not get much help

Entering this season Gibson had established himself as one of the league’s top goaltenders. A game-changer that could help elevate any team he plays on and give them a chance to win any given a game.

If there was a reason to believe this team as constructed could remain competitive, it would be the goaltending duo of him Gibson and Ryan Miller. It is an unfair expectation to put all of that expectation on just two players at one position, but it was the reality of the team’s situation right now. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they did not even really get that this season as Gibson went through the least productive seasons of his NHL career.

It is also hard to put a lot of the blame on him. The defense in front of him was mired by injuries all season and just didn’t perform at a level that was high enough to give their goaltenders any support. That in itself is a bit of a disappointment. That the Ducks have been blessed with one of the league’s most valuable assets (not only a franchise goalie, but an outstanding backup) and still were not able to be even remotely competitive.

