Getty

Unnamed Senators player tests positive for coronavirus

By Adam GretzMar 18, 2020, 12:07 AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday night that an unnamed player on the roster has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

It is the first confirmation of a positive test within the NHL since the coronavirus pandemic started to spread across the globe.

The NHL season was officially suspended five days ago. According to the team, the player is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation.

They are in the process of notifying anyone that came in contact with the player, while also telling all Senators players to remain isolated. According to the Athletic’s James Mirtle and Hailey Savian, it is believed “multiple players” on the team are currently experiencing symptoms.

Before the NHL season went on hiatus the Senators last three games were in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim during a west coast trip.

Their game against the Sharks came on March 7 and was one of three games played at the SAP Center after county officials urged the postponement of all public gatherings.

They also played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during that road trip. The Staples Center was the last arena the Brooklyn Nets played in before the NBA season was suspended. Earlier on Tuesday it was announced by the Nets that four of their players, including Kevin Durant, also tested positive.

Nearly every NHL team has announced plans to help part-time workers
• NHL allowing players to go back home, isolate until end of March

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: Some NHL players have idea for potential August postseason

NHL Playoffs
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 17, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
2 Comments

We still do not know when professional sports in North America will return, but a group of NHL players have reportedly come up with an idea for what the league could look like when it does in an effort to complete the 2019-20 season.

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, a group of NHL players has been privately brainstorming an idea — and at this point it is just an idea — that would see the Stanley Cup Playoffs start in August, with the Stanley Cup eventually being handed out in September.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has remained consistent in his desire to not only see the Stanley Cup awarded this season, but also in a way that makes it credible.

No idea is apparently off the table.

We already saw the potential 24-team solution that was floated, and now we have this idea floated by some players.

What exactly is “this” particular plan?

According to Seravalli’s report it would include the following timeline.

  • A training camp in early July that would be followed by a truncated conclusion to the regular season.
  • The Stanley Cup Playoffs would then begin in early August with the Stanley Cup being awarded in late September.
  • The NHL draft and free agency would then take place in October during a transition period.
  • That would then be followed by the 2020-21 season beginning in November with that season’s Stanley Cup being won in late June.

Basically, the NHL’s current hiatus would serve as a significant portion of their time off and offseason.

According to the report, many of the players that have seen the idea are in favor of it, while the league is said to be willing to consider any proposal.

There are a few things to keep in mind here. The most important being that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic needs to be controlled before any of these plans can become a reality. Right now that timeline seems to be measured more in months (hopefully) than weeks. That certainly makes the August timeline perhaps a little more reasonable.

Somewhat related, and just to get a sense on potential timelines here, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted on Tuesday night that former ex-US surgeon general Vivek Murthy met with the NBA board of governors earlier in the day. While he was said to have delivered a “grim” message on the impact of the pandemic that was consistent with the one from health officials, he still reportedly left them with hope of the season and playoffs starting again before July. Assuming things go perfectly, the NHL would probably be on a similar timeline.

There are still a lot of logistical questions that would come with this plan, specifically the overwhelming lack of an offseason for teams that went deep in the postseason. For any team that reaches the Conference Finals or Stanley Cup Final, they would have only about one month off following a grueling two-month postseason before jumping back into another 82-game schedule (a condensed one, at that). That is a lot of games in a very short period of time.

At this point, though, it is just brainstorm from some players. One of many that we will probably see in the coming weeks. Hopefully we get an opportunity to put one of them to use.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

AHL’s Utica Comets sell ‘Puck the Virus’ shirts in hopes of helping employees

Utica Comets Puck the Virus shirts proceeds to employees
via Utica Comets
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Here’s an opinion: there’s really no excuse for NHL teams not to take care of their employees during this “pause” because of the coronavirus. Maybe you can hem and haw about the arenas being responsible vs. NHL teams … but the point remains: take care of your employees.

Things can be more complicated for teams in leagues that aren’t so rich, though.

The AHL’s Utica Comets are taking a creative (and punny) approach to trying to help raise money for staff members with their “Puck the Virus” shirts. The Syracuse Post-Standard’s Lindsay Kramer reports that proceeds from the shirts will go toward the salaries of about 50 full-time employees who work for Mohawk Valley Garden, the Comets’ parent company.

For a blast from the past, consider this statement from Comets president and former NHL goalie Robert Esche.

Good stuff, and here’s hoping these “Puck The Virus” shirts cover the bases for the Comets’ staff. (Maybe the Canucks could even kick in a little for their AHL affiliate? Just throwing it out there.)

And, just to emphasize it once more: NHL teams, pay your employees. Just make it happen, and no, relying on Brad Marchand to promote fans’ GoFundMe accounts isn’t good enough.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

QMJHL latest to cancel its season due to coronavirus

QMJHL latest to cancel season coronavirus
via QMJHL
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
The QMJHL became the latest hockey league to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 21 was the planned end date of the QMJHL regular season, while the league’s draft lottery had initially been scheduled for March 25. The draft lottery has been postponed while remaining games were canceled. The QMJHL laid out its draft lottery rules as part of its statement.

Along with several European leagues, the ECHL announced its cancellation on Saturday.

As you can see in the list of links at the bottom of this post, the NHL pushed back the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season/start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to May. And, of course, that could change. The AHL made a similar announcement.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

With Brady leaving Patriots, remember these hockey legends in places you forgot

Hockey legends like Brady leaving Patriots Orr Howe Hull Brodeur
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 17, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

As mind-blowing as it is to type this, it’s true: Tom Brady said goodbye to the Patriots on Tuesday. It’s something that’s difficult to process, even if you’re not a Patriots or even a football fan. Yet, as Hardball Talk’s Craig Calcaterra chronicles for baseball, legends donning strange uniforms late in their careers is no new phenomenon, and certainly not limited to the land of pigskins. So what about hockey and the NHL, then?

Hockey fans have been treated to quite a few one-team legends, including Mario Lemieux saving the Penguins more than once.

Even so, there are plenty of legends who ended spent time in jerseys that just felt wrong. Let’s ponder the hockey answers to Brady leaving the Patriots, Johnny Unitas on the Chargers, Michael Jordan with the Wizards, and Babe Ruth on the Boston Braves.

Orr down hockey Brady comparison
(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque leave Boston with very different results

At least with Brady, Boston-area fans couldn’t reasonably ask for more. Meanwhile, Bobby Orr’s career concluded with questions of “What could have been?”

Knee injuries ravaged his later career, and after 10 seasons, Orr left the Bruins for the Blackhawks. Between two seasons, Orr could only appear in 26 games for Chicago.

In something of a sequel, the Bruins traded Ray Bourque during his 21st season with the team, setting the stage for Bourque to eventually win a Stanley cup inspiring enough to essentially demand a parade in Boston.

Brodeur Blues Brady leaving Patriots hockey comparison
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brodeur finishes with the Blues

If Orr on the Blackhawks isn’t the Brady comparison you think of for hockey, then it’s probably Brodeur appearing in seven games for the Blues after winning three Stanley Cups, four Vezinas, and setting the all-time wins record over 1,259 games with the Devils.

(That contrast still makes me chuckle, to be honest.)

As awkward as Brodeur’s brief Blues stint was, it lacked the angst of how Orr’s career ended. That might make it closer to a 1:1 hockey comparison for Brady, although the QB could easily prove that his tank isn’t empty.

Much of this list shows examples of players trying to prove that they could still play, with most sputtering out after running on fumes.

(Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hull of a change, and Howe

Bobby Hull already experienced quite a journey going from the Blackhawks to the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets (scoring 303 goals in the WHA alone). Hull’s final hockey and NHL season was especially odd, though, starting with 18 NHL games for the Jets before being traded to the Hartford Whalers, playing nine games for The Whale. Gordie Howe ended up being a Whalers teammate of Hull, which is … yeah, pretty mind-blowing. Bobby Hull also attempted a comeback with the Rangers.

(Howe’s legendary career featured quite the second [and maybe third?] acts after his Red Wings days, including playing with his sons, and somehow managing 15 goals and 41 points with the Hartford Whalers at age 51.)

Bobby’s son Brett Hull experienced a journeyman career of his own. Brett convinced the Coyotes to unretire Bobby’s number 9, but that story ended with a whimper (five games) as Brett realized he couldn’t adjust to the post-lockout style of play in 2005-06.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Random Red Wings

If you’re playing trivia and “This player finished his career/briefly played for this team …” comes up, blurting out Detroit Red Wings isn’t the worst bet.

Lightning round, sometimes involving Lightning

  • Mats Sundin stunned Maple Leafs fans by joining the Canucks. There was some Alfredsson-like logic of linking Sundin with fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin, yet the experiment lasted just 41 games.
  • Brian Leetch playing for the Maple Leafs was a little strange, but Leetch in a Bruins sweater will never look right.
  • Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens legend, as a Quebec Nordique? Yes, that happened. Jacques Plante bounced around quite about post-Habs, too, including eight games with the (gasp) Bruins.
  • Like Plante, Grant Fuhr pinballed around the NHL quite a bit after parting ways with the Oilers, but joining the Flames? Wow. Fuhr didn’t just play for the Calgary Flames, either, as he suited up twice for the Saint John Flames.
  • File Ed Belfour and Igor Larionov under “people you might not have known played for the Panthers.”
  • Olaf Kolzig was persistent in Washington as Godzilla could be in Tokyo, playing 711 of his 719 games for the Capitals. The eight other games came with the Lightning. (Vincent Lecavalier playing for the Kings was strange, but softened by his years with the Flyers.)

Feel free to mention other fish-out-of-water memories in the comments. Also, if you had to guess, which hockey legend will Brady mirror the most?

(Hopefully we won’t ever get that “Halloween Olajuwon as a Raptor vs. Patrick Ewing with the Magic” feeling from Brady’s final act.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.