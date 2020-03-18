We still do not know when professional sports in North America will return, but a group of NHL players have reportedly come up with an idea for what the league could look like when it does in an effort to complete the 2019-20 season.
According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, a group of NHL players has been privately brainstorming an idea — and at this point it is just an idea — that would see the Stanley Cup Playoffs start in August, with the Stanley Cup eventually being handed out in September.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has remained consistent in his desire to not only see the Stanley Cup awarded this season, but also in a way that makes it credible.
According to Seravalli’s report it would include the following timeline.
A training camp in early July that would be followed by a truncated conclusion to the regular season.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs would then begin in early August with the Stanley Cup being awarded in late September.
The NHL draft and free agency would then take place in October during a transition period.
That would then be followed by the 2020-21 season beginning in November with that season’s Stanley Cup being won in late June.
Basically, the NHL’s current hiatus would serve as a significant portion of their time off and offseason.
According to the report, many of the players that have seen the idea are in favor of it, while the league is said to be willing to consider any proposal.
There are a few things to keep in mind here. The most important being that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic needs to be controlled before any of these plans can become a reality. Right now that timeline seems to be measured more in months (hopefully) than weeks. That certainly makes the August timeline perhaps a little more reasonable.
Somewhat related, and just to get a sense on potential timelines here, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted on Tuesday night that former ex-US surgeon general Vivek Murthy met with the NBA board of governors earlier in the day. While he was said to have delivered a “grim” message on the impact of the pandemic that was consistent with the one from health officials, he still reportedly left them with hope of the season and playoffs starting again before July. Assuming things go perfectly, the NHL would probably be on a similar timeline.
There are still a lot of logistical questions that would come with this plan, specifically the overwhelming lack of an offseason for teams that went deep in the postseason. For any team that reaches the Conference Finals or Stanley Cup Final, they would have only about one month off following a grueling two-month postseason before jumping back into another 82-game schedule (a condensed one, at that). That is a lot of games in a very short period of time.
At this point, though, it is just brainstorm from some players. One of many that we will probably see in the coming weeks. Hopefully we get an opportunity to put one of them to use.
Here’s an opinion: there’s really no excuse for NHL teams not to take care of their employees during this “pause” because of the coronavirus. Maybe you can hem and haw about the arenas being responsible vs. NHL teams … but the point remains: take care of your employees.
Things can be more complicated for teams in leagues that aren’t so rich, though.
March 21 was the planned end date of the QMJHL regular season, while the league’s draft lottery had initially been scheduled for March 25. The draft lottery has been postponed while remaining games were canceled. The QMJHL laid out its draft lottery rules as part of its statement.
As you can see in the list of links at the bottom of this post, the NHL pushed back the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season/start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to May. And, of course, that could change. The AHL made a similar announcement.
Hockey fans have been treated to quite a few one-team legends, including Mario Lemieux saving the Penguins more than once.
Even so, there are plenty of legends who ended spent time in jerseys that just felt wrong. Let’s ponder the hockey answers to Brady leaving the Patriots, Johnny Unitas on the Chargers, Michael Jordan with the Wizards, and Babe Ruth on the Boston Braves.
Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque leave Boston with very different results
At least with Brady, Boston-area fans couldn’t reasonably ask for more. Meanwhile, Bobby Orr’s career concluded with questions of “What could have been?”
Knee injuries ravaged his later career, and after 10 seasons, Orr left the Bruins for the Blackhawks. Between two seasons, Orr could only appear in 26 games for Chicago.
If Orr on the Blackhawks isn’t the Brady comparison you think of for hockey, then it’s probably Brodeur appearing in seven games for the Blues after winning three Stanley Cups, four Vezinas, and setting the all-time wins record over 1,259 games with the Devils.
(That contrast still makes me chuckle, to be honest.)
As awkward as Brodeur’s brief Blues stint was, it lacked the angst of how Orr’s career ended. That might make it closer to a 1:1 hockey comparison for Brady, although the QB could easily prove that his tank isn’t empty.
Much of this list shows examples of players trying to prove that they could still play, with most sputtering out after running on fumes.
Hull of a change, and Howe
Bobby Hull already experienced quite a journey going from the Blackhawks to the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets (scoring 303 goals in the WHA alone). Hull’s final hockey and NHL season was especially odd, though, starting with 18 NHL games for the Jets before being traded to the Hartford Whalers, playing nine games for The Whale. Gordie Howe ended up being a Whalers teammate of Hull, which is … yeah, pretty mind-blowing. Bobby Hull also attempted a comeback with the Rangers.
(Howe’s legendary career featured quite the second [and maybe third?] acts after his Red Wings days, including playing with his sons, and somehow managing 15 goals and 41 points with the Hartford Whalers at age 51.)
Bobby’s son Brett Hull experienced a journeyman career of his own. Brett convinced the Coyotes to unretire Bobby’s number 9, but that story ended with a whimper (five games) as Brett realized he couldn’t adjust to the post-lockout style of play in 2005-06.
Random Red Wings
If you’re playing trivia and “This player finished his career/briefly played for this team …” comes up, blurting out Detroit Red Wings isn’t the worst bet.
Mats Sundin stunned Maple Leafs fans by joining the Canucks. There was some Alfredsson-like logic of linking Sundin with fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin, yet the experiment lasted just 41 games.
Brian Leetch playing for the Maple Leafs was a little strange, but Leetch in a Bruins sweater will never look right.
Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens legend, as a Quebec Nordique? Yes, that happened. Jacques Plante bounced around quite about post-Habs, too, including eight games with the (gasp) Bruins.
Like Plante, Grant Fuhr pinballed around the NHL quite a bit after parting ways with the Oilers, but joining the Flames? Wow. Fuhr didn’t just play for the Calgary Flames, either, as he suited up twice for the Saint John Flames.
File Ed Belfour and Igor Larionov under “people you might not have known played for the Panthers.”
Olaf Kolzig was persistent in Washington as Godzilla could be in Tokyo, playing 711 of his 719 games for the Capitals. The eight other games came with the Lightning. (Vincent Lecavalier playing for the Kings was strange, but softened by his years with the Flyers.)
Feel free to mention other fish-out-of-water memories in the comments. Also, if you had to guess, which hockey legend will Brady mirror the most?