Sabres agree to 2-year deal with Penn State captain Biro

Associated PressMar 18, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an entry-level contract with undrafted forward Brandon Biro.

The two-year deal was announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Biro helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten-best 12-8-4 record while serving as the captain for his senior season. The Nittany Lions advanced to the conference semifinals before the season was canceled because of the new coronavirus.

Though the NHL season is suspended indefinitely, teams can still sign undrafted free agents on the condition that their contracts don’t kick in until the following season.

Biro, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had 10 goals and 25 points in 25 games last season. Overall, he had 41 goals and ranks fourth on the school list with 116 points in 138 career games.

Biro is familiar to Buffalo after taking part in the Sabres development camp in 2018. He was also part of a Penn State program that was re-established in 2013-14 through a $100 million donation made by alum and Sabres owner Terry Pegula.

USHL, NAHL join list of leagues canceling seasons

USHL, NAHL join list of leagues canceling seasons COVID-19
By James O'BrienMar 18, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
More leagues are canceling their seasons due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the USHL and NAHL both recently made such announcements.

The USHL is the top junior hockey league in the U.S., while the NAHL represents Tier II.

USHL statement on canceling season

The USHL released this statement, clarifying the cancellation after previously announcing a delay on March 12.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

NAHL releases statement on canceled season

The NAHL’s statement was interesting, as commissioner Mark Frankenfeld made a point to say that the biggest disappointment was for players. Here’s that full statement:

“The NAHL and its Board of Governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of cancelling all events of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar. All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule, which is currently outside the CDC window.”

“We have had an incredible and memorable 2019-20 season up until this point, so this is a very sad day for everyone associated with the NAHL. We share that disappointment with all of our teams, parents, billet families, staff, sponsors, and fans. However, the biggest disappointment we have today is for our players. They are the backbone of the NAHL and we are blessed to have some incredible players and talent in our league. However, the safety of our hockey community, including all of our players, is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved.”

List of leagues keep growing, NHL and AHL in holding pattern

With these announcements, the USHL and NAHL join the ECHL, QMJHL, several European leagues, and others in canceling their seasons outright.

The QMJHL made this additional announcement:

As you can see in the list of links at the bottom of this post, the NHL pushed back the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season/start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to May. And, of course, that could change. The AHL made a similar announcement.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

My Favorite Goal: Nyquist circles and circles the Senators

NHL
By Sean LeahyMar 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers, personalities and NHL players remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Rotoworld’s Brian Rosenbaum remembers the time when Gustav Nyquist toyed with the Senators.

What made this goal so fantastic was that Nyquist basically had the puck for 30 seconds all by himself in a four-on-four situation circling in the offensive zone three times before firing his shot. The Ottawa players actually defended Nyquist quite well during his solo skate in their zone. But Nyquist is just mesmerizing to watch as he dipsy doodles around for a half a minute before winning the game.

“You know you have a little bit more space out there on four-on-four and the other guys did a good job creating space for me and I had a good screen in front,” Nyquist said afterward. “It’s tough to defend when you have a lot of room and you can protect (the puck) on the outside. I just tried to hold on to it as long as possible to get a good shot off and it worked.”

You check out previous “My Favorite Goal” entries here.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Unfinished business: NHL storylines we’re eager to see resolved

By Sean LeahyMar 18, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
We don’t know when hockey will resume and if the NHL will even get a chance to complete the 2019-20 season. As we wait, we’re left to ponder a lot of what ifs in regards to a number of storylines. There were a little more than three weeks left in the regular season and still plenty of things to warrant attention.

Let’s take a look at what’s still to be resolved in the NHL gets back to playing out this season.

The Rocket Richard chase

With a dozen or so games left for teams, the goal-scoring chase really heated up before the “pause.” Here’s where we currently stand:

48 – Alex OvechkinDavid Pastrnak
47 – Auston Matthews
43 – Leon Draisaitl
41 – Mika Zibanejad
38 – Kyle Connor, Sebastian Aho
36 – Jack Eichel

Ovechkin, already enjoying a history-making season after reaching 700 career goals, is vying for his ninth Richard Trophy. The award has only been handed out 21 times to 12 players (there have been two ties), and only five players — Ovechkin, Pavel Bure, Jarome Iginla, Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby — have won it multiple times.

A dark horse? That would be Zibanejad. The Rangers forward entered the “pause” with 11 goals in his previous six games and 17 in his last 13 games total. Another five-goal night and we’re in business.

Playoff races

The difference between the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference (Carolina) and 11th place is just three points. Over in the Western Conference 11th place Arizona is six points behind Winnipeg for the first wild card, and the Jets are two points behind Dallas for the No. 3 seed in the Central Division.

So, yeah, things are tight, and that’s just in some of the wild card races. The biggest lead among the four division leaders is Boston’s eight-point advantage of Tampa. The other three leaders are ahead by no more than three points.

Even the Presidents’ Trophy could be interesting as the 2019 Stanley Cup finalists vie for the title. The Bruins are up six points (100) on the Blues with a game in-hand. The Avalanche and Lightning are right behind with 92 points.

The awards

Who’s your Hart Trophy pick? Leon Draisaitl? Nathan MacKinnon? Connor Hellebuyck? Artemi Panarin? Jacob Markstrom? There are different ways to go depending on how you define “valuable.”

What direction are leaning in the Vezina race? Hellebuyck has been a very, very big reason why the Jets are in a playoff spot. Tuukka Rask leads all netminders with a .929 even strength save percentage and has posted five shutouts. Ben Bishop is having another solid season as part of one of the league’s best goalie tandems. Markstrom has been Vancouver’s MVP this season.

What about the Calder? We started the season thinking it was Cale Makar’s to lose. Now Quinn Hughes has made a formidable challenge, potentially even overtaking the Avs’ defenseman for the lead.

John Tortorella seemed to have one hand on the Jack Adams Award just a few weeks ago, but with Blue Jackets players dropping left and right due to injury, the team has slipped. Since the NHL All-Star break, Columbus is 6-6-7, yet still hangs on to a wild card spot. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan and Craig Berube of the defending champion Blues were in the running as well.

Entering the race of late? That would be Alain Vigneault of the Flyers, the winner in 2007. Philadelphia won nine straight to vault themselves up the East standings and put forth a challenge for the Metropolitan Division title.

Race for Lafreniere

Here’s where the draft lottery picture stands:

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent
Ottawa Senators  — 13.5 percent
Ottawa Senators* — 11.5 percent
Los Angeles Kings — 9.5 percent
Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent
New Jersey Devils — 7.5 percent
Buffalo Sabres — 6.5 percent
Montreal Canadiens — 6 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 5 percent
New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent
Minnesota Wild  — 3 percent
Vancouver Canucks — 2.5 percent
Nashville Predators — 2 percent
Florida Panthers — 1.5 percent
Calgary Flames — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)
(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

There will be no challenging the Red Wings for the best chance at the No. 1 pick given their season. A 17-49-5 record gives them 39 points, the fewest in the NHL. Even if we did play out the rest of the regular season Detroit could win their final 11 games and still finish behind the Senators.

The real fun as we wait to see where Alexis Lafreniere will play next season is how the Senators could benefit. With their pick and the one acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade, Pierre Dorion has a chance to add some big young pieces to a solid prospect cupboard.

Red Wings go for lowest points percentage

Finally, on the subject of the Red Wings’ forgettable season, their .275 points percentage is the second-lowest since the NHL introduced the loser point in 1999-00 (and four years after going to an 82-game schedule). Only the 1999-00 Thrashers (.238) were worse. 

This “pause” is robbing us of potential history and the likely final days of Jeff Blashill as head coach, if Steve Yzerman chooses to go in a new direction.

NHL Power Rankings: Where every team stands right now
Nearly every NHL team has announced plans to help part-time workers
• Where the NHL left off with 2019-20 season in limbo
• NHL allowing players to go back home, isolate until end of March

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Caufield will return to Wisconsin for sophomore season

By Joey AlfieriMar 18, 2020, 9:12 AM EDT
Montreal Canadiens top prospect Cole Caufield will not be leaving school just yet.

The Habs announced that Caufield, the team and the University of Wisconsin have decided that he’ll return to school for his sophomore season.

The 19-year-old was the 15th overall pick in 2019 NHL Draft. Despite being listed at 5-foot-7, 162 pounds, Caufield was taken in the first round because he has an incredible ability to put the puck in the net.

In his first season with the Badgers, Caufield had 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games. He was the only player on the roster to score more than 15 goals and he was also the only one to surpass the 30-point mark.

Still, the Canadiens organization felt it was best for him to further dominate in the NCAA.

“This additional year in the NCAA will benefit Cole and will allow him to continue developing his skills within the Badgers’ environment. Cole is an important part of the Montreal Canadiens’ future and we will continue to follow his development with interest,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a release.

Bergevin had previously mentioned that the right winger’s play without the puck had to improve before he made the leap to the NHL.

Caufield was one of three first-round draft picks on the Badgers’ roster last year. Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings) and K’Andre Miller (New York Rangers) were also on the team, but both have signed entry-level contracts with their respective clubs.

“When they’re not ready, they’re better off staying to give themselves a better chance of when they get there, they can stay there,” Badgers head coach Tony Granato said, per Madison.com. “Working through the hurdles, working through some of the things that we worked through this year, individually and as a team, are experiences and battles that you have to have to get ready for an NHL season.”

This also means that the young forward will likely get another crack at representing Team USA at the World Junior Hockey Championship. The 2019-20 tournament didn’t go too well for him, as he picked up a goal and an assist in five tournament games. The United States were bounced in the Quarter-Final against Finland (they lost 1-0).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.