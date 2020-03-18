MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
10 finalists for Hobey Baker Award revealed

By Scott CharlesMar 18, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT
The Hobey Baker Award is one of the most prestigious honors an NCAA hockey player could receive.

On Wednesday, 10 candidates for the award given to the top player in college hockey were revealed. Three finalists will be announced on April 2nd, and the winner will be publicized on April 10th.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar won the award last year and has had an instant impact this season until the NHL Pause. The college hockey season was canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ten finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting per HobeyBaker.com. Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements. Six of the 10 finalists have already been drafted by NHL teams

In alphabetical order, the players are:

Morgan Barron, Jr., F, Cornell
Jason Cotton, Sr., F, Sacred Heart
Jack Dugan, So., F, Providence
David Farrance, Jr., D, Boston University
Jordan Kawaguchi, Jr., F, North Dakota
John Leonard, Jr., F, Massachusetts
Dryden McKay, So., G, Minnesota State
Marc Michaelis, Sr., F, Minnesota State
Scott Perunovich, Jr., D, Minnesota Duluth
Jeremy Swayman, Jr., G, Maine


In trying to resume this season, NHL’s priority is also maintaining full 2020-21 season

Daly Bettman NHL resumption not at cost of full 2020-21 season
By James O'BrienMar 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
As the NHL mulls over ways to resume the 2019-20 season and/or postseason, Bill Daly notes that there’s a key emphasis: not taking away from a full 2020-21 season.

Daly says NHL resumption plans emphasize not taking away from full 2020-21 season

That’s what Daly told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and Scott Burnside during their Two-Man Advantage podcast. Here’s the key quote, via the transcript of that interview (sub required):

“The only definite for us is we certainly don’t want to do anything around a resumption of play this season that will impact our ability to have a full season next year,” Daly said. “So that’s kind of the outside parameters and rules we’re following currently. Everything else is kind of up for grabs for lack of a better term. There are lots of possibilities. We do have people working internally on those scenarios and what they look like and what the feasibility is.”

During other parts of that interview, and in other media appearances, Daly emphasizes how “fluid” this situation really is.

It’s an opportunity, honestly, to reflect upon how rapidly things escalate in 2020. It’s hard to believe that it hasn’t even been a full week since the NHL “paused” its 2019-20 season, but it’s true. (That happened last Thursday.)

Finding right balance would be difficult if it means an 82-game 2020-21 season is mandatory

If the NHL is steadfast in maintaining a full 82-game season for 2020-21, then they’re going to face a difficult juggling act. Particularly if they don’t want to jump quickly to a playoff scenario when play does resume, particularly a full four-round postseason, and the substantial allotment of time required by such a tournament.

Daly detailed just how many hurdles different plans would need to clear during that interview with Burnside and LeBrun.

“ … Obviously you have network partner obligations that we have to take into account,” Daly said. “And then we have to work through with the Players’ Association what the critical date calendar looks like. We need to work with our clubs on building availabilities. We have to consider whether a resumption of play is to a building that’s open to the public versus perhaps a resumption of play that doesn’t involve a building that’s open to the public. So these are all relevant considerations and variables none of which you can really align at this point behind a specific plan. So, it, like the situation generally, is very fluid.”

Indeed, when we gripe about a team’s imbalanced, road-heavy schedule, we often forget that arenas aren’t open 365 days a year (or 366 in a leap year, like 2020) to hockey. Getting dates lined up isn’t necessarily automatic, and stands as another obstacle in making plans.

That’s a hurdle that can be cleared, mind you, but that exertion can’t be ignored. And the point is that there are many of them.

How might this affect the draft lottery, and 2020 NHL Draft itself? What about training camps, free agency, and needed rest for players? Squeezing things too tight could substantially increase injury risks.

Many of us would like to see the NHL chop down the number of games in a season, but then there’s box office revenue to consider, not to mention the salary cap.

It’s all a lot to digest, whether you roll with the August to September plan being pitched or some other idea. Demanding an 82-game season in 2020-21 only makes it tougher, but it also might be needed for the league.

Getting it all settled in a week doesn’t seem realistic, especially when the world is still gauging the scale of the coronavirus pandemic. As Daly said, the situation remains very fluid.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

Report: Seattle franchise to push back team name unveiling

By Scott CharlesMar 18, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
The NHL pause has extended to almost every aspect of the League, and that includes the 32nd franchise.

The new organization in Seattle was expected to release its name sometime in April but the announcement will be pushed back, according to the Sports Business Journal.

The Seattle franchise will join the NHL ahead of the 2021-22 season and expect to play their home games at the renovated KeyArena.

Late Tuesday evening, the Ottawa Senators announced that an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first confirmation of a positive test within the NHL since the coronavirus pandemic started to spread across the globe.

Sabres agree to 2-year deal with Penn State captain Biro

Associated PressMar 18, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an entry-level contract with undrafted forward Brandon Biro.

The two-year deal was announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Biro helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten-best 12-8-4 record while serving as the captain for his senior season. The Nittany Lions advanced to the conference semifinals before the season was canceled because of the new coronavirus.

Though the NHL season is suspended indefinitely, teams can still sign undrafted free agents on the condition that their contracts don’t kick in until the following season.

Biro, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, had 10 goals and 25 points in 25 games last season. Overall, he had 41 goals and ranks fourth on the school list with 116 points in 138 career games.

Biro is familiar to Buffalo after taking part in the Sabres development camp in 2018. He was also part of a Penn State program that was re-established in 2013-14 through a $100 million donation made by alum and Sabres owner Terry Pegula.

USHL, NAHL join list of leagues canceling seasons

USHL, NAHL join list of leagues canceling seasons COVID-19
By James O'BrienMar 18, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
More leagues are canceling their seasons due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the USHL and NAHL both recently made such announcements.

Update: The WHL also canceled its season. The OHL followed suit shortly after.

The USHL is the top junior hockey league in the U.S., while the NAHL represents Tier II.

USHL statement on canceling season

The USHL released this statement, clarifying the cancellation after previously announcing a delay on March 12.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

NAHL releases statement on canceled season

The NAHL’s statement was interesting, as commissioner Mark Frankenfeld made a point to say that the biggest disappointment was for players. Here’s that full statement:

“The NAHL and its Board of Governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of cancelling all events of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar. All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule, which is currently outside the CDC window.”

“We have had an incredible and memorable 2019-20 season up until this point, so this is a very sad day for everyone associated with the NAHL. We share that disappointment with all of our teams, parents, billet families, staff, sponsors, and fans. However, the biggest disappointment we have today is for our players. They are the backbone of the NAHL and we are blessed to have some incredible players and talent in our league. However, the safety of our hockey community, including all of our players, is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved.”

List of leagues keep growing, NHL and AHL in holding pattern

With these announcements, the USHL and NAHL join the ECHL, QMJHL, several European leagues, and others in canceling their seasons outright.

The QMJHL made this additional announcement:

As you can see in the list of links at the bottom of this post, the NHL pushed back the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season/start of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to May. And, of course, that could change. The AHL made a similar announcement.

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

