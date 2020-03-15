MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
No fans at NHL games during coronavirus scares
CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer

Associated PressMar 15, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT
The already-delayed professional sports seasons in North America could be on hiatus for significantly longer than first planned after federal officials said Sunday that they recommend all in-person events involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks.

That’s twice as long as the 30-day shutdowns that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer decided to put into place last week in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that has already made a deep impact on the U.S. financial markets and has been blamed for at least 64 deaths in this country.

Major League Baseball also was going with what essentially was a 30-day shutdown after canceling the rest of spring training and pushing back the start of regular season play for two weeks; opening day was to have been March 26.

But new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night seem to suggest that sports in this country could for all intents and purposes be gone until May, if not later.

“CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it said. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

The eight-week window easily exceeds what would have been the remainder of the NBA and NHL regular seasons, plus would cover about the first 25% of the MLB season — or roughly 40 games per team. It would also cast serious doubt on the ability to hold other major U.S. sporting events as planned, such as the Kentucky Derby in early May.

The NBA was already bracing to play games without fans in arenas, something that would have started late last week had a player — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz — not tested positive for the virus, COVID-19. Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood have tested positive since, but Gobert’s diagnosis was enough for the league to say that it was suspending play.

“I’ve been feeling a little better every single day,” Gobert said in a video posted Sunday. He added, “I wish I would have took this thing more seriously.”

Later Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said the NBA has sent teams a memo saying players can leave their home markets during the shutdown if they so choose — yet another clear sign that the game’s hiatus is not ending anytime soon. The memo also told teams formal practices will remain off indefinitely, individual workouts at team facilities may continue and detailed other safeguards teams should be taking at this point, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the memo had not been released publicly.

The NBA has already been asking teams to share availability for their arenas through the end of July, a sign that the league is prepared to extend the season at least that long if necessary — and those moves came a couple of days before the CDC made its latest recommendation. The NBA regular season was to have ended April 15 and the NBA Finals were to have started June 4, with the season done on or before June 21.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

It’s not just the team sports that have been shut down: Pro tennis and golf have basically been called off for the next several weeks, with such marquee events as Indian Wells and the Miami Open in tennis and The Players Championship and Masters in golf either canceled or postponed. The NCAA men’s Division I college basketball tournament — March Madness — was to release its bracket Sunday and start the now-canceled 68-team tournament Tuesday. The women’s Division I tournament was to have started this week.

They’ve all been called off, as have all other winter- and spring-sport seasons at all levels of the NCAA. Most high school state associations have also had to cancel seasons and championships as well. Some minor-league hockey leagues have canceled seasons, and it seems increasingly unlikely that the G League — the NBA’s minor league — will resume play this season. Even a polo match in South Florida on Sunday was played without fans or reporters present, with organizers saying they needed to take ultimate precautions.

Some NBA players were spending Sunday at home playing video games; Miami’s Goran Dragic posted a video of himself outside his house kicking a soccer ball around. Others, like Golden State’s Stephen Curry, were urging their fans to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread,” Curry told his 14.1 million followers on Twitter. “There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!”

ECHL season canceled in reaction to coronavirus pandemic

ECHL cancels season
via the ECHL
By James O'BrienMar 15, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
The ECHL canceled its 2019-20 regular season (and playoffs) because of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. While the NHL chose to “pause” its season, the ECHL took this step, and others may follow.

Official ECHL statement as season, playoffs canceled

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin released a statement on the 26-team league shutting down:

The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff. At this point in the Season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year.

With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our Fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and Players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.

On behalf of the ECHL and our Board of Governors, we appreciate the Professional Hockey Players’ Association for their assistance during this unprecedented time and working as partners in hockey to reach this decision for the best interest of the ECHL and its Players. This decision allows our Players the opportunity to return to their homes and removes the uncertainty that currently exists.

While we are hopeful that this period ceases and an opportunity to return to normalcy for the hockey calendar presents itself, in the interim, we ask all Fans, Players, Coaches, Officials, and Staff to continue to abide by the measures put in place by their local authorities and follow precautionary protocols for their safety, as we will begin preparations for the 2020-21 ECHL Hockey Season.

Reported situation for ECHL players

The Athletic’s Sara Civian reports tough news for ECHL players. ECHL players’ salaries will only be paid through Monday (March 16), while they will have insurance through June 30, according to Civian.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston indicates that things could be complicated for the AHL, as well.

The ECHL may represent the beginning of North American-based hockey leagues canceling their seasons, but European leagues have also taken that step. In the case of KHL team Jokerit, they decided to pull out of the league’s playoffs.

Back on Thursday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he hopes play could resume — eventually.

“My hope is that at some point we’ll get back to some normalcy,” Bettman said. “And that’s not just my hope for the NHL, and it’s not just my hope for all sports, it’s my hope for everything that’s going on.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

PHT Morning Skate: Biggest questions for NHL during coronavirus pause

Biggest questions facing NHL coronavirus pause morning skate
By James O'BrienMar 15, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
• Elliotte Friedman goes into great detail exploring the biggest questions the NHL is facing regarding the coronavirus, and suspension of its season. What would it take to resume play, and how might that look? Also, what about the salary cap, and the 2020-21 season? These questions need answers, and they haven’t been provided yet, but Friedman provides insight on the biggest questions the NHL faces. (Sportsnet)

• NHLers will be paid their final three checks, even though the season has been suspended (or “paused”). This decision is more complicated than it may seem at first. (ESPN)

• An “FAQ” about the pause for the coronavirus, via the league’s website. (NHL)

• Senators fans might agonize over how the NHL handles the draft lottery. (Sportsnet)

• Tuesday could be big as far as IIHF decisionmakers possibly canceling the 2020 World Championships. (Swiss Hockey News.ch)

• Remembering “Bad” Joe Hall, who died during the outbreak of the Spanish Flu. (Greatest Hockey Legends)

• K’Andre Miller reportedly signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers. The Rangers drafted Miller 22nd overall in 2018. Miller, 20, spent the past two seasons with the University of Wisconsin. (Wisconsin State Journal)

• Speaking of NCAA Hockey, Michigan ranks as just one hockey team struggling to comprehend a season screeching to a halt. Michigan coach Mel Pearson said that telling players was “the hardest day I’ve ever had to address a team that the season is over.” (The Detroit News)

• An abstract idea for No. 1-ranked North Dakota to recognize the 2019-20 season. (Grand Forks Herald)

Jokerit pulls out of KHL’s Gagarin Cup playoffs

KHL Playoffs
By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
While sports in North America have been brought to a halt, the KHL Gagain Cup playoffs are still going on and getting ready to start their second round this upcoming week.

One team scheduled to play in that round has already voluntarily pulled out of the playoffs.

Jokerit, a team based out of Helsinki, Finland, announced on Saturday that it is removing itself from the postseason due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The team was set to begin its second round series against SKA Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, March 17.

Jokerit had just defeated Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in its first round series in six games. As of now, that leaves CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Minsk, SKA Saint Petersburg, Sibir Novosibirsk, Barys Astana, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, and Ak Bars Kazan as the remaining teams in the playoffs. For now.

UPDATE: Here’s the statement the KHL released on Sunday:

In relation to the developing global situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic, KHL announces the following:

The coronavirus epidemic has significantly affected the world of sports, forcing many countries, federations and sports leagues around the world to cancel or postpone major competitions.

KHL, as a major international sports league is acutely aware of its responsibility to fans, teams and staff, and is closely monitoring the situation as it develops and will strictly comply with instructions from state authorities in all participating countries of the championship, when it comes to protecting public health.

The Covid 19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and in this regard KHL is in consultation with clubs and all relevant authorities to diligently manage the impact of this matter.

Any formal decisions that affect the league will be published on KHL’s official website, as and when concluded.
The League urges its fans and interested parties to be guided only by official information posted on League & club platforms.

—-
PHT Morning Skate: Next step for NHL players

coronavirus NHL
By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
• NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly outlines the next steps in the short-term for NHL players. (TSN)

• The funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard will be closed to the public. (Montreal Canadiens)

• If the NHL follows the NBA’s lead do not expect to see hockey until at least mid-April. (The Hockey News)

• NHL players, coaches coping with uncertainty of coronavirus. (NHL)

• Devils’ P.K. Subban on suspension of season: “There are bigger things going on now.” (NJ.com)

• Ken King’s dedication was driving force behind Flames. (Sportsnet)

• NHL Playoffs … March Madness style. (Scotty Wazz)

