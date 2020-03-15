MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Biggest questions facing NHL coronavirus pause morning skate
Getty Images

PHT Morning Skate: Biggest questions for NHL during coronavirus pause

By James O'BrienMar 15, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Elliotte Friedman goes into great detail exploring the biggest questions the NHL is facing regarding the coronavirus, and suspension of its season. What would it take to resume play, and how might that look? Also, what about the salary cap, and the 2020-21 season? These questions need answers, and they haven’t been provided yet, but Friedman provides insight on the biggest questions the NHL faces. (Sportsnet)

• Greg Wyshynski explains that the NHL will be paid their final three checks, even though the season has been suspended (or “paused”). This decision is more complicated than it may seem at first. (ESPN)

• An “FAQ” about the pause for the coronavirus, via the league’s website. (NHL)

• Senators fans might agonize over how the NHL handles the draft lottery. (Sportsnet)

• Tuesday could be big as far as IIHF decisionmakers possibly canceling the 2020 World Championships. (Swiss Hockey News.ch)

• Remembering “Bad” Joe Hall, who died during the outbreak of the Spanish Flu. (Greatest Hockey Legends)

• K’Andre Miller reportedly signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers. The Rangers drafted Miller 22nd overall in 2018. Miller, 20, spent the past two seasons with the University of Wisconsin. (Wisconsin State Journal)

• Speaking of NCAA Hockey, Michigan ranks as just one hockey team struggling to comprehend a season screeching to a halt. Michigan coach Mel Pearson said that telling players was “the hardest day I’ve ever had to address a team that the season is over.” (The Detroit News)

• An abstract idea for No. 1-ranked North Dakota to recognize the 2019-20 season. (Grand Forks Herald)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

ECHL season canceled in reaction to coronavirus pandemic

ECHL cancels season
via the ECHL
By James O'BrienMar 15, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
The ECHL canceled its 2019-20 regular season (and playoffs) because of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. While the NHL chose to “pause” its season, the ECHL took this step, and others may follow.

Official ECHL statement as season, playoffs canceled

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin released a statement on the 26-team league shutting down:

The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff. At this point in the Season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year.

With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our Fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and Players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.

On behalf of the ECHL and our Board of Governors, we appreciate the Professional Hockey Players’ Association for their assistance during this unprecedented time and working as partners in hockey to reach this decision for the best interest of the ECHL and its Players. This decision allows our Players the opportunity to return to their homes and removes the uncertainty that currently exists.

While we are hopeful that this period ceases and an opportunity to return to normalcy for the hockey calendar presents itself, in the interim, we ask all Fans, Players, Coaches, Officials, and Staff to continue to abide by the measures put in place by their local authorities and follow precautionary protocols for their safety, as we will begin preparations for the 2020-21 ECHL Hockey Season.

Reported situation for ECHL players

The Athletic’s Sara Civian reports tough news for ECHL players. ECHL players’ salaries will only be paid through Monday (March 16), while they will have insurance through June 30, according to Civian.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston indicates that things could be complicated for the AHL, as well.

The ECHL may represent the beginning of North American-based hockey leagues canceling their seasons, but European leagues have also taken that step. In the case of KHL team Jokerit, they decided to pull out of the league’s playoffs.

Back on Thursday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he hopes play could resume — eventually.

“My hope is that at some point we’ll get back to some normalcy,” Bettman said. “And that’s not just my hope for the NHL, and it’s not just my hope for all sports, it’s my hope for everything that’s going on.”

Follow this NBC News live update thread for more on the coronavirus pandemic.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jokerit pulls out of KHL’s Gagarin Cup playoffs

KHL Playoffs
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
While sports in North America have been brought to a halt, the KHL Gagain Cup playoffs are still going on and getting ready to start their second round this upcoming week.

One team scheduled to play in that round has already voluntarily pulled out of the playoffs.

Jokerit, a team based out of Helsinki, Finland, announced on Saturday that it is removing itself from the postseason due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The team was set to begin its second round series against SKA Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, March 17.

Jokerit had just defeated Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in its first round series in six games. As of now, that leaves CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Minsk, SKA Saint Petersburg, Sibir Novosibirsk, Barys Astana, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, and Ak Bars Kazan as the remaining teams in the playoffs. For now.

UPDATE: Here’s the statement the KHL released on Sunday:

In relation to the developing global situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic, KHL announces the following:

The coronavirus epidemic has significantly affected the world of sports, forcing many countries, federations and sports leagues around the world to cancel or postpone major competitions.

KHL, as a major international sports league is acutely aware of its responsibility to fans, teams and staff, and is closely monitoring the situation as it develops and will strictly comply with instructions from state authorities in all participating countries of the championship, when it comes to protecting public health.

The Covid 19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and in this regard KHL is in consultation with clubs and all relevant authorities to diligently manage the impact of this matter.

Any formal decisions that affect the league will be published on KHL’s official website, as and when concluded.
The League urges its fans and interested parties to be guided only by official information posted on League & club platforms.

—-
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Next step for NHL players

coronavirus NHL
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly outlines the next steps in the short-term for NHL players. (TSN)

• The funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard will be closed to the public. (Montreal Canadiens)

• If the NHL follows the NBA’s lead do not expect to see hockey until at least mid-April. (The Hockey News)

• NHL players, coaches coping with uncertainty of coronavirus. (NHL)

• Devils’ P.K. Subban on suspension of season: “There are bigger things going on now.” (NJ.com)

• Ken King’s dedication was driving force behind Flames. (Sportsnet)

• NHL Playoffs … March Madness style. (Scotty Wazz)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bobrovsky makes donation to help workers; how teams are handling employees

coronavirus
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
One of the many concerns with the current suspension of professional sports due to the coronavirus pandemic is the impact it will have on workers (both part-time and full-time) in stadiums and arenas. Those employees are dependent on games and events to earn their income.

Several teams around the NHL are making sure their employees will continue to get compensated during the current stoppage.

Some players are chipping in to help as well.

One specific example in the NHL: Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at the BB&T Center get paid during the hiatus.

Bobrovsky’s teammates are also matching that donation, while Panthers ownership is pledging contribute whatever else is needed.

NBA star Kevin Love, currently a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has made a similar contribution to help arena workers in Cleveland.

While this is a great gesture from players like Bobrovsky (and his Panthers’ teammates) and Love, there should still be an expectation that the teams themselves provide for their employees in a situation like this that is beyond everyone’s control.

Several teams have already made clear that their employees will continue to get paid during the hiatus. The Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams that have announced that their employees will continue to get paid as they normally would. The Philadelphia Flyers also announced that all of their employees will continue to get paid through the end of March. In Pittsburgh, the Penguins announced a plan to pay all of their part-and full-time employees that will be funded by Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

There are, however, some teams that are currently holding out on making such a commitment.

Specifically, the Winnipeg Jets.

Mark Chipman and Kevin Donnelly were asked directly about compensation for arena workers during the stoppage.

Said Chipman, via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News, “Those people are on part-time agreements. They work when we work. So, regrettably, to the extent we’re not putting on shows and games, those people obviously would not have a call to work.”

Added Donnelly: “With a postponement, it’s different than a cancellation. Hoping we can move as many events into a postponement so that work is just delayed and it would still be coming. If we can move an event from a date in March to a date in August then the work still occurs.”

The Buffalo Sabres echoed a similar sentiment to The Athletic’s John Vogl, saying in a statement: “As of now, we expect the games to be rescheduled. We are evaluating next steps should the games be cancelled.”

The problem, of course, is that there is no guarantee when (or if) these games or events will be rescheduled. Even if they are rescheduled at later dates that could still be taking away dates that could have been filled by other games, shows or events on top of the rescheduled games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.