KHL Playoffs
Getty

Jokerit pulls out of KHL’s Gagarin Cup playoffs

By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
While sports in North America have been brought to a halt, the KHL Gagain Cup playoffs are still going on and getting ready to start their second round this upcoming week.

One team scheduled to play in that round has already voluntarily pulled out of the playoffs.

Jokerit, a team based out of Helsinki, Finland, announced on Saturday that it is removing itself from the postseason due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The team was set to begin its second round series against SKA Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, March 17.

Jokerit had just defeated Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in its first round series in six games. As of now, that leaves CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Minsk, SKA Saint Petersburg, Sibir Novosibirsk, Barys Astana, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, and Ak Bars Kazan as the remaining teams in the playoffs. For now.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

PHT Morning Skate: Next step for NHL players

coronavirus NHL
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 14, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly outlines the next steps in the short-term for NHL players. (TSN)

• The funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard will be closed to the public. (Montreal Canadiens)

• If the NHL follows the NBA’s lead do not expect to see hockey until at least mid-April. (The Hockey News)

• NHL players, coaches coping with uncertainty of coronavirus. (NHL)

• Devils’ P.K. Subban on suspension of season: “There are bigger things going on now.” (NJ.com)

• Ken King’s dedication was driving force behind Flames. (Sportsnet)

• NHL Playoffs … March Madness style. (Scotty Wazz)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Bobrovsky makes donation to help workers; how teams are handling employees

coronavirus
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
One of the many concerns with the current suspension of professional sports due to the coronavirus pandemic is the impact it will have on workers (both part-time and full-time) in stadiums and arenas. Those employees are dependent on games and events to earn their income.

Several teams around the NHL are making sure their employees will continue to get compensated during the current stoppage.

Some players are chipping in to help as well.

One specific example in the NHL: Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at the BB&T Center get paid during the hiatus.

Bobrovsky’s teammates are also matching that donation, while Panthers ownership is pledging contribute whatever else is needed.

NBA star Kevin Love, currently a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has made a similar contribution to help arena workers in Cleveland.

While this is a great gesture from players like Bobrovsky (and his Panthers’ teammates) and Love, there should still be an expectation that the teams themselves provide for their employees in a situation like this that is beyond everyone’s control.

Several teams have already made clear that their employees will continue to get paid during the hiatus. The Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams that have announced that their employees will continue to get paid as they normally would. The Philadelphia Flyers also announced that all of their employees will continue to get paid through the end of March. In Pittsburgh, the Penguins announced a plan to pay all of their part-and full-time employees that will be funded by Penguins players, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

There are, however, some teams that are currently holding out on making such a commitment.

Specifically, the Winnipeg Jets.

Mark Chipman and Kevin Donnelly were asked directly about compensation for arena workers during the stoppage.

Said Chipman, via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News, “Those people are on part-time agreements. They work when we work. So, regrettably, to the extent we’re not putting on shows and games, those people obviously would not have a call to work.”

Added Donnelly: “With a postponement, it’s different than a cancellation. Hoping we can move as many events into a postponement so that work is just delayed and it would still be coming. If we can move an event from a date in March to a date in August then the work still occurs.”

The Buffalo Sabres echoed a similar sentiment to The Athletic’s John Vogl, saying in a statement: “As of now, we expect the games to be rescheduled. We are evaluating next steps should the games be cancelled.”

The problem, of course, is that there is no guarantee when (or if) these games or events will be rescheduled. Even if they are rescheduled at later dates that could still be taking away dates that could have been filled by other games, shows or events on top of the rescheduled games.

Broadcaster John Forslund in self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Broadcaster John Forslund in self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

coronavirus
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
John Forslund, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Carolina Hurricanes and NBCSN, is one of two members of the Hurricanes organization currently under self-quarantine following possible exposure to the coronavirus.

His possible exposure: He stayed in the same Detroit hotel room that was previously used by Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert last weekend.

Gobert was the first athlete in North America to test positive, resulting in the suspension of the NBA season.

Donovan Mitchell, one of Gobert’s teammates, also tested positive.

Just about every other North American sports league quickly followed in the NBA’s footsteps to immediately stop their season.

The NHL announced its decision on Thursday.

According to Luke DeCock of the News & Observer, Hurricanes team videographer Zack Brame is also under self-quarantine “after staying in one of three rooms the CDC identified for possible exposure after the Jazz moved out of the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac on Saturday and the Hurricanes moved in on Sunday.”

More, from the News & Observer:

Forslund was sitting on one of the team buses just after 2 p.m. Thursday as the Hurricanes prepared to come home from New Jersey after the suspension of the NHL season when Hurricanes vice president Mike Sundheim, who manages the team’s travel, came aboard and asked the other passenger to exit. Sundheim told him that the Jazz had stayed at the hotel before their game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, and the Hurricanes checked in about 8 p.m. Sunday.

After Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 disease Wednesday night, the hotel told Sundheim that Forslund and Brame had potentially been exposed as well. The two were isolated at the front of the team plane on the flight home from Newark on Thursday — “That felt like a cross-country flight,” Forslund said — and briefed by team physician Josh Bloom on what comes next.

Read DeCock’s story here for more from Forslund.

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said they were told that there is a low possibility the virus could be transmitted through the hotel room, but it was still recommended that Forslund and Brame self-quarantine for two weeks.

Forslund told the N&O that he is currently quarantined in his basement. His wife is leaving his meals at the door to the basement, while one their daughters is staying with neighbors (their other children are currently living out of state).

He will remain quarantined for the next 10 days to see if any symptoms develop.

Forslund has worked for the Hurricanes organization since the 1991 season when it was still based in Hartford. He has been the team’s play-by-play announcer since 1995. Forslund also calls games for NBC and NBCSN.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

No fans, no work: Arena workers caught in sports shutdown

AP Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

MIAMI (AP) — David Edelman can usually be found at a Denver Nuggets basketball game or a Colorado Rapids soccer game. As an usher, he interacts with fans in a role he calls a staple of his life.

But there are no Nuggets games for at least a month. No Rapids games, either. And Edelman has no idea what he’ll do now.

”This is what I do for a living,” Edelman said earlier this week, as the realization hit that sports were going on hiatus because of the coronavirus. ”This is my income.”

Thousands of workers would have staffed the 450 NBA and NHL games that will not be played over the next month in response to the pandemic. And then there are the more than 300 spring training and regular-season baseball games, 130 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournament games, 50 or so Major League Soccer matches, all international golf and tennis tournaments, and who-knows-how-many high school, small college and other entertainment events canceled or postponed because of the global health crisis.

The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events because of the pandemic – assuming only a month shutdown – is impossible to calculate but will reach the billions, easily.

Tickets aren’t being sold, so teams and leagues and organizing bodies lose money. Fans aren’t going to events that aren’t happening, so taxi drivers and ride-share operators have no one to ferry to and from those places. Hotel rooms will be empty. Beers and hot dogs aren’t being sold, so concessionaires and vendors lose money. Wait staff and bartenders aren’t getting tips. Without those tips, their babysitters aren’t getting paid.

The trickle-down effect sprawls in countless directions.

”As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time,” star guard Stephen Curry said.

Some teams and top players are trying to help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, within minutes of the NBA shutdown announcement, said he wanted to find a way to help workers who will lose money because games won’t be played. By Friday, he had his plan: ”We will pay them as if the games happened,” he told The Associated Press in an email.

The Golden State Warriors’ ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center.

Other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made commitments to workers at not just NBA events but also the building’s minor-league hockey games. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks were among the earliest NBA franchises to reveal they’re working on how they’ll take care of arena staffs. So have the NHL’s Washington Capitals, among others, and the ownership group for Detroit’s Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers on Friday said they were setting up a $1 million fund ”to cover one month’s wages for our part-time staff for games, concerts and events that they would have otherwise worked.”

”Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another,” New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris said.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to help the workers in Cleveland address what he described as their ”sudden life shift.” On Friday, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks made a $100,000 pledge on behalf of his family – and the team said later Friday that fellow Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton also donated $100,000.

”It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would ”cover the salaries” for workers at the team’s arena for the next 30 days. Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged $100,000 for workers there, the San Jose Sharks said part-time arena workers would get paid for all games not played and Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said he was giving $100,000 to workers in that club’s arena — a donation matched by his teammates and followed by another pledge from the team’s ownership group.

”This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

The help – all of it – will go to good use.

At Chicago Blackhawks hockey games alone, about 1,500 workers are in or outside the building on event nights: guest services, concessions, parking, security, box office and so on.

”The per game payroll is more than $250,000,” said Courtney Greve Hack, a spokeswoman for the United Center.

If that’s the NHL norm – no official numbers are available – then workers around the league would stand to lose more than $60 million if hockey does not return this season.

”I get it,” said Chris Lee, who owns a coffee and smoothies franchise in Arizona that draws 70% of its annual revenue sales at spring training and Arizona Coyotes hockey games. ”But this is going to be really tough.”

Lee was packing up cups that won’t be used when baseball announced Thursday that spring training was ending about two weeks early. He and his staff – one full-timer, 14 part-time employees – aren’t sure what comes next.

The enormity of the number of people affected stacks up quickly.

The group that owns the Raptors and other pro sports clubs in Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says it’s trying to help 4,000 workers in that city. Extrapolate that across other Canadian and U.S. pro sports cities, and those teams could be looking at 100,000 workers feeling some sort of pinch – not counting the impact at college and other levels.

Some events won’t happen, and it is unclear if workers affected by those cancellations will get any help.

The NCAA men’s Division I tournament generates about $900 million annually through television and marketing rights alone. In Albany, New York, which was scheduled to host men’s tournament games for the first time in 17 years, organizers estimated the economic loss from the three-day event to be about $3 million.

Bars and restaurants bought tons of additional stock and perishables to prep for crowds that won’t arrive. It’ll probably take a few years before the NCAA can bring the tournament back to many of the cities slated to host games next week.

”It’s incredibly disheartening. There’s no question about that,” said Mark Bardack, president of public relations and management firm Ed Lewi and Associates, which had worked for more than a year on the planning of the tournament in Albany. ”To have it all disappear, though obviously no one’s fault.”

Some arena workers, many not wanting to be identified because of workplace policies about speaking to reporters, said they are living paycheck-to-paycheck. They’re not alone, of course: A study last fall by the American Payroll Association said 74% of workers in the U.S. would ”experience financial difficulty” if their usual payday was delayed by as little as one week.

In Philadelphia, Rodney Thompson works on commission selling popcorn and beer at 76ers basketball games, Flyers hockey games and Phillies baseball games. They’re all on hold.

”The more I sell, the more I make,” the 56-year-old said. ”The less I sell, the less I make. It would hurt me, financially. I would have no income coming in. … I make pretty good money. But if there’s no fans, there’s no work.”