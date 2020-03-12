Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season, barring a pause. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

As discussed in Thursday’s Morning Skate, it’s difficult to ignore the elephant in the room. While the NHL pushed the decision back on Wednesday, they’ll need to make the call soon. Will they put the season (and thus the Push for the Playoffs) on pause because of the coronavirus, much like the NBA, or will there be another solution? Could we see each team play multiple games in empty arenas?

A lot is unknown as of this writing.

Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

Frankly, there’s also a lot to settle when it comes to various playoff races. If Thursday’s 10 games do take place, they will have serious implications for the standings.

Teams in dogfights for playoff spots cannot allow distractions to disrupt their games. That’s easier said than done, but teams like the Hurricanes, Panthers, Predators, Islanders, Coyotes, and others have little choice but to battle until the league blows the whistle to pause the Push for the Playoffs … you know, or not.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Predators

Golden Knights vs. Jets

Avalanche vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Predators at Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET)

Sabres at Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

Flyers at Lightning (7 p.m. ET)

Hurricanes at Devils (7 p.m. ET)

Red Wings at Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

Penguins at Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

Golden Knights at Wild (8 p.m. ET)

Panthers at Stars (8:30 p.m. ET)

Islanders at Flames (9 p.m. ET)

Canucks at Coyotes (10 p.m. ET)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Bruins – 100 percent

Lightning – 100 percent

Capitals – 99.9

Flyers – 99.4

Penguins – 95.5

Hurricanes – 79.3

Maple Leafs – 73.9

Islanders – 53.2

Panthers – 43.6

Blue Jackets – 33

Rangers – 22.2

Canadiens – 0

Sabres – 0

Senators – 0

Devils – 0

Red Wings – OUT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Blues – 100 percent

Avalanche – 100

Golden Knights – 99

Stars – 95.6

Oilers – 93.3

Canucks – 67.9

Flames – 65

Jets – 56.8

Predators – 54.7

Wild – 49.6

Coyotes – 15.5

Blackhawks – 2.6

Ducks – 0

Kings – 0

Sharks – 0

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent

Ottawa Senators — 13.5 percent

Ottawa Senators* — 11.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings — 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent

New Jersey Devils — 7.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 6.5 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 6 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 5 percent

New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent

Minnesota Wild — 3 percent

Winnipeg Jets — 2.5 percent

New York Rangers — 2 percent

Florida Panthers — 1.5 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 97 points

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 95 points

Artemi, Panarin, Rangers – 95 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 48 goals

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 48 goals

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 47 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals

Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 41 goals

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.