Push for the Playoffs: Rangers in must-win mode

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The New York Rangers are right there.

Heading into tonight’s action against the Colorado Avalanche, the Rangers find themselves three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

New York has a game in hand on on Columbus, but the Hurricanes have a game in hand on them. The really interesting thing about this battle is that the Rangers currently own the “regulation wins” tie-breaker by a significant margin (more on that later).

The Rangers’ late-season push has been driven by Mika Zibanejad, who hit the 40-goal mark in last night’s victory over the Dallas Stars. The 26-year-old has scored at least one goal in five consecutive games and he’s found the back of the net 10 times during that stretch.

“He continues to grow day in and day out,” head coach David Quinn said of Zibanejad, per NHL.com. “I said to him the day after his five-goal game (6-5 overtime win against the Washington Capitals last Thursday), ‘I’m really tired of talking about you, but if you keep scoring, I’ll talk about you until I’m blue in the face.'”

Quinn’s team will finish their four-game road trip in Arizona on Saturday night. They’ll head home to take on Calgary and Pittsburgh. They’ll follow that up by playing five of their next six on the road.

So the schedule isn’t exactly a walk in the (Central) park for them.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Canucks

Golden Knights vs. Predators

Avalanche vs. Stars

Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Sharks vs. Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Oilers, 9 p.m. ET

Blues vs. Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Bruins – 100 percent

Lightning – 100 percent

Capitals – 100 percent

Flyers – 99.6 percent

Penguins – 95.3 percent

Hurricanes – 78.1 percent

Maple Leafs – 77.1 percent

Islanders – 57.2 percent

Panthers – 37.4 percent

Blue Jackets – 33.6 percent

Rangers – 21.7 percent

Canadiens – 0 percent

Sabres – 0 percent

Senators – 0 percent

Red Wings- 0 percent

Devils – 0 percent

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Avalanche – 100 percent

Blues – 100 percent

Golden Knights – 98.6 percent

Stars – 96.1 percent

Oilers – 95.5 percent

Canucks – 69.1 percent

Flames – 63.3 percent

Predators – 56.8 percent

Wild – 52.1 percent

Jets – 50.7 percent

Coyotes – 15.5 percent

Blackhawks – 2.3 percent

Ducks – 0 percent

Sharks – 0 percent

Kings – 0 percent

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent

Ottawa Senators — 13.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings — 11.5 percent

Ottawa Senators* — 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent

New Jersey Devils — 7.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 6.5 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 6 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 5 percent

New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent

Winnipeg Jets — 3 percent

Minnesota Wild — 2.5 percent

Florida Panthers — 2 percent

New York Rangers 1.5 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 96 points

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 95 points

Artemi, Panarin, Rangers – 94 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 48 goals

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 48 goals

Auston Mattews, Maple Leafs – 47 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals

Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 40 goals

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.