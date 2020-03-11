MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Today’s top centers; Penguins’ issues

By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Canadiens paid tribute to Henri Richard before their game against the Predators. (NHL.com)

• Bolts forward Anthony Cirelli is in the Selke Trophy discussion. (The Hockey News)

• Is it time for the NHL to change the playoff format? (ESPN)

• NCAA women’s hockey players are creating their own content. (The Ice Garden)

• Sportsnet breaks down five questions that need to be answered before the end of the season. (Sportsnet)

• Now that both their goalies are healthy, who will the Jackets turn to? (The Cannon)

• Where does Patrice Bergeron rank among top centers in the NHL? (NBC Sports Boston)

• The Flyers signed prospect Wyatte Wylie to a three-year entry-level contract. (NHL.com/Flyers)

• Shane Wright’s rookie season in the OHL is proving that the “exceptional status” is still legitimate. (Raw Charge)

• The Penguins have a lot of issues. Adam Gretz looks at which one is the most pressing. (Pensburgh)

• The Coyotes’ season is on the verge of being over. (Five For Howling)

• The Stars need to find a way to put the puck in the net. (Defending Big D)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Wednesday Night hockey: Blackhawks look to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks’ playoff chances are hanging by a thread.

As of right now, the ‘Hawks are eight points behind Vancouver for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The other problem is that they have to leap over four teams to get there.

So, the odds aren’t exactly in their favor right now.

But they’ll have an opportunity to get themselves back in the race on home ice (mostly). Eight of their next 11 contests will be played at the United Center. The bad news is that just three of those games will be played against teams that they’re trying to catch

Chicago has dropped back-to-back games the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

“It sucks,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “Losing sucks, especially having a couple in a row. When they seem to get more heated and obviously the games matter more, it’s frustrating for sure.”

One of the interesting storylines to follow for Chicago will be the future of their goaltending position. One of the reasons they still have a tiny shot of making the postseason is because of the play of Corey Crawford, who is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Since Feb. 21, Crawford is tied for first in game’s started (9), he’s tied for fourth in wins (5), and he’s 4th in save-percentage (minimum six starts) at .928.

The 35-year-old has had a long history with vertigo and concussions, so general manager Stan Bowman might want to look elsewhere for a starting goalie. But what if continues performing at a high level down the stretch? Do they keep him as the undisputed starter? Do they bring in another 1-B goalie to split starts with him? It’s an interesting dilemma.

Before they have to make a decision on that, they can continue to evaluate his play in games that are still technically meaningful for them.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Push for the Playoffs: Rangers in must-win mode

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2020, 9:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The New York Rangers are right there.

Heading into tonight’s action against the Colorado Avalanche, the Rangers find themselves three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

New York has a game in hand on on Columbus, but the Hurricanes have a game in hand on them. The really interesting thing about this battle is that the Rangers currently own the “regulation wins” tie-breaker by a significant margin (more on that later).

The Rangers’ late-season push has been driven by Mika Zibanejad, who hit the 40-goal mark in last night’s victory over the Dallas Stars. The 26-year-old has scored at least one goal in five consecutive games and he’s found the back of the net 10 times during that stretch.

“He continues to grow day in and day out,” head coach David Quinn said of Zibanejad, per NHL.com. “I said to him the day after his five-goal game (6-5 overtime win against the Washington Capitals last Thursday), ‘I’m really tired of talking about you, but if you keep scoring, I’ll talk about you until I’m blue in the face.'”

Quinn’s team will finish their four-game road trip in Arizona on Saturday night. They’ll head home to take on Calgary and Pittsburgh. They’ll follow that up by playing five of their next six on the road.

So the schedule isn’t exactly a walk in the (Central) park for them.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Blues vs. Canucks
Golden Knights vs. Predators
Avalanche vs. Stars
Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
Sharks vs. Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET
Jets vs. Oilers, 9 p.m. ET
Blues vs. Ducks, 10 p.m. ET
Rangers vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)
Bruins – 100 percent
Lightning – 100 percent
Capitals – 100 percent
Flyers – 99.6 percent
Penguins – 95.3 percent
Hurricanes – 78.1 percent
Maple Leafs – 77.1 percent
Islanders – 57.2 percent
Panthers – 37.4 percent
Blue Jackets – 33.6 percent
Rangers – 21.7 percent
Canadiens – 0 percent
Sabres – 0 percent
Senators – 0 percent
Red Wings- 0 percent
Devils – 0 percent

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES
Avalanche – 100 percent
Blues – 100 percent
Golden Knights – 98.6 percent
Stars – 96.1 percent
Oilers – 95.5 percent
Canucks – 69.1 percent
Flames – 63.3 percent
Predators – 56.8 percent
Wild – 52.1 percent
Jets – 50.7 percent
Coyotes – 15.5 percent
Blackhawks – 2.3 percent
Ducks – 0 percent
Sharks – 0 percent
Kings – 0 percent

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE
Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent
Ottawa Senators  — 13.5 percent
Los Angeles Kings — 11.5 percent
Ottawa Senators* — 9.5 percent
Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent
New Jersey Devils — 7.5 percent
Buffalo Sabres — 6.5 percent
Montreal Canadiens — 6 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 5 percent
New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent
Winnipeg Jets  — 3 percent
Minnesota Wild — 2.5 percent
Florida Panthers — 2 percent
New York Rangers 1.5 percent
Columbus Blue Jackets — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)
(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 96 points
David Pastrnak, Bruins – 95 points
Artemi, Panarin, Rangers – 94 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE
David Pastrnak, Bruins – 48 goals
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 48 goals
Auston Mattews, Maple Leafs – 47 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 40 goals

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Streaks go wrong way for Islanders, Flyers, Stars

Canucks extend Islanders losing streak, streaks go bad for Stars Flyers
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 11, 2020, 2:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stars, Islanders, and Flyers don’t get good breaks regarding their respective streaks

Tuesday was a bad day for streaks, whether teams wanted to end them (Islanders, Stars) or continue them (Flyers).

As discussed earlier, Tuukka Rask blanked the Flyers to end Philly’s winning streak at nine games. You can read more about that here, and get more info on Rask’s performance below.

Again, teams that wanted their streaks to end didn’t have luck, either. The Islanders put forth a valiant effort, taking the Canucks to a shootout. Vancouver took home the win, however, pushing the Islanders’ streak to seven straight losses. On the bright side, the Islanders are at least hanging in the wild-card races by managing four “charity points” during this skid (0-3-4). Still, being limited to two wins since Feb. 13 (2-7-4) is no way to secure a playoff spot. The Islanders also play eight of their next 11 games on the road, which won’t make things any easier.

The Stars aren’t in quite the same dogfight to secure a 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, but they must be troubled by the Rangers extending their losing streak to six games (0-4-2). Home-ice looks unlikely after this slump, but Dallas seems reasonably insulated as far as holding onto the third Central spot is concerned … unless this really festers.

Three Stars

1. Nicolas Deslauriers, Anaheim Ducks

With some big performances in bigger games on Tuesday, it was tough to give this spot to a player who won a game between to dreary teams in the Ducks and Senators.

That said, a hat trick is tough to argue with … and a natural hat trick is nigh-undeniable. In this case, it’s fully undeniable, as I’m giving the nod to Deslauriers.

If you don’t like the highlight of the night pick later in this post, soothe your seething anger with this as the alt choice:

Deslauriers generated his hat trick 11:49 into the Ducks’ win, breaking Teemu Selanne’s old mark (12:58) as the fastest in franchise history. It’s also the earliest hat trick since Taylor Hall generated three 7:53 into a March 30, 2013 game as a member of the Oilers (both via NHL PR).

2. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

The Flyers probably have a point if they argue that they should’ve extended their winning streak to 10 games. They played quite well against the Bruins, but couldn’t accomplish enough to score against Rask. Rask managed a 36-save shutout to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

Rask helped the Bruins reach 100 points before any other NHL teams. This also happens to be the seventh time the Bruins reached 100+ points in 70 games or fewer (this time 70).

3. A tie between players with two goals and one assist

Look, if you have a convincing argument for Evgeni Malkin, Sebastian Aho, or Filip Forsberg authoring the superior two-goal, one-assist game on Tuesday, have at it. All three are excellent players, and I didn’t really see much that made one stand far above the other on this specific night.

Highlight of the Night

Hey, it technically doesn’t need to be the NHL highlight of the night, does it? Maybe not? Kings prospect and WHL goalie Lukas Parik scored a goal, and that’s good enough for me. Parik plays for the Spokane Chiefs, and may have a chance to score an NHL goal, as the Kings selected Parik 87th overall in 2019.

NHL Standings after a bad night for streaks

East, with wild card battles continuing to confuse

West, with a nice jump for Predators

Scores

 

TOR 2 – TBL 1
NSH 4 – MTL 2
PIT 5 – NJD 2
BOS 2 – PHI 0
CAR 5 – DET 2
NYR 4 – DAL 2
ANA 5 – OTT 2
VAN 5 – NYI 4 (SO)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blue Jackets plan on having home games with fans despite coronavirus fears

Blue Jackets keeping home games despite threat of coronavirus
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 10, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Blue Jackets seem poised to play upcoming home games in front of fans despite Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s suggestions to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Blue Jackets reject governor’s suggestion, at least for now

The Blue Jackets shared their current plan in this lengthy, somewhat eyebrow-raising statement:

The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of the recommendation by Governor DeWine that events at indoor sports and entertainment facilities be conducted without spectators. We have been in contact with the National Hockey League and, given the facts before us, it has been determined that our scheduled games, including this Thursday vs. Pittsburgh and Saturday vs. Nashville, will go on as scheduled and be open to ticketed fans that wish to attend.

Our club, the NHL and Nationwide Arena have been monitoring Coronavirus COVID-19 very closely. The NHL has been in regular communication with the Center for Disease Control, Public Health Canada, numerous medical advisors and other leagues and we are committed to the health and safety of our players, staff and fans. To that end, guests should adhere to recommendations that suggest persons at higher risk, including elderly individuals and those with currently compromised health issues or who are feeling ill, avoid large-scale public events.

Nationwide Arena has protocols in place to enhance procedures to fight the spread of viruses as they arise. In the case of COVID-19, additional steps have been taken that include an expanded, detailed cleaning throughout all areas of the arena and an increase in the number of hand sanitizer dispensers available to all. We also encourage guests to continue to practice routine hygiene etiquette as the best way to prevent the spread of viruses.

The club, League and Nationwide Arena will continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves. It remains very fluid and any additional information or changes will be communicated at the appropriate time.

As the Blue Jackets mentioned in their statement, their upcoming home games include Thursday’s contest against the Penguins, and then Saturday’s match with the Predators.

A “fluid situation”

DeWine laid out his suggestions on Twitter, including this specific bit about sporting events (or “athletics”).

DeWine extended that suggestion to high school sports (OHSAA) and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline confirms (sub required) that the OHSAA is accepting DeWine’s regulation, and Portzline also backs up the note in the Blue Jackets’ statement that this is a “fluid situation.”

(For one thing, DeWine could ramp up that “suggestion” to more of an edict. One can see that escalation happen regarding the Sharks, who are pondering answers following Santa Clara County making the call.)

Portzline also shared this … interesting quote from Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.

“I don’t want to be ignorant about people who have dealt with (COVID-19),” Foligno said, “but I’ve read up on it and talked to my wife about it, and if you take the necessary precautions you should be all right. If you live in fear, it’s not a good way to live life.”

Personally, I can’t help but wonder if there’s some natural fear of … you know, being sued. Portzline and others seem to bring up that thought, too.

Five home games remaining for Blue Jackets in regular season

Perhaps that’s part of the Blue Jackets approaching dealing with coronavirus fears as a “fluid situation?” Will there be virus-related fine print on every ticket? A waiver next to hand sanitizer dispensers?

Maybe the Blue Jackets simply believe they can get through these games, just barely. They only play five more home games in the 2019-20 regular season: March 12, 14, 19, 30, and finally April 2. It’s conceivable that the Blue Jackets could thread the needle by not having to eat the money from playing in front of empty arenas or at neutral locations.

For all we know, Governor DeWine might take away any choice in this matter. For now, though, it looks like the Blue Jackets are politely disagreeing with DeWine’s coronavirus-related warning, and will go ahead with home games as planned.

Ohio sports fans … I’d stay home if I had the option. Just saying.

MORE ON THE RIPPLE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS FOR HOCKEY EVENTS

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.