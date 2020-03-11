MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Blue Jackets home games without fans coronoavirus
Getty Images

Blue Jackets follow order to play home games without fans amid coronavirus fears

By James O'BrienMar 11, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
The Blue Jackets will play home games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus fears, after all.

Update: the Sharks are following a similar path as far as making home games closed to the public.

After rejecting Ohio Governor Mike DeWise’s suggestion on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets didn’t really have a choice but to change course after DeWise turned that recommendation into an order. Aside from somehow finding an alternate venue that won’t face a similar ban in a short period of time, the Blue Jackets ended up being stuck with this “choice.”

Blue Jackets release statement on playing without fans in attendance

So, beginning with Thursday’s home game against the Penguins, the Blue Jackets will play games in empty arenas. The Blue Jackets clarified as much in this statement:

The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of Governor DeWine’s announcement today that an order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio is forthcoming. We have been in contact with the National Hockey League regarding this matter and will abide by the state’s mandate. Remaining home games while the order is in effect, including tomorrow vs. Pittsburgh, will be played as scheduled, but with restricted attendance in compliance with today’s announcement.

Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials. The games will be closed to the public.

The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances. Our games will continue to be televised regionally on FOX Sports Ohio and available on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station 97.1 The Fan or CD102.5 FM (select games) in Columbus.

The club will work with season ticket, club and premium seat holders on appropriate credits or refunds for affected games, while single-game buyers will receive a refund through their point of purchase. The club will be communicating to season ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon.

As you can see above, the Blue Jackets are still hashing out details regarding refunds and similar matters.

More empty arena rulings to come?

Speaking of still hashing out details, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Jackets represent just the beginning of such arena-emptying measures. Santa Clara County instituted a similar ban that affected Sharks games, as just one example.

We’ve seen many big events, including SXSW, get canceled altogether amid coronavirus concerns. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that popular “March Madness” college basketball tournaments will be played without fans, too.

We’ll need to wait and see if more teams are affected following the Blue Jackets and Sharks. The odds are pretty high that such instances will only grow more prevalent.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Reilly Smith zings Panthers while pondering playing in front of empty arenas

Reilly Smith burns Florida Panthers coronavirus scares empty arenas
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 11, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Reilly Smith landed a pretty spicy zinger on his former team, the Florida Panthers, while pondering the prospect of playing in front of empty arenas as coronavirus fears spread.

“I played in an empty building for a couple years in Florida so I’m used to it,” Smith said, according to reporters including The Athletic’s Jesse Granger and The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s David Schoen.

Simple, sharp, and stinging. That’s how I’d describe that one-liner from Smith.

It also felt inevitable. As teams like the San Jose Sharks come to grips with possibly playing empty arena games, and the Blue Jackets among others try to hold out against doing so, the “well that will be no change for [criticized team]” jokes were going to come. It is, however, refreshingly saucy for a player like Smith to join in on the barbs.

Pondering Reilly Smith dropping that one-liner on the Panthers

This comment makes you wonder if “living well is the best revenge” just wasn’t convincing enough for Smith.

The Panthers were seemingly so eager to get rid of Smith at the expansion draft that they gave up Jonathan Marchessault as well. That decision hasn’t exactly worked out well for Florida, while Smith and Marchessault comprised two-thirds of a line that propelled Vegas to heights that … frankly soared above anything the Panthers have really accomplished.

(Sorry, John Vanbiesbrouck, Ed Jovanovski, and pile of rubber rats.)

Seeing a team give up on you can cause bitterness even if you’re better off elsewhere. One wonders if Smith experienced the jilted feelings of bitterly observing an ex, all while being in a healthier relationship.

Or … you know, Smith just blurted out the one-liner without really thinking about it. That could be it, too.

Either way, it’s honestly pretty fun. We might need that comic relief in this otherwise grim coronavirus situation, too.

MORE ON THE RIPPLE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS FOR HOCKEY EVENTS

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Our Line Starts podcast: Handicapping Metro; Avs doomed without MacKinnon?

Our Line Starts Podcast MacKinnon injury, Hedman interview, more
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 11, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter debate if the Flyers will win the Metro and discuss if Nathan MacKinnon‘s injury is going to be too much for the Avs to battle through. Anson explains why the Rangers have hope for the playoffs as long as they have Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Sharpy and Ace detail how playing in empty buildings due to the coronavirus would impact players. Plus, Pierre McGuire sits down with Victor Hedman.

0:00-5:04 Intros, reactions to all-female broadcast

5:04-11:04 Who will win the Metro Division?

11:04-14:27 Can Avalanche overcome MacKinnon’s injury?

14:27-17:57 Zibanejad, Panarin give Rangers hope for playoffs

17:57-23:40 How coronavirus is affecting the NHL

23:40-43:45 Pierre interviews Lightning’s Victor Hedman

43:45-End Playoff race in Atlantic heating up

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

My Favorite Goal: Hertl recalls Goodrow’s Game 7 overtime-winner for Sharks

My Favorite Goal Goodrow's Game 7 OT winner Sharks Hertl
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 11, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers, personalities and NHL players remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

In today’s edition, Tomas Hertl beams about Barclay Goodrow scoring the Game 7 overtime-winner for the Sharks against the Golden Knights, capping a wild end to that first-round series from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

As with all of the goals from this feature, there are a ton of remarkable details. Goodrow had mostly been planted to the Sharks’ bench during this Game 7. After the Sharks made a stunning, controversial, and rule-changing comeback, Goodrow finally got his chance, and nailed it.

With a lot of these entries, we marvel at how much changed from decades ago.

It hasn’t even been a year since Goodrow’s Game 7 OT goal, yet you can marvel at the changes that have occurred since:

Pretty stunning, and yet it takes nothing away from Goodrow’s Game 7 OT goal.

Wednesday Night hockey: Blackhawks look to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 11, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks’ playoff chances are hanging by a thread.

As of right now, the ‘Hawks are eight points behind Vancouver for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The other problem is that they have to leap over four teams to get there.

So, the odds aren’t exactly in their favor right now.

But they’ll have an opportunity to get themselves back in the race on home ice (mostly). Eight of their next 11 contests will be played at the United Center. The bad news is that just three of those games will be played against teams that they’re trying to catch

Chicago has dropped back-to-back games to the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

“It sucks,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “Losing sucks, especially having a couple in a row. When they seem to get more heated and obviously the games matter more, it’s frustrating for sure.”

One of the interesting storylines to follow for Chicago will be the future of their goaltending position. One of the reasons they still have a tiny shot of making the postseason is because of the play of Corey Crawford, who is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Since Feb. 21, Crawford is tied for first in game’s started (9), he’s tied for fourth in wins (5), and he’s 4th in save-percentage (minimum six starts) at .928.

The 35-year-old has had a long history with vertigo and concussions, so general manager Stan Bowman might want to look elsewhere for a starting goalie. But what if he continues performing at a high level down the stretch? Do they keep him as the undisputed starter? Do they bring in another 1-B goalie to split starts with him? It’s an interesting dilemma.

Before they have to make a decision on that, they can continue to evaluate his play in games that are still technically meaningful for them.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.