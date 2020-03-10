MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Canucks
Getty

Canucks get Brock Boeser back just in time for playoff push

By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
After losing nine of their past 15 games the Vancouver Canucks head into Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. It has been a costly slump that has seen them go from the top of the Pacific Division to the playoff bubble.

They are getting some good news on Tuesday.

Winger Brock Boeser will be back in the lineup for their game against the Islanders after missing the past month with an upper-body injury.

Boeser’s return is significant because he is not only one of the Canucks’ best players, but it is also far faster than initially expected. When Boeser was sidelined in early February, general manager Jim Benning said it could potentially be an eight-week injury, which would have taken him out of the lineup for at least the remainder of the regular season.

That timeline was part of the reason the Canucks added Tyler Toffoli (for a very significant price) from the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline.

As it turns out, Boeser missed a little more than four weeks.

The Canucks went 5-6-1 in the 12 games he missed.

Injuries have been a struggle for Boeser early in his career having now missed at least 10 games in each of his first three seasons. When he has been on the ice, however, he has become a key part of the Canucks’ rapidly improving young core and scored at a 30-goal pace per 82 games.

The Canucks enter the day in ninth place in the Western Conference, one point behind the Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot. They are two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the top Wild Card spot and three points behind Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division. They have games in hand (two on Calgary and Winnipeg; one on Minnesota) on all three teams.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Looking at the NHL’s race to 50 goals this season

NHL Goal Leaders
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Boston’s David Pastrnak and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin are currently involved in a back-and-forth race for the NHL’s goal scoring crown, with both sitting just two goals away from reaching the 50-goal mark for the 2019-20 season.

Pastrnak will have a chance to get there on Tuesday night when his Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and try to snap their current nine-game winning streak.

Barring injury, it seems to be a lock that both players will eventually get there this season, while Toronto’s Auston Matthews (46 goals entering Tuesday’s game) should be right behind them.

Overall, there is a very real chance for the NHL to see at least four, and perhaps even five, 50-goal scorers this season with Pastrnak, Ovechkin, Matthews, Leon Draisaitl, and Mika Zibanejad all having a chance at it.

This would be a significant accomplishment.

How significant? Just consider that before this season there were only five 50-goal seasons in the league between the 2013-14 and 2018-19 seasons, and four of those seasons belonged to Ovechkin (Leon Draisaitl was the other player, reaching the mark last season). Go back as far as the 2010-11 season and that number only goes up to eight.

In other words: You are lucky if you see one 50-goal scorer in a single season.

The last time the NHL had at least five in one season was the 2005-06 season, while there have only been four seasons since 2000 where they were more than two (the ’05-06 sesaon, and three each in 2000-01, 2007-08, and 2009-10).

Here is a quick look at the current contenders this season,

A few random factoids about the race for 50 goals, just for some historical context.

  • With two more goals this season Ovechkin will hit the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career, which will tie him for the most ever alongside Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.
  • Pastrnak would be the first Bruins player to score 50 goals in a season since Cam Neely did it during the 1993-94 season.
  • Matthews would be just the fourth Maple Leafs player to reach it. Rick Valve scored 50 goals three different times during the early 1980s, Gary Leeman did it once, and Dave Andreychuk reached it most recently during the 1993-94 season.
  • Aho would need an absolutely incredible finish to the season to score 50, but it would make him just the second player in the history of the Hartford/Carolina franchise to do it. Blaine Stoughton did it twice for the Whalers (1979-80 and 1981-82). Even if he does not get to 50, he is still having an all-time great season for the Hurricanes. Eric Staal (twice) and Jeff O’Neil (once) are the only players to ever score 40 goals since the franchise relocated to Carolina.
  • It seems the only thing that is going to stop Zibanejad is the fact he has missed 13 games this season due to injury. Even with that he still has a decent shot at it. The only Rangers to ever score 50 goals: Jaromir Jagr (2005-06), Adam Graves (1993-94), and Vic Hadfield (1971-72).
  • Draisaitl’s current two-year run is already one of the most impressive and dominant runs the league has seen in decades. If he can score seven more goals that would give him back-to-back 50-goal seasons, which would put him on a very short list of players to do that over the past 25 years. That list: Ovechkin, Dany Heatley, and Mario Lemieux.

Even if it is just Pastrnak, Ovechkin, Matthews, and Draisaitl that get there it would still be a pretty dramatic change for goal scoring in the NHL after we went nearly a decade where only one player (Ovechkin) seemed capable of reaching it.

Goaltending help on the way as Mrazek returns for Hurricanes

Hurricanes
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Injuries have been a pretty big hurdle for the Carolina Hurricanes recently in their push for a playoff spot.

Not only are they without two of their top defensemen — Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce — but they have also been down to their third-and fourth-string goalies due to the injuries to James Reimer (lower-body) and Petr Mrazek (concussion).

They will be getting one of them back on Tuesday when Mrazek gets the start against the Detroit Red Wings.

Both goalies were injured six games ago in Toronto, resulting in emergency goalie David Ayres taking their spot and getting the win.

With Mrazek and Reimer sidelined, the Hurricanes then went on to lose the next four games before finally snapping that streak with back-to-back wins against the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend.

In 39 appearances this season Mrazek has a 20-16-2 record with a .904 save percentage.

Alex Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg split the playing time over the past couple of weeks. Together, they had a sub-.900 save percentage in the six games.

Reimer has also been back on the ice this week and has accompanied the Hurricanes on their current road trip.

They enter Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings sitting in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, owning a tiebreaker over the New York Islanders.

NHL on NBCSN: Flyers go for 10 wins in a row

Flyers
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It is a big night for the Philadelphia Flyers as they not only have an opportunity to jump into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division, but also extend their current league-best winning streak to 10 consecutive games.

They have a chance for both when they the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in a massive Eastern Conference matchup.

The Flyers have been one of the hottest teams in the league for more than a month now and have rapidly climbed the Metropolitan Division standings. It also goes beyond this most recent winning streak.

Overall they are 19-5-1 in their past 25 games (best record in the league during that stretch) and have started to look like a true Stanley Cup contender.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

This surge by the Flyers is part of what makes them such a fascinating team, because back in early January it looked like the 2019-20 season was on track to be more of the same in Philadelphia. A middling team that was going to hang around the playoff bubble, but not really take a significant step in either direction.

But, if there is one thing that is true of the Flyers, it is that they are capable of running off 10 wins (or 10 losses!) in a row at any given time in any random season. They love their massive streaks. A year ago they had an eight-game winning streak. The year before it was a 10-game losing streak. The year before that, it was a 10-game winning streak.

Now they are one win away from another 10-game streak.

The driving force behind this current run has been the play of second-year goalie Carter Hart. He has been incredible since returning to the lineup from injury, and for the season has been nearly unbeatable on home ice (where the Flyers play on Tuesday). In 24 starts at home this season Hart owns a 20-2-2 record to go with an almost unbelievable .944 save percentage. By comparison, he is just 4-10-1 with an .857 save percentage in his appearances away from Philadelphia.

On the other side, let’s not lose track of how good the Bruins have been lately, either.

They enter Tuesday’s game with the league’s second-best record (behind only the Flyers) in their past 25 games with an 18-6-1 mark.

They have a six-point lead over Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference playoff race and are tied with the Lightning for the league’s best goal differential (plus-51).

David Pastrnak enters Tuesday’s game as the league’s third-leading point producer (94 points) and is tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in the goal scoring race (48 goals).

He is emerging as Boston’s top MVP candidate and one of the leading contenders in the entire NHL.

Maple Leafs should get boost with Morgan Rielly return

Maple Leafs
Getty
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
Some much needed good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Top defenseman Morgan Rielly will be back in the lineup for their massive game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he missed the past two months due to a broken foot.

Rielly last appeared in a game for the Maple Leafs back on January 12 when he was injured in a brutal 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs went 11-9-3 in his absence and enter Tuesday’s game riding a three-game losing streak.

That run came after they had rapidly improved under new coach Sheldon Keefe, going 15-6-2 in the 23 games that preceded Rielly’s absence.

While his overall offensive production has regressed from the 20-goal, 72-point performance he had a year ago, Rielly is still the Maple Leafs’ best all-around defenseman and a huge part of the team’s offense when he’s in the lineup. He plays big minutes on the power play, is their best puck-mover, and their most productive blueliner.

He is also a regular on the team’s penalty kill. They don’t have another defenseman capable of filling his role when he is not there.

The Maple Leafs are just one point ahead of the Florida Panthers for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering play on Tuesday.

