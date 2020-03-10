Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins brought the Flyers’ winning streak to an end at nine games on Tuesday, winning 2-0. With this win, the Bruins reached the 100-point mark before any other NHL team. This also represents three 100+ point seasons in as many years for underrated Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Rask looks sharp as Bruins end Flyers’ streak

If you want to chalk the Bruins’ win up to one factor, it would be brilliant goaltending by Tuukka Rask. The Bruins (and Flyers, in another way) leaned especially hard on Rask through the first 40 minutes, as Philly couldn’t score despite a 24-14 shots on goal advantage over the first and second periods.

Rask ultimately ended up making 35 saves for his fifth shutout of 2019-20. That’s quite a way for Rask to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

The Flyers have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and not just during this winning streak that just ended. Via Natural Stat Trick, Philly’s 12.35 shooting percentage topped all NHL teams over the past 25 games (coming into Tuesday). Of course, the Flyers haven’t had to shoot against Rask during that run.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the opening goal late in the second period, while Patrice Bergeron beat Carter Hart for the 2-0 insurance marker in the third.

This represents the Flyers’ first loss since Feb. 15. The Flyers had a chance to move ahead of the Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead, but that will need to wait. (Washington’s at 90 points in 69 games played, while Philly sits at 89 in 69.)

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Bruins will hold off the Lightning for the Atlantic title, and probably the Presidents’ Trophy with that.

Really, the bigger challenge might come down to finding the right balance between keeping Rask and other veterans hot versus keeping key players rested.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.