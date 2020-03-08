Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Columbus Blue Jackets dropped another key game in the Stanley Cup Playoff race on Saturday night by losing a 4-1 decision to the Edmonton Oilers.

It certainly was not for a lack of effort or chances.

They peppered Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen with 47 shots on goal, but were unable to beat him until late in the third period when the result was all but decided. With that loss they have just two wins in their past 14 games over the past month, and are barely clinging to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The past month — and this entire season — has been a tale of bad luck in Columbus.

The injury situation has been a never-ending run of madness and robbed them of some of their best players for significant stretches. Even with that, they have done an admirable job hanging in the race. Overall, their process has not been terrible despite the lack of results. They are on the positive side of the numbers when it comes to the possession game and scoring chances, and they have been in pretty much every game with a chance to win on most nights. Six of their 12 losses during this most stretch have come in overtime or a shootout (1-6 in games beyond regulation during that stretch).

As frustrating as it might be, there are a lot of positives to take from that. But that’s not going to be enough. They need wins, and they need them now.

Even though the Blue Jackets enter Sunday occupying a playoff spot, their current points pace and the number of games they have remaining (only 13; every team in competition with them has at least 15 games remaining) leaves their current playoff probability under 30 percent.

Assuming it takes at least 96 points to secure a playoff spot in the East, Columbus would need to go at least 8-4-1 in its remaining games to reach it. Only five of their remaining games are at home, and each of their next six games overall are against Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Boston, Washington, and Toronto. That is a brutal stretch they have to get through.

It all has to start tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Capitals vs. Islanders

Flyers vs. Penguins

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Canucks

Avalanche vs. Stars

Golden Knights vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Penguins vs. Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m. ET

Lightning vs. Red Wings, 5 p.m. ET

Golden Knights vs. Flames, 7 p.m. ET

Blues vs. Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wild vs. Ducks, 9 p.m. ET

Blue Jackets vs. Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs. Sharks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Boston Bruins — 100 percent

Tampa Bay Lighting — 100 percent

Washington Capitals — 100 percent

Philadelphia Flyers — 100 percent

Pittsburgh Penguins — 97 percent

Toronto Maple Leafs — 75.3 percent

Carolina Hurricanes — 70.4 percent

New York Islanders — 65.2 percent

Florida Panthers — 38.7 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets — 28.3 percent

New York Rangers — 23.9 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 1.2percent

Buffalo Sabres — Out

Ottawa Senators — Out

New Jersey Devils — Out

Detroit Red Wings — Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

St. Louis Blues – 100 percent

Colorado Avalanche – 99.9 percent

Dallas Stars – 97.9 percent

Edmonton Oilers: 96.9 percent

Vegas Golden Knights – 93.7 percent

Calgary Flames – 77.3 percent

Vancouver Canucks – 76.0 percent

Nashville Predators — 46.4 percent

Winnipeg Jets – 40.4 percent

Minnesota Wild — 40.2 percent

Arizona Coyotes – 26.0 percent

Chicago Blackhawks 5.3 percent

Ducks – Out

Sharks – Out

Kings – Out

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings — 13.5 percent

Ottawa Senators — 11.5 percent

Ottawa Senators* — 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 7.5 percent

New Jersey Devils — 6.5 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 6 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 5 percent

New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent

Minnesota Wild — 3 percent

Winnipeg Jets — 2.5 percent

Florida Panthers — 2 percent

New York Rangers 1.5 percent

Carolina Hurricanes — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 110 points

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers — 96 points

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins — 94 points

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers — 93 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche — 90 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins — 48 goals

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals — 47 goals

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs — 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers — 43 goals

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers — 39 goals

—