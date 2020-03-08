MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Blues sweep season series vs. Blackhawks for first time

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT
For the first time in franchise history, the Blues managed a sweep of their season series against the Blackhawks.

In Sunday’s case, the Blues beat the Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday to complete that sweep. Jake Allen made all 29 saves, earning his second shutout of 2019-20 and the 21st of his career. Allen already came into Sunday with a quietly strong season, considering a .925 save percentage that improved that much more.

Following this post about the Blues’ underrated defense, blueliners provided both of St. Louis’ goals. They were both from the same angle, more or less, as Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo beat Corey Crawford. Here’s the game-winner (click here for Pietrangelo’s goal):

Winning this game improves the Blues’ chances of holding off the Avalanche for the Central Division crown. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks’ hopes look dimmer and dimmer.

Blues – Blackhawks broadcast features first all-female crew

Kate Scott and A.J. Mleczko called the action on Sunday, while Kendall Coyne-Schofield provided analysis between the benches “Inside the Glass.” Meanwhile, producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer handled game production.

[PHT Q&A with Kate Scott]

This served as a first-of-its-kind broadcast, which fell on International Women’s Day. Coverage also included features and other coverage involving NBC’s “On Her Turf” brand.

Scott Mleczko Blues Blackhawks
Kate Scott (L) and A.J. Mleczko (R) (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In a Q&A with PHT, Scott spoke of how she hopes the broadcast inspires others.

“I’m hoping that they take away that they can do this. That calling a game, analyzing a game, directing a game, producing a game, shooting a game, I’m hoping that they turn off the television on Sunday night thinking, ‘Wow, that was never something I thought I could do before, but I think I can do that.’ That’s one of the reasons, in my opinion, that we are still seeing such slow growth when it comes to women calling and analyzing sports because it starts when you’re a kid,” Scott said. “You go to most of the college radio and television stations around the country and they’re still predominantly male because you’ve got to see somebody doing what you want to do when you’re a kid and have that seed planted early on to be able to go and then learn the skills early enough in life to then be prepared to call moments and games like Sunday.”

From here, it looked (and sounded) like a great success, and hopefully represents merely another step toward greater progress.

Caggiula – Dunn fight highlights Blackhawks – Blues violence

By James O'BrienMar 8, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT
An awkward collision between Oskar Sundqvist and Adam Boqvist inspired quite the outburst of violence between the Blackhawks and Blues, including a spirited fight between Drake Caggiula and Vince Dunn.

Chalk it up to the storied rivalry between these two Central Division teams, or simply tensions boiling over, but it was quite something.

At first, officials were going to hand Sundqvist a major penalty. After undergoing a review, they bumped it down. Ultimately, Sundqvist received a roughing minor, while Caggiula and Dunn both were whistled for fighting.

One of the most entertaining moments came when Dunn made this face following the fight:

Dunn Caggiula face

Caggiula also played to the crowd nicely after his fight with Dunn:

Caggiula crowd after fight with Dunn

 

WATCH LIVE: Avalanche visit Sharks on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After winning seven consecutive games from Feb. 19 – Mar. 2, the Avs have now dropped two straight. Colorado lost 6-3 at Vancouver on Friday night, snapping a nine-game franchise-record road winning streak, but with the Blues falling to the Devils earlier in the night the Avs had a chance to take over first place in the West with a win.

Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Philipp Grubauer have all recently been back on the ice skating and could rejoin the team before the end of the regular season.

In the wake of Grubauer’s injury, Czech netminder Pavel Francouz has been heavily relied upon. The 29-year-old has started nine of the last 10 games, a stretch that included him winning six straight from Feb. 19 – Feb. 29. Francouz earned at least one point in eight of those nine starts (6-1-2), suffering his only regulation loss in Friday’s game in Vancouver.

For the Sharks, the 2019-20 campaign can’t end fast enough. San Jose finds themselves near the bottom of the Pacific Division standings and are headed towards missing the postseason for just the second time in the last 16 seasons, a year after making the Conference Final and losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues.

The NHL sent a memo to all 31 of its teams on Friday, urging players to limit contact with fans due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Sharks already have made some changes to their usual routine and starting Friday, in a policy that will remain in place for the foreseeable future, members of the media are not allowed into San Jose’s dressing room after practice, and instead conducted their player interviews at a podium outside of it.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel LandeskogNathan MacKinnonVladislav Namestnikov
Tyson JostJ.T. CompherJoonas Donskoi
Matt NietoPierre-Edouard BellemareValeri Nichushkin
Vladislav Kamenev – Sheldon Dries – Logan O’Connor

Ryan GravesSamuel Girard
Ian ColeErik Johnson
Mark Barberio – Kevin Connauton

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

SHARKS
Evander KaneLogan CoutureDylan Gambrell
Timo MeierJoe ThorntonMarcus Sorensen
Antti Suomela – Alexandr True – Kevin Labanc
Melker KarlssonJoel KellmanStefan Noesen

Radim SimekBrent Burns
Marc-Edouard VlasicTim Heed
Nikolai Knyzhov – Brandon Davidson

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

Randy Hahn and analyst Jamie Baker will call the action at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Kathryn Tappen will host Sunday night’s studio coverage alongside analyst and three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Botterill.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Blues on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 8, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues saw their eight-game win streak snap in Friday’s 4-2 loss at New Jersey, meanwhile, the Blackhawks also saw their four-game win streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss at Detroit on the same night.

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is back on the ice and has skated in separate sessions with assistant coaches and scratched players but hasn’t been cleared to practice at full speed. The 28-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in late October and has been sidelined for the last 58 games.

After losing to the Blues on Feb. 25, the Hawks went on to win four straight games and remained in the Wild Card mix. But a 2-1 loss Friday night to the worst team in the NHL, Detroit, halted the Hawks’ momentum in the crowded West wild card race.

Patrick Kane scored Chicago’s lone goal in the loss at Detroit on Friday, tallying his 31st goal of the season. It was the third consecutive game in which the American-born forward has scored. Kane has also recorded points in nine of his last 11 contests, giving him 13 pts (6G-7A) in that span.

Chicago netminder Corey Crawford started his 8th consecutive game on Friday night, a streak that began on Feb. 21 vs. Nashville. The two-time Cup champ stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced against the Red Wings, but fell to 15-19-3 this season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Ryan O’Reilly – Brayden Schenn
Zach SanfordRobert ThomasDavid Perron
Alex SteenTyler BozakJordan Kyrou
Ivan BarbashevOskar SundqvistSammy Blais

Justin FaulkAlex Pietrangelo
Marco ScandellaColton Parayko
Vince DunnRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

BLACKHAWKS
Domnik Kubalik – Jonathan ToewsBrandon Saad
Alex NylanderDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachDrake Caggiula
Matthew HighmoreDavid KampfRyan Carpenter

Duncan KeithAdam Boqvist
Nick SeelerConnor Murphy
Olli MaattaSlater Koekkoek

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.

The first-of-its-kind broadcast will be in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, which dates back over 100 years. The broadcast will highlight women who have made their mark on hockey, and sports in general, with the hopes to inspire future generations of women to excel on the ice and behind the scenes.

Sunday night’s coverage will also be surrounded by On Her Turf, NBC Sports’ female empowerment brand. The broadcast will include a number of features highlighting women in hockey during pre-game and intermissions, with custom in-game graphic integration and social coverage.

Coyotes’ Garland week to week with lower-body injury

Coyotes
Getty
Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Conor Garland has left the team after he suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary.

The Coyotes said Sunday that Garland has returned to Arizona while the team continues its trip through western Canada. He is listed as week to week.

Garland was injured in Friday’s 3-2 loss when he collided with Flames goalie Cam Talbot.

The 23-year-old right wing leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and is third with 39 points in 68 games. He had 13 goals and five assists in 47 games as a rookie last season.

Garland’s injury is a big blow to the Coyotes as they fight for their first playoff appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference Final. Arizona has 74 points through Saturday’s games, two behind the final Western Conference playoff spot. The Coyotes play at Winnipeg on Monday.

 