Flyers winning streak
Giroux, Hart help Flyers extend winning streak to 9 games

By Adam GretzMar 7, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
The NHL’s longest current winning streak rolls on.

Thanks to their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, the Philadelphia Flyers were able to extend their streak to nine consecutive games. They win also allows them to keep pace with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division (where they remain tied for first place) and improves them to 16-3-1 over their past 20 games.

The two big stars for the Flyers on Saturday were Claude Giroux and starting goalie Carter Hart.

Giroux scored a pair of goals in the win, including the game-winner, and topped the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his career.

Hart, meanwhile, was outstanding in net once again.

He turned aside 38 out of 39 shots he faced and extended his own personal winning streak to seven consecutive decisions. Since returning to the lineup in mid-February he has a 9-1-0 record in 10 starts with a save percentage over .930. He has allowed more than two goals just twice during that stretch, and more than three goals just once. His return to health and continued development into a top starting goaltender is one of the biggest driving forces in the Flyers’ turnaround. They have been waiting for a goalie like him for decades, and while it is still very early in his career the early results are as promising as the Flyers could have hoped for.

They have a chance to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Tuesday when they host the Boston Bruins.

The Flyers’ schedule gets really intense, really quickly here over the next couple of weeks. Their next eight games come against the Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and New York Islanders. Every one of those teams is a potential playoff team.

Chaos breaks out in Bruins-Lightning game (Video)

By Adam GretzMar 7, 2020, 9:41 PM EST
The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning teamed up for what might have been the wildest sequence of the 2019-20 NHL season on Saturday night.

It all unfolded late in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-3 win and it featured, well, everything.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

But a quick breakdown of everything that happened.

With just under two minutes to play in the period and the Lightning leading 3-1, Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev checked Zdeno Chara from behind into the boards. It was a play that angered Chara. The two continued to tussle in the corner, and Chara eventually executed a stick-lift on Sergahev that sent his stick into orbit.

You can see that part of the sequence here.

From there, the Bruins maintained possession in the offensive zone and eventually poked the puck through Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy only to have it swept away as it slowly slid toward the line.

The Bruins thought it was a goal, but play continued.

Eventually, though, the horn of doom sounded in TD Garden to stop play, signaling the fact that the situation room in Toronto had already reviewed the play and determined that the puck crossed the line.

But before we could get to that official announcement, a line brawl broke out out at center ice that resulted in fighting majors and misconduct penalties. One player that did not get penalized, though, was Lightning Anthony Cirelli even though he skated behind Zdeno Chara and cross-checked him while he was already engaged with Patrick Maroon.

Seven games of this in the Stanley Cup Playoffs would certainly be a sight to see.

Hockey events continue to be canceled due to coronavirus, NHL watching situation

By James O'BrienMar 7, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
Hockey events aren’t immune to being canceled in reaction to the coronavirus. The NHL and other hockey organizations continue to react to a situation that hasn’t been easy to contain.

The IIHF announced that the women’s world championships has been canceled, via the AP. That event was scheduled to take place on March 31. The IIHF alone has canceled six tournaments that were originally planned to happen in March or April.

People have discussed the possibility of sports events — hockey included — taking place in front of empty arenas. As you can see in this CNBC interview with Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola (also embedded above), the league is resisting such a decision for the time being. Viola indicates that the preference would be to postpone/delay competition, instead.

But this is an ongoing situation, as Gary Bettman mentioned earlier this week.

“We’re aware of what’s happening in other places in the world, and we understand that things may evolve or change, and we also understand that we’re going to have to react to it in a professional and timely and sensible basis,” Bettman said, via NHL.com. “But I don’t think, as we sit here today, people should get too far ahead of themselves in terms of how they either react to this or report this. Let’s see how it all evolves.”

NHL taking certain measures to avoid spread of coronavirus

Recent developments aim to limit certain interactions.

Keeping media out of sweaty locker rooms? Check.

The AP also notes that the NHL recommends that players limit their interactions with fans. One suggestion, also relayed to the NBA, is to lean toward “fist-bumps instead of high-fives.”

(Maybe keep your hockey gloves on?)

As much as the league hopes to avoid overreactions, one also hopes that any risks are as calculated as possible. With that in mind, this bit from the AP seems a bit troubling:

The Ottawa Senators’ road game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night remains on schedule despite a recommendation to cancel large gatherings in the county where the arena is located.

Ultimately, this might just be the beginning of the coronavirus inspiring hockey events to be canceled.

Push for the Playoffs: Hurricanes, Islanders can’t sleep through afternoon tilt

Hurricanes Islanders big afternoon game Push for the Playoffs
By James O'BrienMar 7, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Athletes (hockey players included) are creatures of habit. Sometimes that makes them almost seem robotic, as you might think after watching Nicklas Lidstrom go through the motions during his playing days.

With those habits in mind, it cannot be easy to throw all of that for a loop and play an afternoon game.

Yet, quite a few teams must shake off the cobwebs/”eye boogers” on Saturday, as the stakes are pretty high. The Predators must do so against the Stars, for example, but the biggest afternoon game involves significant pressure for both teams, as the Hurricanes and Islanders must fight for precious points.

The “slow starting” narrative might sting Carolina, in particular. As Michael Smith of the team website notes, the Hurricanes have allowed opponents to score the first goal in six straight games, and 12 of their last 15.

Even as the Islanders are idling a bit lately, that’s really not something Carolina can afford against such a stingy team.

“We have to be able to play those kinds of games. It was a 0-0 game in the last minute-and-a-half of the period. We made a little gaffe, and it’s in your net,” Rod Brind’Amour said after Carolina’s loss to the Flyers. “You have to bear down all the time. You can’t take little breaths on the ice. We still need to learn that.”

For all we know, Saturday’s afternoon game might come down to the Islanders or Hurricanes enjoying the quicker start. A battle of who ate a better breakfast, perhaps?

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Bruins vs. Islanders
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
Flyers vs. Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Blues vs. Jets
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
Avalanche vs. Stars
Oilers vs. Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS 

Hurricanes at Islanders, 1 p.m. ET
Capitals at Penguins, 1 p.m. ET
Predators at Stars, 2 p.m. ET
Wild at Kings, 4 p.m. ET
Lightning at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Canadiens at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
Devils at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET
Sabres at Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Blue Jackets at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

via NHL.com

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Bruins – 100 percent
Lightning – 100
Capitals – 99.8
Flyers – 99.8
Penguins – 98.5
Maple Leafs – 79.4
Islanders – 66.1
Hurricanes 54.7
Blue Jackets – 38.2
Rangers – 33.2
Panthers – 28.3
Canadiens – 1.8
Sabres – 0.2
Senators – 0
Devils – 0
Red Wings – OUT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

via NHL.com

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Blues – 100 percent
Avalanche – 100
Stars – 98.9
Golden Knights – 94
Oilers – 93.2
Flames – 75.2
Canucks – 72.7
Wild – 60.3
Jets – 38.4
Predators – 34.6
Coyotes – 27.2
Blackhawks 5.5
Ducks – 0
Sharks – 0
Kings – 0

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Red Wings – 18.5 percent
Kings – 13.5 percent
Senators – 11. 5 percent
Senators – 9.5 percent*
Ducks – 8.5 percent
Devils – 7.5 percent
Sabres – 6.5 percent
Canadiens – 6 percent
Blackhawks – 5 percent
Devils – 3.5 percent**
Jets – 3 percent
Predators – 2.5 percent
Panthers – 2 percent
Rangers – 1.5 percent
Hurricanes – 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)
(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 110 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers – 95 points
David Pastrnak, Bruins – 93 points
Artemi Panarin, Rangers – 93 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 90 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

David Pastrnak, Bruins – 47 goals
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 47 goals
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 43 goals
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers – 38 goals

Roberto Luongo’s jersey set to be retired by Panthers

Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When the Florida Panthers were deciding whether the time was right to retire Roberto Luongo’s number, the initial vote was not unanimous.

Luongo was the holdout. He needed convincing.

Odd as this sounds for someone who has been in hockey’s spotlight for more than half his life, Luongo shuns attention. Doesn’t need it. Doesn’t want it. And that was the primary holdup in this process of deciding when the Panthers were going to send Luongo’s No. 1 jersey to the rafters and make him the first player in franchise history to receive that distinction.

On Saturday, whether he likes it or not, it’s all about Luongo — as it should be.

“I’m extremely honored, don’t get me wrong,” Luongo said. “It’s a great honor and being the first player, all that stuff, is great. And in the last week it’s gotten a lot more real to me with people getting here and getting tickets and going over my speech and all that. I’m going to make sure that I embrace it because it is special.”

The Panthers are going all-out: They picked a game against Montreal, Luongo’s hometown team, for the ceremony. The ceremony to retire Luongo’s number will begin two hours before Saturday night’s game, the Panthers will warm up for the game all wearing No. 1 jerseys, the team is even selling a drink named for him throughout the night.

“It’s going to be pretty emotional,” Panthers forward and fellow Montreal native Jonathan Huberdeau said.

Luongo’s 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy, and Brodeur is the only goalie to have appeared in more games or made more saves than Luongo. Among the seven goaltenders to appear in at least 900 games, Luongo’s .919 career save percentage is the best.

He never won the Stanley Cup; Luongo played for one in Vancouver during the peak years of his career after leaving Florida, returned to the Panthers and wound up retiring as their all-time leader in wins and popularity, and is a lock for enshrinement one day in hockey’s Hall of Fame.

He had character and is a character. Luongo wrote two retirement announcements last summer, one of them funny to go on his Twitter page, the other an open letter to fans where he bared his soul and revealed how hard the decision was to step away from the game.

And his poignant pregame speech after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two years ago — the school is in Parkland, Florida, the place where Luongo and his family make their home — remains one of the most-talked-about moments of his career. He didn’t write a speech that night, just took the ice with some talking points. His speech for Saturday is written, and it’ll be emotional for different reasons.

“Special player,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said, in remarks aired in an episode of the team’s Territory Talk podcast. “He won a lot of big games. With a couple of organizations, he was the signature player. … He’s a battler. He’s a competitor. He’s a great guy away from the game as well. He’s great for the community, he’s great for the league, he’s entertaining with his, what is it, tweets? It’s well-deserved and a great honor.”

Luongo could have played again this season. He was under contract for three more years when he decided that his body was telling him enough was enough and retired. He’s had his skates on only twice since, once for some Christmas laps with his kids, the other in the last few days to tape something related to this weekend’s celebration.

His pads have not been on since he retired. He’s not sure if he’ll wear them again.

“I don’t think so,” Luongo said. “At least not for a while.”

But he’s still with the team and didn’t wait long to transition to the next phase of his hockey life. Luongo is the Panthers’ special advisor to general manager Dale Tallon, his hope being that he remains with Florida for many years to come.

“I want to be a part of this organization,” Luongo said. “I want help them win. But more importantly I want to help them be a consistent franchise that year after year is always competitive and in the mix and fighting for a Cup more than anything.”

In other words, his goal will be the same with his No. 1 swaying over Florida’s ice as it was when he was wearing it on the ice.

“I’m as invested in this team as I’ve ever been,” Luongo said.